(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/COLOMBO, June 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
National
Development Bank PLC's (NDB) National Long-Term Rating to
'A+(lka)' from
'AA-(lka)'. The ratings on eight other Sri Lanka banks have been
affirmed. The
agency also revised the Outlook on DFCC Bank PLC's (DFCC) and
Sampath Bank PLC's
(Sampath) National Long-Term Ratings to Negative.
The Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) on National Savings
Bank (NSB) and
Bank of Ceylon (Bank of Ceylon) have been affirmed at 'B+' and
their National
Long-Term Ratings have been affirmed at 'AAA(lka)' and
'AA+(lka)', respectively.
The Outlooks on the IDRs of NSB and Bank of Ceylon have been
maintained at
Negative while the Outlooks on their National Long-Term Ratings
have been
maintained at Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the National
Long-Term Rating of
People's Bank (Sri Lanka) (People's Bank) at 'AA+(lka)' with a
Stable Outlook.
Furthermore, Fitch has affirmed the National Long-Term Rating of
Commercial Bank
of Ceylon PLC (CB) at 'AA(lka)', Hatton National Bank PLC (HNB)
at 'AA-(lka)',
and Seylan Bank PLC (Seylan) at 'A-(lka)'.
DFCC's Support Rating Floor (SRF) was revised to 'B-' from 'B'.
A full list of rating actions is included at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
The rating actions follow Fitch's periodic review of the large
banks peer group.
Fitch downgraded its assessment of Sri Lankan banks' operating
environment to
'b+' from 'bb-' and assigned a negative outlook. Fitch believes
operating
conditions have become more challenging - as signalled by the
downgrade of the
sovereign rating to 'B+' from 'BB-' in February 2016 - and
expects increased
volatility to add pressure on the banks' credit metrics.
However, Fitch maintains a stable outlook for the Sri Lankan
banking sector for
2016, as a material deterioration in the sector's credit profile
is not expected
in the short-term. Fitch believes the underlying operating
conditions supporting
sector performance are likely to remain intact and pressure on
the economic
environment is likely to be contained through tighter monetary
policy.
The operating environment is a key rating driver for the Sri
Lankan banking
sector. It constrains the Viability Rating (VR) of some banks,
as it is rare for
a VR to be assigned significantly above the sovereign rating,
however well banks
score on other factors.
Banks With Long-Term Ratings Driven by Sovereign-Support
The IDRs and National Long-Term Ratings of NSB and Bank of
Ceylon, and the
National Long-Term Rating of People's Bank, reflect Fitch's
expectation of
extraordinary support from the sovereign (B+/Negative).
Fitch believes state support for NSB stems from its policy
mandate of mobilising
retail savings and primarily investing them in government
securities. The
National Savings Bank Act contains an explicit deposit guarantee
and Fitch is of
the view that the authorities would support, in case of need,
the bank's
depositors and senior unsecured creditors to maintain confidence
and systemic
stability. Fitch has not assigned a VR to NSB, as it is
considered to be a
policy bank.
Fitch expects support for Bank of Ceylon and People's Bank to
stem from their
high systemic importance, quasi-sovereign status, role as key
lenders to the
government and full state-ownership.
The Negative Outlook on Bank of Ceylon's and NSB's IDRs reflect
the Negative
Outlook on the sovereign's rating. The Outlook on Bank of
Ceylon's, NSB's and
People's Bank's National Long-Term Ratings is Stable as their
national ratings
reflect the banks' creditworthiness relative to the best credit
in Sri Lanka.
The ratings of Bank of Ceylon, NSB and People's Bank are
unlikely to be affected
unless Fitch's expectations of sovereign support change.
The US Dollar senior unsecured notes issued by NSB and Bank of
Ceylon are rated
at the same level as the banks' Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDRs,
as the notes
rank equally with other senior unsecured obligations. The notes
have a Recovery
Rating of 'RR4'.
Bank of Ceylon's VR reflects its thin capitalisation and weak
asset quality.
This is counterbalanced by its strong domestic funding
franchise, which is
underpinned by its state linkages. Fitch considers state support
as Bank of
Ceylon's primary rating driver, even though its VR is at the
same level as its
SRF.
