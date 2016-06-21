(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
WARSAW/LONDON, June 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Poland-based leasing
company Europejski Fundusz Leasingowy S.A.'s (EFL) Long-Term
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at 'A-' and National Long-Term Rating at 'AA(pol)'.
The Outlook on
both ratings is Positive. Fitch has also affirmed EFL's Support
Rating at '1'. A
full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
EFL's ratings reflect Fitch's view of an extremely high
probability of support,
if needed, from the company's 100% owner, Credit Agricole S.A.
(CASA;
A/Positive), the central body of Credit Agricole (CA;
A/Positive). The Positive
Outlook on EFL's Long-Term IDR and National Long-Term Rating
reflects that on
the parent.
Fitch's opinion on potential support available to EFL from its
parent is based
on CA's strong credit risk profile and Fitch's view of CA's
commitment to Poland
in general, and EFL. This has been evidenced by CASA's long-term
ownership of
EFL, substantial ordinary funding support provided to the
subsidiary and CASA's
other material investments in the local financial market,
including Credit
Agricole Bank Polska (CABP). EFL's fairly strong franchise among
local SMEs (due
to the company's leading position in the leasing market) and
opportunities for
cross-selling to CABP (only partly utilised) underpin the
parent's propensity to
support. Close operational integration with and supervision by
the parent,
including EFL's partial rebranding, underpin the narrow notching
between CA's
and EFL's IDRs.
Nevertheless, Fitch views EFL as having only moderate strategic
importance for
CA due to its small contribution to the group's profits and CA's
limited
presence in central and eastern Europe.
EFL is to a significant extent reliant on CASA for funding. At
end-1Q16, CASA
provided around 63% of the company's total funding either
directly (around 40%)
or through guarantees on most loans from international financial
institutions
(IFIs; around 22%). Non-parental wholesale funding sources were
reasonably
diversified between loans from IFIs (23% of total funding),
loans from
commercial banks (26%) and bonds issued (11%). Rollover risk
from bonds is
mitigated by liquidity support available from the parent.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
EFL's Long-Term IDR and National Long-Term Rating would likely
be upgraded if
CASA is upgraded. The company's ratings could be downgraded if
CA's commitment
to the Polish market weakens, although Fitch views this as
unlikely.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Positive
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'AA(pol)'; Outlook
Positive
National Short-Term Rating: affirmed at 'F1+(pol)'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Artur Szeski
Senior Director
+48 22 338 6292
Fitch Polska S.A.
Krolewska 16
00-103 Warsaw
Secondary Analyst
Agata Gryglewicz
Associate Director
+48 22 330 6970
Committee Chairperson
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 2408
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
