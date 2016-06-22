(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, June 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed AK
BARS Bank's (ABB)
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'BB-' with a Negative Outlook.
At the same
time, the agency has downgraded ABB's Viability Rating (VR) to
'ccc' from 'b-'.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating
action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, SENIOR DEBT, NATIONAL AND SUPPORT RATINGS
The affirmation of ABB's IDRs, Support, National and senior debt
ratings reflect
Fitch's view of the moderate probability of support the bank may
receive, in
case of need, from the Republic of Tatarstan (RT,
BBB-/Negative). This
assessment takes into account (i) RT's majority ownership; (ii)
the close
association between the bank and the regional administration
(RT's
representatives sit on ABB's board); (iii) ABB's agent function
for the RT
budget and systemic importance in the region (market share of
around 40%); and
(iv) the recent track record of support.
The three-notch difference between RT's and the bank's ratings
reflects the
limited flexibility of the RT budget, which may impede its
ability to provide
support in a necessary amount and in a timely manner at all
times given the
bank's relatively large size. This risk is offset somewhat by
the ability to
provide support through RT-affiliated entities, as has been
recently
demonstrated. The notching also reflects significant corporate
governance
weaknesses at ABB, given its large and weakly-reserved related
party and
relationship-based lending exposure, which together with other
risky and
non-core assets amounted to a sizable 4.9x Fitch Core Capital
(FCC) at end-1Q16.
Coupled with weak core profitability, this could make support
costly and less
politically acceptable.
At end-1Q16, a 63% stake in ABB (up from 51% at end-1H15) was
controlled by RT
through its Ministry of Property, the RT-controlled
Svyazinvestneftekhim (SINEK;
BB+/Negative) and the State Housing Fund under the President of
Tatarstan
(HFPT).
In 2H15, ABB received an RUB9.8bn equity injection from HFPT and
also recognised
a RUB16.2 gain from the sale of RUB29bn of risky assets to
RT-affiliated
entities at above their net value, albeit the majority of sale
proceeds were in
non-cash form (listed shares of Russian companies rated in
'BBB'/'B' categories
by Fitch and receivables of more such shares) , which undermines
the quality of
this support. The capital support was largely consumed by losses
the bank
incurred in 2015, and the bank's weak core capitalisation, as
reflected in the
FCC ratio, has therefore not improved.
VR
The downgrade of the bank's VR reflects the limited progress in
derisking the
balance sheet. Asset quality and capitalisation remain under
pressure in light
of sizable weakly-secured exposures to high-risk assets and only
marginal
capacity to absorb potential credit losses through capital and
pre-impairment
profits. On the positive side, the VR factors in large and
stable funding from
the budget and RT affiliated entities, and moderate refinancing
risks in the
medium term.
Reported NPLs (loans overdue by 90 days or more) were a moderate
5% of loans at
end-2015 (mostly in the retail book) and were adequately
reserved. However,
certain weakly reserved corporate exposures of a
relationship/related-party
nature (which although not NPLs are considered very risky by
Fitch) and
investment property together amounted to a sizable RUB141bn net
of reserves or
4.9x of FCC. These increased from RUB116bn, or 4.2x of FCC, at
end-2014 despite
the sale of certain high-risk loans to RT-related entities in
2015.
Fitch believes the origination of these exposures raises
significant corporate
governance risks, while their recoverability may be lengthy and
most likely
would require additional capital support and/or problem loan
buy-outs from the
authorities or related entities.
