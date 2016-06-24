(The following statement was released by the rating agency) COLOMBO, June 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Lanka has revised the rating Outlook on Siyapatha Finance PLC (Siyapatha) to Negative from Stable and affirmed its National Long-Term Rating at 'A-(lka)'. The agency has also affirmed the expected National Long-Term Rating on Siyapatha's proposed senior unsecured redeemable debentures at 'A-(lka)(EXP)' and affirmed Siyapatha's outstanding subordinated debentures at 'BBB+(lka)'. KEY RATING DRIVERS NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT The rating action follows the revision of the Outlook on its parent, Sampath Bank PLC (Sampath), to Negative from Stable on 22 June 2016. Fitch continues to believe that support for Siyapatha would be forthcoming from Sampath, if needed. This view is based on Sampath's 100% ownership of Siyapatha and involvement in the strategic direction of Siyapatha through board representation. Siyapatha is rated two notches below its parent because of Siyapatha's limited role in the group's core business. Sampath's leasing book accounted for just 7% of group advances at end-2015, of which Siyapatha provided 33%. Siyapatha's contribution to group profit also remains low. Siyapatha's proposed senior debentures are rated at the same level as Siyapatha's National Long-Term Rating. The issue ranks equally with the claims of the company's other senior unsecured creditors. SUBORDINATED DEBT Siyapatha's subordinated debentures are rated one notch below Siyapatha's National Long-Term Rating to reflect their subordination to senior unsecured debt. RATING SENSITIVITIES NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT Siyapatha's rating could change if Sampath's rating changes or if Siyapatha's strategic importance to the bank changes. Narrower notching could result from higher importance to the group through greater synergies, shared branding, and closer operational integration while the bank retains majority ownership. The senior debt rating will move in tandem with the Siyapatha's National Long-Term Rating. SUBORDINATED DEBT The subordinated debt rating will move in tandem with the Siyapatha's National Long-Term Rating. Contacts: Primary Analyst Dilranie Mudannayake +94 1 1254 1900 Analyst Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited Level 15-04, East Tower, World Trade Centre Colombo 01, Sri Lanka Secondary Analyst Kanishka de Silva Analyst +94 1 1254 1900 Committee Chairperson Sabine Bauer Senior Director +852 2263 9966 Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727, Email: bindu.menon@fitchratings.com. Sampath Bank PLC owns 1.78% of Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd. No shareholder other than Fitch, Inc. is involved in the day-to-day rating operations of, or credit reviews undertaken by, Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National ratings in Sri Lanka. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria Evaluating Corporate Governance (pub. 07 Dec 2015) here Exposure Draft: Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 14 Apr 2016) here Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 28 Apr 2015) here National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.