The National Long-Term Rating of Seylan reflects Fitch's
expectation of state
support due to its state shareholding, which came about in the
aftermath of the
bank's crisis in December 2008, and higher share of banking
sector deposits
relative to some peers. Seylan has a lower support-driven rating
due to its
smaller market share compared with larger peers. Fitch believes
Seylan's
standalone financial strength has improved, reaching the same
level as it
support-driven rating.
Seylan's senior debt is rated at the same level as its National
Long-Term
Rating, as the debentures rank equally with other senior
unsecured obligations.
Banks With Long-Term Ratings Driven by Intrinsic Strength
The downgrade of NDB's National Long-Term Rating reflects the
decline in its
capitalisation alongside continued strong loan growth, and
weaker profitability.
Fitch's expectation that the bank's higher risk appetite could
dilute the
benefit of a capital infusion has been incorporated in the
rating action. NDB's
ratings reflect its satisfactory asset quality, weaker franchise
and lower
capitalisation relative to higher-rated peers.
The Outlook on DFCC's National Long-Term Rating has been revised
to Negative to
reflect weakening capital buffers that stem from weaker asset
quality metrics,
increased loan growth and below-average internal capital
generation. The
Negative Outlook on DFCC's IDR reflects Fitch's approach of
generally capping
bank ratings at the sovereign rating level. This is because of
the likely
adverse impact on the bank's credit profile from the sovereign's
deteriorating
credit profile and increasing risks in the domestic operating
environment.
DFCC's VR captures its developing commercial banking franchise
and still-high
capitalisation. Its weaker asset quality compared with
better-rated peers weighs
on its rating.
DFCC's US dollar notes are rated at the same level as its
Long-Term
Foreign-Currency IDR. The notes have a Recovery Rating of 'RR4'.
DFCC's Sri
Lanka rupee-denominated senior debt is rated at the same level
as its National
Long-Term Rating, as the debentures rank equally with other
senior unsecured
obligations.
Sampath's Outlook has been revised to Negative as Fitch expects
the bank's
capitalisation to worsen beyond previous expectations. Fitch
does not believe
Sampath can sustain its capitalisation purely through retained
earnings. The
bank's ratings reflect its lower capitalisation and higher risk
appetite
relative to peers, which counterbalance its satisfactory asset
quality and
improving franchise. The bank's regulatory Tier 1
capital-adequacy ratio
continued to deteriorate and stood at 7.6% by end-March 2016
(end-2015: 8%;
end-2014: 9%).
The National Long-Term Rating of CB reflects its measured risk
appetite relative
to peers, strong funding profile, solid domestic franchise and
sound
performance. The ratings reflect Fitch's expectation that its
non-domestic
operations will remain small.
The National Long-Term Rating of HNB reflects its strong
domestic franchise,
satisfactory capitalisation and strong performance,
counterbalanced by a higher
risk appetite as seen through sustained high loan growth that
has put pressure
on its funding and liquidity profile. HNB's senior debentures
carry the same
rating, as they rank equal with other unsecured obligations.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The SRs and SRFs of privately owned DFCC reflect its relative
lower systemic
importance, in Fitch's view.
The SR and SRFs of NSB and Bank of Ceylon reflect the state's
ability and
propensity to provide support to the banks given their high
importance to the
government and high systemic importance.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
NDB's, DFCC's, Sampath's, Bank of Ceylon's, Seylan's, CB's and
HNB's old-style
Basel II Sri Lanka rupee-denominated subordinated debt is
rated one notch
below their National Long-Term Ratings to reflect the
subordination to senior
unsecured creditors.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
The banks' credit profiles are sensitive to changes in the
operating
environment. Fitch may take negative rating action if the banks'
appetite for
risk-taking and pressure on key credit metrics increases amid
challenging
operating conditions that raises capital impairment risks which
are not
counterbalanced through adequate capital buffers. Fitch may take
positive rating
action if stronger risk management and higher capital buffers
enhance the
resilience of the banks' balance sheets, but this is only likely
to happen in
the medium term.
