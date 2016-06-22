(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, June 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A'
Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) rating of Pan-American Life Insurance Company
(PALIC) and its
wholly owned subsidiary, Pan-American Assurance Company (PAAC),
collectively
referred to as Pan-American. Fitch also affirmed the 'A' IFS
rating of MTL
Insurance Co. (MTL). The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Pan-American's ratings reflect its extremely strong
capitalization, relatively
low-risk liability profile and modest operating performance. The
ratings also
consider that Pan-American Life Insurance Group's (PALIG)
non-U.S. insurance
operations are concentrated in Latin America and the Caribbean,
the majority of
which have sovereign ratings that are lower than Pan-American's
rating.
Fitch believes the integration of Mutual Trust Holding Company's
(Mutual Trust)
merger with PALIG is progressing favorably. The merger
strengthened
Pan-American's position in the U.S. life insurance market and
enhanced its
geographic diversification, in Fitch's view. However, the
company will continue
to face competitive challenges in the U.S. from companies with
significantly
greater scale, market share, pricing power and distribution
capabilities.
Pan-American's strong balance sheet continues to be a key
ratings driver with
very strong capitalization and low leverage. PALIC and MTL
maintain statutory
capital well in excess of rating expectations with an NAIC
risk-based capital
(RBC) ratio of 592% and 652%, respectively, at Dec. 31, 2015.
Outside the U.S.,
PALIG's insurance subsidiaries maintain statutory capital that
exceeds
regulatory minimums.
Fitch views PALIG's consolidated operating leverage (defined as
GAAP
liabilities-to-capital excluding unrealized investment gains and
losses) of 5.3x
as strong. Additionally, PALIG's financial leverage remains low
at 10% at
year-end 2015.
Pan-American generates relatively stable earnings due to its
relatively low-risk
product profile. Favorably, MTL writes primarily participating
whole life
insurance in the U.S., which generates predictable, albeit
modest, earnings with
minimal volatility. The liability profiles of both companies
have minimal
exposure to equity market volatility or disintermediation risk.
Following the integration of the MTL merger, PALIG's
below-investment grade
(BIG) bond exposure declined to 9% of its fixed-income assets as
of March 31,
2016, compared with approximately 15% as of June 30, 2015, which
is due to the
higher asset quality of MTL's bond portfolio.
PALIG's BIG exposure is largely driven by the company's foreign
government
exposure to Latin American and Caribbean countries, whose
securities are
generally rated 'BB' or below. These securities are used to
fulfill local
regulatory requirements in the jurisdictions where Pan-American
operates or to
currency-match insurance liabilities in those countries.
Additionally, PALIG has above-average exposure to 'BBB'-rated
bonds and
below-average exposure to U.S. government securities. Favorably,
PALIG has
minimal exposure to equities and troubled real estate as
compared with the
industry.
MTL's rating reflects the company's status as a 'very important'
subsidiary
within the Pan-American enterprise, based on Fitch's criteria
and a stand-alone
credit profile that is consistent with the assigned rating.
MTL's stand-alone credit profile reflects its adequate
competitive position in
the U.S. life insurance market, low-risk product profile, strong
balance sheet
fundamentals and modest earnings profile. MTL's strategic
category reflects
Pan-American's initiative to expand its presence in the U.S.
life insurance
market.
Fitch is not likely to rate MTL above Pan-American and, if MTL's
financial
profile deteriorates within two notches of Pan-American, MTL's
ratings would
likely remain 'A' based on the financial strength of
Pan-American.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch does not anticipate an upgrade in the near- to
intermediate-term. Despite
its niche position, the agency views Pan-American's overall
market position as
small, which using Fitch's criteria means a market position,
size and scale
supportive of a rating in the 'BBB' category. However, the
company's extremely
strong balance sheet fundamentals provide Pan-American with
uplift in its rating
to the 'A' category. Fitch does not expect a change in this view
during the
ratings horizon of 12 - 18 months.
The key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade
include:
--A sustained drop in the company's U.S. RBC ratio below 400%;
--An increase in consolidated financial leverage to over 20%;
--Deterioration in financial results including a drop in GAAP
interest coverage
to below 7x;
--An increase in GAAP operating leverage (defined as
liabilities-to-capital
excluding unrealized investment gains and losses) to over 7x.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Pan-American Life Insurance Company
Pan-American Assurance Company
MTL Insurance Company
--IFS at 'A'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Dafina M. Dunmore, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3136
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Tana M. Higman
Director
+1-312-368-3122
Committee Chairperson
Keith M. Buckley, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3211
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
