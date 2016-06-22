(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has
maintained SABMiller plc's (SABM) Long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) and
senior unsecured rating of 'A-' and Short-term IDR of 'F2' on
Rating Watch
Negative (RWN). Fitch has also maintained on RWN SABM's senior
unsecured rating
of 'A-' on the debt issued by SABM's subsidiary, SABMiller
Holdings Inc.
The rating action follows the completion of a periodic review of
SABM ratings.
The ratings remain on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) pending
completion of the
planned merger with Anheuser-Busch InBev ('BBB+'/RWN). We expect
to equalise
SABM's ratings with ABI's, subject to SABM's debt ranking
equally with ABI's
debt and the issuing entities being able to access group cash
flow.
The ratings reflect SABM's stable and resilient credit profile
on a standalone
basis, supported by consistent cash flow generation and a
conservative approach
to shareholder remuneration. We expect further growth in
operating profit, due
to long-term opportunities in emerging markets and resources
unlocked by the
company's cost-savings and efficiency programme. This should
support the group's
ability to generate healthy operating cash flows.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Ratings Watch Pending ABI-SABMiller combination
Ratings remain on RWN before the completion of the agreed merger
with industry
leader ABI. ABI and SABM's boards have agreed the transaction
but several
anti-trust regulatory approvals are still pending. To date, ABI
has obtained
clearance in 14 jurisdictions including the European Union (some
of which are
subject to certain conditions). ABI will acquire SABM with a
combination of debt
(approximately USD65bn) and equity (about 42% of the price) but
has already
agreed USD16.5bn in divestments. ABI's management expects
completion to take
place in the second half of 2016.
Fitch expects to either affirm ABI's current 'BBB+' rating or
downgrade it to
the mid- or low- 'BBB' category based on post-merger leverage
and the new
company's pace of deleveraging, particularly as a result of its
financial
policies. If ABI's FFO-based net leverage increases to and
remains closer to the
post-merger 6.0x level we currently project, it could drive the
rating to the
lower end of the 'BBB' scale.
Global Player
SABM's ratings are based on the company's strong position in the
global beer
industry and its wide geographical diversification. The company
has a greater
presence than peers in a number of high-growth emerging markets,
supplemented by
a profitable US market through its Miller Coors joint venture,
albeit with much
lower profitability than leading market player, ABI, and a
number-one position
in China. It has been agreed that both its Chinese (China
Resources Snow
Breweries Ltd) and US (Miller Coors) business will be sold and
this is
conditional upon the completion of the ABI and SABM merger.
Strong Emerging Markets Operations
SABM has the greatest exposure to emerging markets compared with
other
international brewers, with these contributing approximately 70%
of its EBITDA.
Despite being exposed to greater volatility in adverse
foreign-currency
movements, SABM has proved to be more resilient and consistent
than its peers
with average organic revenue growth of 5% over the last six
years while it has
maintained EBITDA margins above 25% at least for the last three
years.
Healthy FCF Generation
SABM has a good track record of strong free cash flow (FCF)
generation with an
FCF margin between 5.6% and 8.5% over the last four years. In a
year with
significant currency headwinds, the company demonstrated its
ability to preserve
FCF through a resilient operating performance, continued
cost-savings
initiatives and reductions in capex. This resulted in
maintaining FCF at
USD1.3bn in FY16 (FY15:USD1.7bn). Currency exposure will still
be a risk, but we
expect SABM will be able to generate a FCF margin of around 7%
over the next
four years (6.8% in FY16), supported by long-term demand growth
in emerging
markets, and its cost savings and business efficiency programme.
We assume this
on a standalone basis with no merger and the continuation of the
company's
historical balanced approach to cash generation and prudent
financial policy.
Successful in Deleveraging
Since peaking at USD18.7bn in FY12, SABM's net debt fell to
USD10.5bn in FY16,
driven by strong operating cash flows. On a standalone basis,
based on forecast
FCF of USD1.4bn-USD1.5bn over the next four years, we expect
funds from
operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage to decline below 2x in
FY17-18 from 2.3x
in FY16.
