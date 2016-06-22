(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings, London, 22 June 2016: Fitch Ratings has maintained SABMiller plc's (SABM) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating of 'A-' and Short-term IDR of 'F2' on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). Fitch has also maintained on RWN SABM's senior unsecured rating of 'A-' on the debt issued by SABM's subsidiary, SABMiller Holdings Inc. The rating action follows the completion of a periodic review of SABM ratings. The ratings remain on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) pending completion of the planned merger with Anheuser-Busch InBev ('BBB+'/RWN). We expect to equalise SABM's ratings with ABI's, subject to SABM's debt ranking equally with ABI's debt and the issuing entities being able to access group cash flow. The ratings reflect SABM's stable and resilient credit profile on a standalone basis, supported by consistent cash flow generation and a conservative approach to shareholder remuneration. We expect further growth in operating profit, due to long-term opportunities in emerging markets and resources unlocked by the company's cost-savings and efficiency programme. This should support the group's ability to generate healthy operating cash flows. KEY RATING DRIVERS Ratings Watch Pending ABI-SABMiller combination Ratings remain on RWN before the completion of the agreed merger with industry leader ABI. ABI and SABM's boards have agreed the transaction but several anti-trust regulatory approvals are still pending. To date, ABI has obtained clearance in 14 jurisdictions including the European Union (some of which are subject to certain conditions). ABI will acquire SABM with a combination of debt (approximately USD65bn) and equity (about 42% of the price) but has already agreed USD16.5bn in divestments. ABI's management expects completion to take place in the second half of 2016. Fitch expects to either affirm ABI's current 'BBB+' rating or downgrade it to the mid- or low- 'BBB' category based on post-merger leverage and the new company's pace of deleveraging, particularly as a result of its financial policies. If ABI's FFO-based net leverage increases to and remains closer to the post-merger 6.0x level we currently project, it could drive the rating to the lower end of the 'BBB' scale. Global Player SABM's ratings are based on the company's strong position in the global beer industry and its wide geographical diversification. The company has a greater presence than peers in a number of high-growth emerging markets, supplemented by a profitable US market through its Miller Coors joint venture, albeit with much lower profitability than leading market player, ABI, and a number-one position in China. It has been agreed that both its Chinese (China Resources Snow Breweries Ltd) and US (Miller Coors) business will be sold and this is conditional upon the completion of the ABI and SABM merger. Strong Emerging Markets Operations SABM has the greatest exposure to emerging markets compared with other international brewers, with these contributing approximately 70% of its EBITDA. Despite being exposed to greater volatility in adverse foreign-currency movements, SABM has proved to be more resilient and consistent than its peers with average organic revenue growth of 5% over the last six years while it has maintained EBITDA margins above 25% at least for the last three years. Healthy FCF Generation SABM has a good track record of strong free cash flow (FCF) generation with an FCF margin between 5.6% and 8.5% over the last four years. In a year with significant currency headwinds, the company demonstrated its ability to preserve FCF through a resilient operating performance, continued cost-savings initiatives and reductions in capex. This resulted in maintaining FCF at USD1.3bn in FY16 (FY15:USD1.7bn). Currency exposure will still be a risk, but we expect SABM will be able to generate a FCF margin of around 7% over the next four years (6.8% in FY16), supported by long-term demand growth in emerging markets, and its cost savings and business efficiency programme. We assume this on a standalone basis with no merger and the continuation of the company's historical balanced approach to cash generation and prudent financial policy. Successful in Deleveraging Since peaking at USD18.7bn in FY12, SABM's net debt fell to USD10.5bn in FY16, driven by strong operating cash flows. On a standalone basis, based on forecast FCF of USD1.4bn-USD1.5bn over the next four years, we expect funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage to decline below 2x in FY17-18 from 2.3x in FY16. Manageable Currency Mismatch In the event of a simultaneous 30% devaluation of all the soft currencies to which SABM is exposed through its overseas markets, FFO-based leverage could deteriorate by up to 0.3x-0.4x. Fitch regards the probability of such simultaneous devaluations as very low. As a reference, during the 2008 financial crisis or the emerging markets currency depreciation wave in 2014-2015, only a few of the core currencies in which SABM trades depreciated against the US dollar by up to 30%, and most by no more than 20%. Debt reduction over the last two years has increased SABM's rating headroom against its FFO-based net leverage sensitivity threshold of 3.0x, enhancing SABM's ability to absorb potential negative impacts from FX volatility. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's expectations are based on the agency's internally produced, conservative rating case forecasts. They do not represent the forecasts of rated issuers individually or in aggregate. - Key forecasts are for SABM on a standalone basis. They do not include the completion of the merger with ABI. - Annual organic revenue growth at almost 5% over FY17-FY19 mostly driven by volume and price/mix growth. Foreign-exchange movements could have a negative impact on revenue by as much as 6% and 2% in FY17 and FY18 respectively. - EBITDA margin reduction in FY17 to 25% mostly driven by negative FX transactional impact, which is likely to offset anticipated gains from the cost efficiency programme. From FY18 we assume gradual EBITDA margin recovery towards 26% in four years supported by anticipated stabilisation in sales volumes, planned efficiency gains and the continued growth in consumption of premium brands. - Capex at 7% of revenue (FY16: 6.6%) - Dividend payment of USD1.9bn in FY17 as per cap agreed with ABI, growing by 5% annually thereafter; - No large M&A activity (up to USD0.5bn annually assumed); RATING SENSITIVITIES Upon completion of the planned merger with ABI, we expect to equalise SABM's ratings with the post-merger rating of ABI, subject to SABM's debt ranking equally with ABI's debt and SABM's issuing entities being able to access group cash flow. If the ABI/SABM transaction does not proceed, SABM's ratings will likely be affirmed. Positive: The following future developments may however, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action on SABM on a standalone basis: - FFO lease adjusted net leverage at or below 2.0x on a sustained basis (FY16: 2.3x) - FFO fixed charge cover of 8.5x (FY16: 6.7x) - Total FCF sustainably above USD2bn (FY16:USD1.3bn) Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a negative rating action on SABM on a standalone basis include the following: - FFO lease adjusted net leverage above 3.0x on a sustained basis - Continued deterioration of profitability in two or three core markets at the same time (e.g. South Africa and USA) - Increasing vulnerability to currency swings - Cash flow continuously affected (i.e. declining to below a few hundred million USD) by heavy capex or shareholder distributions LIQUIDITY SABM's liquidity is adequate. SABM's short-term maturities of USD2.9bn at end-FY16 could be covered by the company's unrestricted cash balance of USD1.2bn, USD3.6bn RCF lines and Fitch's expected positive FCF of around USD1.3bn in FY2017. In case the deal with ABI will not proceed, SABM is likely to hold some bond issuance in mid-term to support the group's liquidity position. Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Adjustment for restricted/not available cash: We adjusted available unrestricted cash for a) intra-year working capital swings (USD200m for FY14-15; USD130m for FY16 and USD150m thereafter); b) cash held in African countries stated as restricted cash in the group's IFRS statements. - Leases: Fitch has adjusted the debt by adding 8x of annual operating lease expense related to long term assets, leading to a total increment of USD680m. - Dividends from/to minorities: We calculated FFO by adding dividends received from JVs/associates net of dividend paid to minorities (a net USD1.1bn inflow in FY16). Applicable Criteria Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015) here Short-Term Ratings Criteria for Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 13 Aug 2015) here 