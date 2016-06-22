(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA, June 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has assigned Indonesia-based PT Bank Tabungan Pensiunan Nasional Tbk's (BTPN, AAA(idn)/Stable) senior unsecured debt programme 2016 of up to IDR4trn a National Long-Term Rating of 'AAA(idn)' and National Short-Term Rating of 'F1+(idn)'. Bonds under this programme are expected to be issued within two years of the programme's launch. Fitch has also assigned BPTN's proposed rupiah senior unsecured bond tranche I 2016 of up to IDR1trn a National Long-Term Rating of 'AAA(idn)' and National Short-Term Rating of 'F1+(idn)'. The bonds, which will be issued under the programme, will have a maturity of up to three years. Proceeds from the issue will be used to support the company's business growth. 'AAA' National Ratings denote the highest rating assigned by Fitch on its national rating scale for that country. This rating is assigned to issuers or obligations with the lowest expectation of default risk relative to all other issuers or obligations in the same country. 'F1' National Ratings indicate the strongest capacity for timely payment of financial commitments relative to other issuers or obligations in the same country. On Fitch's National Rating scale, this rating is assigned to the lowest default risk relative to others in the same country. Where the liquidity profile is particularly strong, a "+" is added to the assigned rating. KEY RATING DRIVERS SENIOR DEBT The bond programme and bonds are rated at the same level as BTPN's National Long-Term and National Short-Term Ratings in accordance with Fitch criteria. The rating reflects Fitch views that Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC; A/Negative) has a high propensity to provide support to BTPN, in case of need, because of the Indonesian subsidiary's strategic importance to SMBC in line with its criteria on rating financial institution subsidiaries and holding companies. The agency believes that Indonesia is an important market for SMBC given the country's rapid economic growth. However, BTPN has limited synergies with SMBC and is likely to continue to operate with significant management independence in the near term. RATING SENSITIVITIES SENIOR DEBT The ratings on the bond programme and bonds are sensitive to any changes to the National Long-Term and Short-Term Ratings of BTPN. Downward rating pressure on the bank may arise from any developments leading to a weakening of perceived support from the parent, such as major changes to ownership or a significant weakening in its parent's finances. There is no upside as the ratings on BTPN are already at the top-end of the National Ratings scale. Contact: Primary Analyst Iwan Wisaksana Director PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia Financial Institution DBS Bank Tower 24th Floor, Suite 2403 Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5 Jakarta, Indonesia 12940 +62 21 2988 6807 Committee Chairperson Jonathan Lee Senior Director +886 2 8175 7601 Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 20 January 2016 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National ratings in Indonesia. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.