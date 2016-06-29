(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, June 29 (Fitch) A group of the largest Fitch-rated
U.S. for-profit
hospital companies reported an average of 0.2% organic growth in
inpatient
admissions and 2.8% organic growth in admissions adjusted for
outpatient
activity in first quarter 2016 (1Q16). Year-over-year rates of
growth dropped
significantly versus 1Q15, and although seasonal issues played a
role, secular
headwinds to growth are persistent.
These headwinds are having the greatest effect on less-acute
patient volumes and
it was evident in first-quarter results. Companies with a
business mix weighted
towards rural hospital markets with a high exposure to
less-acute patient
volumes, including Community Health Systems, Inc. (CHS) and
LifePoint Health,
averaged minus 3.7% year-over-year organic growth in admissions
and 0.7% growth
in admissions adjusted for outpatient activity, versus 2.3% and
3.8%
respectively for peers focused on large suburban and urban
hospital markets.
Fitch does not expect a near-term reversal or even an easing of
secular
headwinds to less-acute hospital patient volumes. Most notably,
these include
pressure by payors to reduce short-stay admissions and efforts
to reduce
readmissions to avoid financial penalties. Growth in the
consumer share of
healthcare spending through high-deductible health plans
encourages patients to
seek care in less expensive settings outside of the acute-care
hospital.
Technological advances that allow more complex cases to be
handled in outpatient
settings aid payors and patients in their efforts to reduce
relatively expensive
hospital care.
Companies that are highly exposed to less-acute volumes are
responding by
actively adjusting the portfolio of care delivery assets to
improve the business
mix. While this is a strategy that Fitch believes is necessary
to improve both
organic growth prospects and profitability, it does add risk to
the credit
profile. Amongst the group of Fitch-rated companies, the effect
of this business
mix adjustment is currently most evident for LifePoint Health.
Fitch is
forecasting a 140 bps decline in LifePoint's operating EBITDA
margin in 2016 due
to the integration of less-profitable acquired hospitals.
The full report, 'Hospitals' Credit Diagnosis: Tough Headwinds
to Less-Acute
Patient Volumes' is available at www.fitchratings.com. The
report provides a
summary of the quarterly operating performance and credit
metrics of companies
in the for-profit hospital sector, including detailed debt and
organizational
structure charts.
