(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Dutch
technology group ASML
Holding N.V.'s (ASML) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and
senior unsecured
rating at 'BBB+' following the company's announcement to acquire
Hermes
Microvision Inc. (HMI). The Outlook is Stable.
ASML announced that it intends to acquire Taiwan-based HMI for
TWD100bn
(EUR2.75bn). HMI is a leading supplier of pattern verification
systems used in
the manufacture of semiconductor devices. ASML plans to finance
the acquisition
with EUR1.5bn of new debt, EUR500m of new equity and the
remaining EUR750m from
existing cash reserves. The envisaged financing structure will
more than double
the company's gross debt to EUR2.6bn. The transaction, which is
subject to
regulatory approval, is expected to close in 4Q16.
The increase in debt comes after a period of gradual and
sustained improvement
in ASML's operating risk profile and is within the limits of
ASML's 'BBB+'
rating. ASML's adherence to maintaining the company's existing
liquidity buffer,
Fitch's expectations of strong free cash flow (FCF) generation
over the next two
to three years (assuming no significant macro-economic
downturns) and a low
dividend pay-out ratio enable ASML to retain financial
flexibility. However, the
step change in the company's gross debt and net cash position
has led us to
update our rating sensitivities to reflect the potential for a
net leverage
position and highlight the importance of strong liquidity in the
run-up to the
refinancing of any significant debt.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Acquisition Rationale
The acquisition of HMI reflects the need in the industry to move
from
point-based solutions to more integrated solutions in the
manufacturing process
of semiconductors to improve process control and yields. The
approach will
become an increasingly important driver to reducing incremental
costs as ever
smaller, energy-efficient and more powerful microchips require
finer resolution
while involving greater complexity and intensity in
manufacturing. ASML has
already made significant investments in EUV technology that will
enable the
development of next generation micro-chips for which improved
control and yields
will be key to the technology's value proposition. HMI's e-beam
metrology
control loops work for both EUV and immersion patterning.
HMI is a leading manufacturer of high-resolution, pattern
verification systems
for defect detection. These systems are an essential and an
increasingly
important step in the manufacturing of high-end semiconductors.
By acquiring
HMI's capability, ASML is seeking to improve the metrology of
its own EUV and
immersion systems, accelerate HMI's product development and
expand the product
portfolio into new segments. To this extent, ASML's acquisition
of HMI
strengthens the company's operating profile and market position.
Commensurate Increase in Debt
Fitch views ASML's use of its balance sheet to strengthen its
operating profile
as credit- supportive compared with other options such as
increased share
buybacks. We also believe the increase in gross debt, while
reducing the
company's headroom within its 'BBB+' rating, is being undertaken
at an
appropriate time in the evolution of the business and in a
manner which
preserves cash reserves for liquidity.
ASML has maintained gross debt around EUR1.1bn for the past five
years and is
now increasing this to EUR2.6bn as a result of the acquisition.
The increase in
debt, in our opinion, occurs after a period of gradual and
sustainable
improvement in the company's operating risk profile. The
improved operating
profile reflects the fruition of EUV technology following years
of investment in
R&D, a about 90% market share of high-end lithography machines,
which drives the
bulk of ASML's and the sector's lithography equipment sales by
value, increased
collaboration with key customers such as Intel, TSMC and
Samsung, and industry
consolidation which is likely to lead to greater stability in
overall industry
capacity planning.
Maintaining a Conservative Financial Policy
At end-2015 ASML had a strong net cash position, with EUR3.4bn
of cash and
EUR1.1bn of debt. We expect ASML to maintain a cash liquidity
buffer of between
EUR2bn and EUR2.5bn. However, a combination of payments for HMI,
potential
increases in working capital, growth in dividends, the company's
EUR1.5bn share
buyback programme for 2016 and 2017 and a policy of returning
excess cash above
its liquidity buffer to shareholders, is likely to see ASML's
funds from
operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage at between zero and 0.6x
over the next
two-to-three years.
Change in Rating Sensitivities
The strength of ASML's operating profile enables the company to
support a net
debt position. However, a prolonged cyclical downturn in the
run-up to the
refinancing of a significant proportion of the company's debt
increases the
importance of strong liquidity. These factors have led us to
update our rating
sensitivities to include a measure for leverage and a tightened
definition of
liquidity. These are detailed below.
Market Position and Business Model
ASML's ratings are supported by a strong market position and
technological
leadership in the supply of lithography systems. This is
reflected in a revenue
market share of around 80%. The company sustains its position
through R&D and
working closely with its key customers on product evolution,
roadmap and
delivery. ASML manages its cyclical and technological exposure
by maintaining a
scalable business model and by maintaining sufficient resources
to continue R&D
through periods of economic downturns.
Product and Customer Concentration
ASML's focus on one cyclically exposed, technology-driven
product segment,
with high R&D costs, supplied to few large semiconductor
manufacturers
raises the company's operating risk and is a constraint on the
ratings. This is
partially offset by the company's revenue mix, improving
stability from
end-customer consolidation and customer shareholdings.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
are detailed
below.
- Revenue growth of 3% in 2016, driven by 10% growth in field
option and
services.
- Stable R&D expenditure at EUR1.1bn in 2016.
- EBITDA margin of 26% in 2016, growing to 28% by 2019.
- Stable capital expenditure of 6% of sales per year.
- Cash dividend increase of 10% in 2016, in addition to ASML's
50% increase in
2015.
- Share buybacks of EUR550m in 2016 and EUR950m in 2017.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- Positive rating action is unlikely in the near term. The
unique nature of
ASML's business, including the cyclicality in its customers'
end- markets,
technology migrations that drive the need for high R&D
investment and the
company's limited diversification, are a constraint on the
ratings
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Operating margins materially below 10%-15% in downturns and
below 25%-30% at
the peak of upcycles. Fitch, however, recognises that operating
losses may be
incurred during extreme cyclical contractions.
- Liquidity (defined as gross cash plus undrawn, committed RCF
facilities beyond
three years less any debt maturities occurring within three
years) consistently
below EUR1.5bn. The company's public commitment is to a strong
cash balance.
- Major loss of market share. Revenue market share is currently
estimated at
around 75%-80% (up from 65% in 2009). A decline to 55%, albeit
still strong,
would signal a rapid shift in market position and one that would
probably
reflect a sustained negative trend.
- Mid-cycle FFO adjusted gross leverage remaining above 2.0x
(equivalent to 1.0x
FFO adjusted net leverage) on a sustained basis.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Jonathan Levy, CFA
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1701
Supervisory Analyst
Tajesh Tailor
Director
+44 20 3530 1726
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Damien Chew, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1424
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1007949
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.