(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, June 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Union
Finances Grains'
(UFG) commercial paper (CP) programme rating at 'F1'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
UFG's French CP programme's Short-Term rating of 'F1' reflects
Fitch's view that
the four banks guaranteeing the CPs would be extremely likely to
honour their
commitment if required, as the guarantees are unconditional,
irrevocable and
timely.
The four banks guaranteeing UFG's CPs are Credit Agricole
Corporate and
Investment Bank (CACIB; A/Positive/F1), Le Credit Lyonnais (LCL;
A/Positive/F1),
Credit Cooperatif (A/Stable/F1) and Banque Europeenne du Credit
Mutuel (BECM).
BECM is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Banque Federative du Credit
Mutuel (BFCM;
A+/Stable/F1) and its debt ratings are aligned with those of
BFCM based on an
extremely high probability of support from the latter if
required.
The banks guarantee the repayment of individual tranches of
UFG's CPs, subject
to a total limit of EUR497.5m split as follows between the
guarantors:
EUR96m for CACIB
EUR138.5m for LCL
EUR83m for Credit Cooperatif
EUR180m for BECM
The banks' guarantees are not joint and each bank is only
exposed to the CPs it
guarantees. Each guarantee is renewed annually on 1 July and
covers CPs issued
up to 30 June of the following year maturing before 30 September
of that year.
Fitch does not assign a rating to UFG as an entity, as it is
purely an issuing
vehicle. UFG is a union of agricultural cooperatives gathering
31 members at
end-January 2016. UFG's sole purpose is to fund part of the
cooperatives' cereal
inventories by the issuance of CPs. UFG has no individual
funding needs and its
overhead costs are paid by a contribution of its cooperative
members.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Short-Term rating of 'F1' assigned to the CP programme would
move in tandem
with the Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings of the guarantors,
which currently
have the same Short-Term ratings. Should one of them be
downgraded or upgraded,
Fitch would assign a different rating to each of the four
sub-programmes.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Olivia Perney Guillot
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 74
Fitch France S.A.S.
60, rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Julien Grandjean
Analyst
+33 1 44 29 91 41
Committee Chairperson
Jens Hallen
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1326
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1008099
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