Banks With Long-Term Ratings Driven by Sovereign Support
Any change in the sovereign rating or perception of state
support to NSB, Bank
of Ceylon and People's Bank could result in a change in their
SRFs. Fitch may
downgrade NSB's National Long-Term Rating if there is a reduced
expectation of
state support through, for instance, the removal of preferential
support, or a
substantial change in its policy role or deviation from mandated
core activities
indicating its reduced importance to the government. A downgrade
of Bank of
Ceylon's IDRs will only result from a downgrade of its VR and
SRF. Visible
demonstration of preferential support for Bank of Ceylon and
People's Bank in
the form of an explicit guarantee may be instrumental to an
upgrade of their
National Long-Term Ratings.
NSB's and Bank of Ceylon's senior debt ratings are sensitive to
changes in the
banks' Long-Term IDRs. The Recovery Ratings of NSB and Bank of
Ceylon are
sensitive to Fitch's assessment of potential recoveries for
creditors in case of
default or non-performance.
Bank of Ceylon's VR may come under pressure if there is a
continued decline in
capitalisation through a surge in lending or further decline in
asset quality
alongside high dividend payouts. Further deterioration in the
operating
environment reflected in a decline in Bank of Ceylon's key
credit metrics could
negatively affect its VR.
A downgrade of Seylan's rating could result from a reassessment
of state support
and a material reversal in recent improvements to its asset
quality, together
with a weakening financial profile. In the absence of changes to
Fitch's support
assessment, an upgrade of Seylan's rating would be contingent on
further
improvements in its standalone profile through improved asset
quality and
provisioning, mainly stemming from recovery of legacy NPLs.
Seylan should also
maintain other credit metrics in line with higher-rated peers to
warrant an
upgrade.
Seylan's senior debt ratings will move in tandem with its
National Long-Term
Rating.
Banks with Long-Term Ratings Driven by Intrinsic Strength
NDB's National Long-Term Rating may be downgraded if the bank is
not able to
sustain its capitalisation at a level commensurate with its risk
profile.
Drivers for an upgrade are the quantum of a potential capital
injection and its
sensible deployment alongside the sustainability of a sufficient
capital buffer
to counterbalance weaknesses in NDB's credit profile. Fitch does
not see upside
potential for NDB's ratings in the near term, as the bank is
likely to face
difficulty sustaining a capital buffer in line with higher-rated
peers due to
its higher risk appetite and operating environment-related
risks.
The Outlook on DFCC's National Long-Term Rating may be revised
to Stable if the
bank can sustain capital buffers to sufficiently cushion its
weaker asset
quality amid higher operating environment-related risks and
counterbalance its
developing franchise relative to more established peers. Fitch
expects project
finance to remain integral to the bank's business and, as such,
expects the bank
to maintain higher capitalisation to offset the higher risk of
this business.
DFCC's IDRs and National Long-Term Rating could be downgraded if
there is a
sustained deterioration in its capitalisation or further
weakening of the
operating environment. DFCC's RR is sensitive to Fitch's
assessment of potential
recoveries for creditors in case of default or non-performance.
A downgrade of Sampath's National Long-Term Rating could result
from a sustained
decline in capitalisation, further increase in risk-taking or a
sharp decline in
asset quality. Fitch would revise Sampath's Outlook to Stable if
there is a
capital infusion and the bank maintains sufficient capital
buffers commensurate
with its risk profile and operating environment-related risks.
Enhanced resilience against a volatile operating environment
could be positive
for CB's National Long-Term rating. The bank's ratings could be
downgraded if
its ability to withstand cyclical asset-quality deterioration
declines due to
lower earnings and capitalisation. In addition, any marked
weakening in its
deposit franchise and deviation from its measured risk appetite,
both viewed by
Fitch as key factors that differentiate CB from its lower-rated
peers, would be
negative.
An upgrade of HNB's National Long-Term Rating is contingent on
the bank
achieving sustained improvements in its financial profile, in
particular in
terms of its funding, and a moderation of its risk appetite. A
rating downgrade
could result from a significant increase in risk-taking and
operating
environment-related risks, unless sufficiently mitigated through
capital and
financial performance. Further weakening of HNB's liquidity
position could also
negatively affect its rating.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Reduced propensity of the government to support systemically
important banks
could result in a downgrade in the assigned SRs and SRFs, but
Fitch sees this to
be unlikely in the medium-term. A change in the sovereign's
ratings could also
lead to a change in the SRs and SRFs of the banks.