The high risk exposures net of reserves include:
- RUB25bn (0.9x FCC) of receivables from RT-related companies in
the form of
listed shares of a Russian company. According to management,
RUB7bn of this was
repaid in April 2016, with the bank receiving more of these
shares;
- RUB15bn (0.5x FCC) loans to a shell company ultimately used,
according to
management, to refinance SINEK's Eurobond in 2015;
- RUB40bn (1.4x FCC) of long-term construction/real estate loans
(with
considerable non-completion risks), mainly related to
RT-administration;
- RUB10bn (0.3x FCC) blank loan to HFPT, the bank's new
shareholder, used to
purchase risky real estate from the bank;
- RUB18bn (0.6x FCC) of unsecured or weakly-secured loans to
investment
companies. Management reported that RUB10bn of this were repaid
in June 2016;
- RUB19bn (0.7x FCC) of other related-party/relationship loans
and/or high risk
exposures;
- RUB14bn (0.5x of FCC) of investment property/non-core assets,
mostly
comprising land and commercial real estate in RT.
According to management, one of ABB's shareholders provided
RUB22bn of sureties
at end-1Q16 against some of these exposures, but Fitch considers
these to be a
weak mitigant. Some additional risks may also be identified as a
result of the
ongoing review of the bank by the Central Bank of Russia.
ABB's core capital ratios have not improved since end-2014, as
capital support
has been largely consumed by losses, and therefore remain very
weak (FCC ratio
of 7% at end-2015), especially relative to the significant
unreserved high-risk
exposures. The regulatory capital cushion at end-1Q16 was
sufficient to
increase reserves by only 2% of loans, while core pre-impairment
profitability
(net of one-offs, securities revaluation gains and accrued but
not received
interest income) was slightly above break-even in 1Q16 after
being deeply
negative in 2015. Net income in 1Q16 was supported by
significant revaluation
gains, as equity and debt markets rebounded.
Fitch believes there are also risks with regards to the quality
of RUB14bn of
Tier 2 capital, which in the agency's view could have been
financed from the
bank's balance sheet through the posting of excess collateral in
a direct repo
transaction.
The liquidity buffer (of cash, net short-term interbank
placements and unpledged
liquid securities) net of near-term wholesale repayments was
sufficient to
withstand around 20% deposit outflow at end-1Q16. Liquidity
mangement is
supported by limited near-term refinancing risks (no bulky
wholesale repayments
after ABB refinanced its USD500m eurobond in 2015) and fairly
sticky corporate
customer funding from budget/RT-related entities.
SUBORDINATED DEBT
ABB's 'old-style' (without mandatory conversion triggers)
subordinated debt is
rated two notches below its Long-Term IDR. The rating
differential reflects one
notch for incremental non-performance risk (in Fitch's view, the
risk of default
on subordinated debt could be moderately higher than on senior
obligations in a
stress scenario) and one notch for potential loss severity
(lower recoveries in
case of default).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, DEBT RATINGS, SUPPORT AND NATIONAL RATINGS
The Negative Outlook on ABB reflects that on RT's ratings. ABB's
IDRs could be
downgraded if either (i) the RT is downgraded (e.g. as a result
of a sovereign
downgrade); or (ii) the scale of ABB's support requirement
increases,
potentially reducing the RT's ability or propensity to provide
assistance to the
extent needed.
The Outlook could be revised to Stable, thereby implying a
potential reduction
of notching between RT and ABB to two notches, if the bank
considerably reduces
the amount of high-risk assets or the authorities provide
sufficient equity to
cover the associated credit risks.
VR
Downward pressure on the Viability Rating (VR) could stem from
potential further
deterioration in asset quality, resulting in renewed weakening
of the capital
position, or if other significant risks arise as a result of the
regulatory
review, and these are not promptly addressed by the RT. An
upgrade of ABB's VR
would require a significant reduction of high-risk assets or a
strengthening of
capital.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BB-',
Outlook Negative
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-Term rating: affirmed at 'A+(rus)', Outlook Stable
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'ccc' from 'b-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BB-'
Senior unsecured debt National rating: affirmed at 'A+(rus)'
AK BARS Luxembourg S.A:
Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: affirmed at 'BB-'
Senior unsecured debt short-term rating: affirmed at 'B'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'B'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Anna Erachina
Associate Director
+7 495 956 7063
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street,
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Ruslan Bulatov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9982
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow,
Tel: +7 495 956
9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
