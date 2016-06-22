(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, June 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned China-based Yunnan Metropolitan Construction Investment Group Co., Ltd. (YMCI) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also assigned YMCI's proposed senior unsecured US dollar notes an expected rating of 'BBB+(EXP)'. The notes will be issued in the offshore market and by YMCI's wholly owned subsidiary, Caiyun International Investment Limited (CII). YMCI is providing an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee to the proposed notes. Proceeds from the note issue will be used for general corporate purposes. The final ratings on the proposed US dollar notes are contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received. KEY RATING DRIVERS Links to Yunnan Province: YMCI's ratings are credit linked to but not equalised with those of Yunnan province because of its strategic importance to the provincial government. It is 100% owned by the provincial government and the province closely oversees its finances. There is a strong likelihood of extraordinary support from the province, if needed. Therefore, YMCI is classified as a credit-linked public-sector entity under Fitch's criteria. Legal Status Attribute Mid-Range: YMCI, which was established in 2005, is a wholly state-owned limited liability company under China's Company Law. Under this legal status, major decisions of the company would require verification and approval from the government. Strategic Importance to Yunnan: YMCI is the Yunnan government's largest platform for urban and tourism infrastructure development and financing It is the backbone of the province's effort to monetise its abundant tourism resources and develop urban infrastructure. In addition, YMCI is the only provincial level platform for managing the land reserve, reflecting YMCI's expertise in this area. The lack of competing platforms and YMCI's competence demonstrates the close linkage between YMCI and Yunnan's provincial government. As a result, Fitch assesses YMCI's Strategic Importance attribute as Mid-Range. Solid Track Record of Support: Yunnan's provincial government injected approximately CNY8.8bn into YMCI through subsidies, capital injections and asset transfers between 2008 and 2015. YMCI says the government will inject another roughly CNY2.2bn in 2016. YMCI also receives preferred access to land at favourable prices around the non-commercial projects that it has developed. Fitch expects government support in various forms will continue as YMCI shoulders an increasing amount of non-commercial public service mandates, such as in social housing and water works. As a result, Fitch considers YMCI as a core functional public-service entity in Yunnan and its integration into the provincial government's budget to be in the Mid-range. Government Control and Supervision: The Yunnan government is the ultimate shareholder of YMCI. The Yunnan State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) ensures YMCI meets the province's goal of developing large-scale urban and tourism infrastructure by appointing all the members of YMCI's board of directors, except an employee representative. Yunnan SASAC approves YMCI's major investment decisions. The company's borrowings need the Yunnan SASAC's approval and its liabilities are closely monitored by the authority. The Control attribute is assessed at Stronger. Commercial Complements Non-Commercial: YMCI operates a sizeable commercial and residential property business, which accounted for approximately 17% of revenue and approximately 12% of gross profit in 2015. This business generates cash flows and profits that offset losses in the company's non-commercial, public-service projects. YMCI is also able to use expertise gained from its property business in the non-commercial projects. Shift from Pure Financing Platform: By entering into new public-service businesses lines, YMCI offers the Yunnan provincial government more than just financing, a move that is encouraged by the central government. Weak Standalone Credit Profile: YMCI aims to maximise profit in its commercial segment while offering the best financing and execution in its government-mandated projects. The standalone credit profile of YMCI is in the highly speculative category, because of the combination of high leverage, low coverage ratio and negative cash flow. RATING SENSITIVITIES An upgrade of Fitch's internal credit assessment of Yunnan province as well as stronger or more explicit provincial support for the company may trigger a positive rating action on YMCI. Significant weakening of YMCI's strategic importance to the province, dilution of the province's direct and indirect shareholding below 75%, and/or reduced explicit and implicit provincial support, may result in a downgrade. A downgrade could also stem from a weaker fiscal performance or increased indebtedness of the province that could lead to deterioration in the sponsor's creditworthiness. A rating action on YMCI would also lead to a similar action of the proposed US dollar notes. Contact: Primary Analyst Saifeng Mao Associate Director +852 2263 9983 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Terry Gao Director +852 2263 9972 Committee Chairperson Guido Bach Senior Director +49 69 768076 111 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016) here Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States (pub. 22 Feb 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1007829 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.