SUBORDINATED DEBT
Subordinated debt ratings will move in tandem with the banks'
National Long-Term
Ratings.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
The rating actions are as follows:
National Development Bank PLC:
National Long-Term Rating downgraded to 'A+(lka)' from
'AA-(lka)'; Stable
Outlook
Basel II compliant subordinated debentures downgraded to
'A(lka)' from 'A+(lka)'
DFCC Bank PLC:
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B+'; Negative
Outlook
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B+'; Negative Outlook
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA-(lka)'; Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b+'
Support Rating affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor revised to 'B-' from 'B'
US dollar senior, unsecured notes affirmed at 'B+'; Recovery
Rating at 'RR4'
Sri Lanka rupee-denominated senior unsecured debentures affirmed
at 'AA-(lka)'
Basel II compliant Sri Lanka rupee-denominated subordinated
debentures affirmed
at 'A+(lka)'
Sampath Bank PLC:
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A+(lka)'; Outlook revised
to Negative
from Stable
Basel II compliant outstanding subordinated debentures affirmed
at 'A(lka)'
National Savings Bank:
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B+'; Negative
Outlook
Long-Term Local Currency IDR affirmed at 'B+'; Negative Outlook
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(lka)'; Stable Outlook
Support Rating affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B+'
US dollar senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'B+'; Recovery
Rating at 'RR4'
Bank of Ceylon:
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B+'; Negative
Outlook
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B+'; Negative Outlook
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA+(lka)'; Stable Outlook
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b+'
Support Rating affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B+'
US dollar senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'B+'; Recovery
Rating at 'RR4'
Basel II compliant Sri Lanka rupee-denominated subordinated
debentures affirmed
at 'AA(lka)'
People's Bank (Sri Lanka):
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA+(lka)'; Outlook Stable
Seylan Bank PLC:
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A-(lka)'; Stable Outlook
Sri Lanka rupee-denominated senior unsecured debentures affirmed
at 'A-(lka)'
Basel II compliant subordinated debentures affirmed at
'BBB+(lka)'
Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC:
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA(lka)'; Stable Outlook
Basel II compliant outstanding subordinated debentures affirmed
at 'AA-(lka)'
Hatton National Bank PLC:
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA-(lka)'; Stable Outlook
Sri Lanka rupee-denominated senior unsecured debentures affirmed
at 'AA-(lka)'
Basel II compliant outstanding subordinated debentures affirmed
at 'A+(lka)'
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Ambreesh Srivastava (International ratings on DFCC, NSB and
Bank of Ceylon)
Senior Director
+65 67967218
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd.
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Rukshana Thalgodapitiya (National ratings on NDB, Bank of Ceylon
and CB)
Vice President
+941 1254 1900
Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd.
15-04, East Tower, World Trade Center
Colombo 1
Sri Lanka
Jeewanthi Malagala (National ratings on DFCC, People's Bank and
HNB)
Analyst
+941 1254 1900
Dilranie Mudannayake (National ratings on NSB)
Analyst
+941 1254 1900
Kanishka de Silva (National ratings on Sampath)
Analyst
+941 1254 1900
Nadika Ranasinghe (National ratings on Seylan)
Vice President
+941 1254 1900
Secondary Analysts
Rukshana Thalgodapitiya (International ratings on Bank of Ceylon
and national
ratings of DFCC, Sampath,, PB, Seylan and HNB)
Jeewanthi Malagala (International ratings on DFCC and national
ratings on NDB)
Dilranie Mudannayake (International ratings on NSB)
Nadika Ranasinghe (National ratings on Bank of Ceylon)
Kanishka de Silva (National rating on CB)
Committee Chairperson
Sabine Bauer
Senior Director
+852 2263 9966
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67
96 7234, Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
NDB, DFCC, Sampath, Bank of Ceylon, People's Bank, CB and HNB
each have a 1.78%
equity stake in Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd. No shareholder other
than Fitch, Inc.
is involved in the day-to-day rating operations of, or credit
reviews undertaken
by, Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National
ratings in Sri Lanka.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Evaluating Corporate Governance (pub. 07 Dec 2015)
here
Exposure Draft: Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 14 Apr 2016)
here
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1007844
