COLOMBO, June 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Lanka has revised the
rating Outlook on
Siyapatha Finance PLC (Siyapatha) to Negative from Stable and
affirmed its
National Long-Term Rating at 'A-(lka)'.
The agency has also affirmed the expected National Long-Term
Rating on
Siyapatha's proposed senior unsecured redeemable debentures at
'A-(lka)(EXP)'
and affirmed Siyapatha's outstanding subordinated debentures at
'BBB+(lka)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
The rating action follows the revision of the Outlook on its
parent, Sampath
Bank PLC (Sampath), to Negative from Stable on 22 June 2016.
Fitch continues to believe that support for Siyapatha would be
forthcoming from
Sampath, if needed. This view is based on Sampath's 100%
ownership of Siyapatha
and involvement in the strategic direction of Siyapatha through
board
representation.
Siyapatha is rated two notches below its parent because of
Siyapatha's limited
role in the group's core business. Sampath's leasing book
accounted for just 7%
of group advances at end-2015, of which Siyapatha provided 33%.
Siyapatha's
contribution to group profit also remains low.
Siyapatha's proposed senior debentures are rated at the same
level as
Siyapatha's National Long-Term Rating. The issue ranks equally
with the claims
of the company's other senior unsecured creditors.
SUBORDINATED DEBT
Siyapatha's subordinated debentures are rated one notch below
Siyapatha's
National Long-Term Rating to reflect their subordination to
senior unsecured
debt.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
Siyapatha's rating could change if Sampath's rating changes or
if Siyapatha's
strategic importance to the bank changes. Narrower notching
could result from
higher importance to the group through greater synergies, shared
branding, and
closer operational integration while the bank retains majority
ownership.
The senior debt rating will move in tandem with the Siyapatha's
National
Long-Term Rating.
SUBORDINATED DEBT
The subordinated debt rating will move in tandem with the
Siyapatha's National
Long-Term Rating.
Sampath Bank PLC owns 1.78% of Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd. No
shareholder other
than Fitch, Inc. is involved in the day-to-day rating operations
of, or credit
reviews undertaken by, Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National
ratings in Sri Lanka.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