Manageable Currency Mismatch
In the event of a simultaneous 30% devaluation of all the soft
currencies to
which SABM is exposed through its overseas markets, FFO-based
leverage could
deteriorate by up to 0.3x-0.4x. Fitch regards the probability of
such
simultaneous devaluations as very low. As a reference, during
the 2008 financial
crisis or the emerging markets currency depreciation wave in
2014-2015, only a
few of the core currencies in which SABM trades depreciated
against the US
dollar by up to 30%, and most by no more than 20%. Debt
reduction over the last
two years has increased SABM's rating headroom against its
FFO-based net
leverage sensitivity threshold of 3.0x, enhancing SABM's ability
to absorb
potential negative impacts from FX volatility.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's expectations are based on the agency's internally
produced, conservative
rating case forecasts. They do not represent the forecasts of
rated issuers
individually or in aggregate.
- Key forecasts are for SABM on a standalone basis. They do not
include the
completion of the merger with ABI.
- Annual organic revenue growth at almost 5% over FY17-FY19
mostly driven by
volume and price/mix growth. Foreign-exchange movements could
have a negative
impact on revenue by as much as 6% and 2% in FY17 and FY18
respectively.
- EBITDA margin reduction in FY17 to 25% mostly driven by
negative FX
transactional impact, which is likely to offset anticipated
gains from the cost
efficiency programme. From FY18 we assume gradual EBITDA margin
recovery towards
26% in four years supported by anticipated stabilisation in
sales volumes,
planned efficiency gains and the continued growth in consumption
of premium
brands.
- Capex at 7% of revenue (FY16: 6.6%)
- Dividend payment of USD1.9bn in FY17 as per cap agreed with
ABI, growing by 5%
annually thereafter;
- No large M&A activity (up to USD0.5bn annually assumed);
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Upon completion of the planned merger with ABI, we expect to
equalise SABM's
ratings with the post-merger rating of ABI, subject to SABM's
debt ranking
equally with ABI's debt and SABM's issuing entities being able
to access group
cash flow. If the ABI/SABM transaction does not proceed, SABM's
ratings will
likely be affirmed.
Positive: The following future developments may however,
individually or
collectively, lead to positive rating action on SABM on a
standalone basis:
- FFO lease adjusted net leverage at or below 2.0x on a
sustained basis (FY16:
2.3x)
- FFO fixed charge cover of 8.5x (FY16: 6.7x)
- Total FCF sustainably above USD2bn (FY16:USD1.3bn)
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
negative rating action on SABM on a standalone basis include the
following:
- FFO lease adjusted net leverage above 3.0x on a sustained
basis
- Continued deterioration of profitability in two or three core
markets at the
same time (e.g. South Africa and USA)
- Increasing vulnerability to currency swings
- Cash flow continuously affected (i.e. declining to below a few
hundred million
USD) by heavy capex or shareholder distributions
LIQUIDITY
SABM's liquidity is adequate. SABM's short-term maturities of
USD2.9bn at
end-FY16 could be covered by the company's unrestricted cash
balance of
USD1.2bn, USD3.6bn RCF lines and Fitch's expected positive FCF
of around
USD1.3bn in FY2017. In case the deal with ABI will not proceed,
SABM is likely
to hold some bond issuance in mid-term to support the group's
liquidity
position.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments
- Adjustment for restricted/not available cash: We adjusted
available
unrestricted cash for a) intra-year working capital swings
(USD200m for FY14-15;
USD130m for FY16 and USD150m thereafter); b) cash held in
African countries
stated as restricted cash in the group's IFRS statements.
- Leases: Fitch has adjusted the debt by adding 8x of annual
operating lease
expense related to long term assets, leading to a total
increment of USD680m.
- Dividends from/to minorities: We calculated FFO by adding
dividends received
from JVs/associates net of dividend paid to minorities (a net
USD1.1bn inflow in
FY16).
