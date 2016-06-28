(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, June 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
HT Global IT
Solutions Holdings Ltd (HT Global) Long-Term Foreign-Currency
and Local-Currency
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'BB-'. The Outlook is Stable.
The agency also has simultaneously assigned an expected
'BB-(EXP)' rating to the
company's proposed US dollar senior secured notes. The notes are
secured by
Baring Asia Private Ltd's equity stake (100%) in HT Global.
HT Global owns a 71.3% stake in Indian IT service provider
Hexaware Technologies
Limited (Hexaware).
The final rating on the notes is contingent upon the receipt of
final documents
conforming to information already received. The notes are rated
in line with HT
Global's Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR as they will represent
direct,
unconditional, secured and unsubordinated obligations of the
company. The
proceeds from the proposed senior secured notes will be used to
refinance HT
Global's existing debt and to prefund 24 months of interest on
the proposed
bond.
The notes will be subordinated to any potential future debt at
Hexaware or other
operating subsidiaries. Currently, Hexaware and other operating
subsidiaries do
not have any debt and we understand that management aims to keep
these
businesses debt-free.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Mid-Tier IT Services Provider: HT Global's ratings reflect its
mid-tier position
in the global IT services industry, relatively small scale and
modest cost and
technology advantage over its peers. However, its ratings are
supported by the
moderate-to-high costs to its customers to switch to
competitors, diversified
revenue stream in terms of products and industries served, and
its profitable
niche with a solid base of customers willing to work with the
company on a
recurring basis.
High Leverage: Fitch expects HT Global's leverage to be higher
than that of most
IT peers. Assuming the proposed bond issue goes ahead, its
FFO-adjusted net
leverage will likely reach 4.4x and 3.5x in 2016 and 2017,
respectively. Most
Indian IT companies maintain a net cash balance as they require
limited capex
investments, pay modest dividends to shareholders and have
limited appetite for
debt-funded M&A. However, HT Global has limited capacity to take
on additional
debt, given the incurrence covenant of debt/EBITDA of 3.75x
(forecast 2016:
3.5x) in the proposed bond's documents.
Our FFO-adjusted net leverage metrics are higher than the net
debt/EBITDA ratio.
We measure FFO by deducting corporate tax, dividends paid to
Hexaware's 29%
minority shareholders and dividend distribution tax (at 20.4% on
dividends paid)
from EBITDA. Hexaware may be able to take a dividend holiday to
the extent that
the proceeds from the proposed bond are initially used to
prefund two years of
HT Global's interest payments. After that, HT Global will need
to maintain only
one year of interest for the proposed bond, anticipated to be
funded by future
Hexaware dividends.
Low Rating Headroom: For 2018, our rating case forecasts
FFO-adjusted net
leverage reducing to 3.1x and FFO fixed-charge coverage reducing
to 2.3x,
compared with the levels at which Fitch would consider negative
rating action of
3.25x and 2.0x, respectively.
Stable Cash Flows: We believe that HT Global will generate at
least USD85m in
annual EBITDA during 2016-17, backed by a high proportion (95%)
of revenue from
repeat customers. The company has multi-year contracts with most
of its key
customer, out of which some have take-or-pay structures. Billing
rates have been
stable for the last few years.
Revenue Growth of 9%-11%: We forecast revenue to rise by 9%-11%
a year in 2016
and 2017 due to higher IT spend by existing customers and HT
Global's focus on
expanding its business targeting the banking & finance and
housing & insurance
industries, supported by the infrastructure management services
(IMS) and
business analytics service lines. We also forecast operating
EBITDAR margin to
decline slightly to around 16%-17% (2015: 18%) because of a
larger share in the
revenue mix of services delivered at customers' premises, which
are more costly,
and stable employee utilisation rates of around 70%-7l% (2015:
71%).
Positive FCF Starting 2017: We forecast HT Global to generate
positive annual
FCF of USD15m-20m from 2017 when capex will normalise to around
2% of revenue.
During 2016, we expect HT Global to generate minimal FCF due to
high capex of
around USD40m to expand facilities at two of its Indian delivery
centres. The
company is not likely to further expand its delivery facilities
given it has
sufficient space to accommodate additional employees, except for
specific
customer request.
Moderate Customer Concentration: Compared to most IT peers, HT
Global has
moderately higher customer concentration. Its top-10 customers
accounted for
about 55% of its 2015 revenue, with the top customer making up
10%-15%. However,
only four customers account for more than 5% of revenue each.
The concentration
risk is mitigated by its established long-standing ties with its
top-20
customers, which have an average relationship term of 11 years.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for HT Global
include:
- Revenue growth of 9%-11% over the next two years
- Operating EBITDAR margin to trend down to around 16%-17% over
the next two
years
- Capex/revenue to remain low around 2%-3% starting 2017
- HT Global to maintain minimum interest coverage of 1.0x.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Worse-than-expected performance or lower equity returns
leading to an
FFO-adjusted net leverage of over 3.25x on a sustained basis
- Operating EBITDAR margin declines to below 15% due to lower
employee
utilisation rate or loss of key customers.
- FFO fixed charge cover of below 2.0x on a sustained basis
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
positive rating action include:
- An improvement in FFO-adjusted net leverage to below 1.5x on a
sustained
basis.
- Positive FCF margin of over 3% on a sustained basis
LIQUIDITY
Adequate Liquidity: At end-December 2015, HT Global's liquidity
was adequate
with cash and equivalents of USD66m, which comfortably cover the
short-term debt
maturities of USD17m and USD20m in 2016 and 2017 respectively.
Its liquidity
will further improve upon completion of the proposed bond issue,
which matures
in a single bullet repayment in 2021.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Nitin Soni
Director
+65 6796 7235
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec City Tower 4
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Kelvin Ho
Director
+852 2263 9940
Committee Chairperson
Steve Durose
Managing Director
+61 2 8256 0307
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 16 June 2016
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67
96 7234, Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1008091
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.