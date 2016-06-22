(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, June 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
China-based Yunnan
Metropolitan Construction Investment Group Co., Ltd. (YMCI)
Long-Term Foreign-
and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of 'BBB+' with a
Stable Outlook.
Fitch has also assigned YMCI's proposed senior unsecured US
dollar notes an
expected rating of 'BBB+(EXP)'. The notes will be issued in the
offshore market
and by YMCI's wholly owned subsidiary, Caiyun International
Investment Limited
(CII). YMCI is providing an unconditional and irrevocable
guarantee to the
proposed notes. Proceeds from the note issue will be used for
general corporate
purposes.
The final ratings on the proposed US dollar notes are contingent
upon the
receipt of final documents conforming to information already
received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Links to Yunnan Province: YMCI's ratings are credit linked to
but not equalised
with those of Yunnan province because of its strategic
importance to the
provincial government. It is 100% owned by the provincial
government and the
province closely oversees its finances. There is a strong
likelihood of
extraordinary support from the province, if needed. Therefore,
YMCI is
classified as a credit-linked public-sector entity under Fitch's
criteria.
Legal Status Attribute Mid-Range: YMCI, which was established in
2005, is a
wholly state-owned limited liability company under China's
Company Law. Under
this legal status, major decisions of the company would require
verification and
approval from the government.
Strategic Importance to Yunnan: YMCI is the Yunnan government's
largest platform
for urban and tourism infrastructure development and financing
It is the
backbone of the province's effort to monetise its abundant
tourism resources and
develop urban infrastructure. In addition, YMCI is the only
provincial level
platform for managing the land reserve, reflecting YMCI's
expertise in this
area. The lack of competing platforms and YMCI's competence
demonstrates the
close linkage between YMCI and Yunnan's provincial government.
As a result,
Fitch assesses YMCI's Strategic Importance attribute as
Mid-Range.
Solid Track Record of Support: Yunnan's provincial government
injected
approximately CNY8.8bn into YMCI through subsidies, capital
injections and asset
transfers between 2008 and 2015. YMCI says the government will
inject another
roughly CNY2.2bn in 2016. YMCI also receives preferred access to
land at
favourable prices around the non-commercial projects that it has
developed.
Fitch expects government support in various forms will continue
as YMCI
shoulders an increasing amount of non-commercial public service
mandates, such
as in social housing and water works. As a result, Fitch
considers YMCI as a
core functional public-service entity in Yunnan and its
integration into the
provincial government's budget to be in the Mid-range.
Government Control and Supervision: The Yunnan government is the
ultimate
shareholder of YMCI. The Yunnan State-owned Assets Supervision
and
Administration Commission (SASAC) ensures YMCI meets the
province's goal of
developing large-scale urban and tourism infrastructure by
appointing all the
members of YMCI's board of directors, except an employee
representative. Yunnan
SASAC approves YMCI's major investment decisions. The company's
borrowings need
the Yunnan SASAC's approval and its liabilities are closely
monitored by the
authority. The Control attribute is assessed at Stronger.
Commercial Complements Non-Commercial: YMCI operates a sizeable
commercial and
residential property business, which accounted for approximately
17% of revenue
and approximately 12% of gross profit in 2015. This business
generates cash
flows and profits that offset losses in the company's
non-commercial,
public-service projects. YMCI is also able to use expertise
gained from its
property business in the non-commercial projects.
Shift from Pure Financing Platform: By entering into new
public-service
businesses lines, YMCI offers the Yunnan provincial government
more than just
financing, a move that is encouraged by the central government.
Weak Standalone Credit Profile: YMCI aims to maximise profit in
its commercial
segment while offering the best financing and execution in its
government-mandated projects. The standalone credit profile of
YMCI is in the
highly speculative category, because of the combination of high
leverage, low
coverage ratio and negative cash flow.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade of Fitch's internal credit assessment of Yunnan
province as well as
stronger or more explicit provincial support for the company may
trigger a
positive rating action on YMCI.
Significant weakening of YMCI's strategic importance to the
province, dilution
of the province's direct and indirect shareholding below 75%,
and/or reduced
explicit and implicit provincial support, may result in a
downgrade. A downgrade
could also stem from a weaker fiscal performance or increased
indebtedness of
the province that could lead to deterioration in the sponsor's
creditworthiness.
A rating action on YMCI would also lead to a similar action of
the proposed US
dollar notes.
