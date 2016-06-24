(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, June 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Australia-based
Westpac Lenders Mortgage Insurance Limited's (WLMI) Insurer
Financial Strength
Rating at 'AA-'. The Outlook is Stable due to WLMI's solid
financial profile and
the unchanged credit profile of its ultimate parent, Westpac
Banking Corporation
(WBC; 'AA-'/Stable).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating reflects Fitch's assessment of WLMI's strategic
importance to the
group, a robust standalone capital position and conservative
investment
approach. The company's operating and underwriting performance
has historically
been strong and, despite high financial leverage compared with
Fitch's median
criteria guidelines, interest coverage is sound.
The introduction of financial leverage into WLMI increased its
reliance on WBC
for financial flexibility. Fitch believes the group can provide
support if
required. WBC generated net income of AUD8.1bn over the year to
30 September
2015 (FY15) and had net assets of AUD54bn.
The group's reduced risk appetite for lenders mortgage insurance
(LMI) risk is
unchanged from FY14. WLMI continues to use reinsurance to
significantly limit
its net exposure. However, the strategic alliance with insurer
Arch Capital
Group, Ltd. has increased WLMI's oversight over all residential
mortgages
originated in WBC that require LMI and improved the alignment of
banking and LMI
product systems.
WLMI insures mortgages with loan/value (LTV) ratios of more than
90% since May
2015, but cedes 100% of the exposure through reinsurance under
transitionary
arrangements. WLMI also ceded a large proportion of its 90% and
below LTV ratio
risks through quota-share reinsurance arrangements.
The company continues to generate significant surplus capital
due to a reduced
risk appetite and the run-off of previously written policies.
WBC repatriated
AUD25m of WLMIs ordinary equity through a share buy-back in
addition to AUD18m
in dividends in FY15. Despite this, WLMI's coverage of its
regulatory-prescribed
capital increased to a strong 1.5x at FYE15 (FYE14: 1.4x).
Financial leverage increased to 37% in FYE15 (FYE14: 34%) due to
reduced equity
and AUD80m of Tier 2-compliant subordinated notes WLMI issued to
WBC. This is
higher than the agency's median criteria guidelines for 'AA'
rated insurers and
increases the company's reliance on WBC. However, strong
profitability resulted
in an interest coverage ratio of 9x in FY15, which is consistent
with Fitch's
median criteria guidelines for the rating.
In Fitch's opinion, WLMI has sufficient capital to withstand a
range of severe
downturn scenarios, although in a more severe scenario WLMI
would be likely to
require recapitalisation to continue operating within prudential
guidelines. In
such a scenario, the agency believes WBC would be willing and
capable of
providing support.
WLMI has a low-risk investment portfolio that consists of cash
and highly rated
fixed-income securities, which are restricted to those from
domestic 'AA'-rated
financial institutions. The company is not exposed to risky
assets, such as
equities or below-investment-grade securities.
WLMI's geographically diverse mortgage portfolio and tighter
underwriting
standards and risk acceptance helped limit the effect on
earnings due to
economic weakness in parts of Queensland. Loans originated
during 2008 and 2009
in Queensland dominated new mortgages in possessions during FY15
and Fitch
considers risk-mitigation through geographic diversification
important, as
periods of economic stress in Australia have historically varied
considerably at
state and regional levels.
The company's portfolio is weighted to fully documented, prime
borrowers.
Non-standard loans accounted for 21% of risks in force at FYE15
(FYE14: 22%) and
only 3% of risks underwritten during the year. These consist
mainly of
self-employed borrowers with original LTV ratios of less than
80%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
There is little prospect of WLMI's rating being upgraded, as
this would require
an uplift from the group rating, which was affirmed in May 2016.
Fitch considers
WLMI's standalone rating to be below WBC.
A downgrade of WBC's rating is the key rating driver that could
lead to a
downgrade of WLMI due to its reliance on WBC. A downgrade could
also be made if
a severely deteriorating economic environment leads to a
weakening of WLMI's
capital position and capital support was not forthcoming from
WBC. In such a
scenario, WLMI may find itself unable to meet high minimum
regulatory capital
requirements.
