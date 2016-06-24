(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, June 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
homebuilder China Jinmao
Holdings Group Limited's (Jinmao; BBB-/Stable) Long-Term
Foreign-Currency IDR
and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB-'. The Outlook is Stable.
The agency has
also affirmed bonds issued by Jinmao and Franshion Brilliant
Limited at 'BBB-'.
The affirmation reflects Jinmao's continued strong performance
in its property
development business, which is driven by its good quality land
bank and strong
positioning in Tier-1 and 2 cities. The rating is also supported
by Jinmao's
stable recurring income, its primary land sales recovery, and
moderate leverage.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Property Sales: Jinmao's sales from property development
rose 50% to
CNY27.8bn in 2015. Contracted sales continued to rise strongly,
by 40.6% to
CNY9.7bn in the first five months of 2016, well on track to
achieve the
company's target of CNY30bn for the year. The company expects
50% of 2016
contracted sales to come from Tier-1 cities, with Shanghai
making up 27% of the
total. The increasing sales from Tier-1 and affluent Tier-2
cities would support
margin expansion. The quality of Jinmao's land bank is strong -
it had 13
million square metres (sqm) of land at end-2015, most of which
is in Tier-1 and
Tier-2 cities.
Stable Recurring EBITDA: The company's recurrent income from the
investment
property and hotel businesses on consolidated basis rose 6.4% in
2015, with
EBITDA margin widening to 40% from 31.3% in 2014, which
reflected the more
stable operation of new hotel assets. The three new hotels that
have opened
since 2014 recorded much higher revenue per available room and
started to
contribute profit in 2015. Fitch expects Jinmao's recurring
EBITDA to interest
coverage to improve to 0.5x in 2017 from 0.4x in 2015 on a
deconsolidated basis,
as a new R&D center in Changsha and shopping malls in Changsha
and Qingdao are
added to the portfolio by end 2016. However, 87% of the
recurring income from
investment properties (excluding hotels) still comes from the
company's two main
office buildings in Shanghai and Beijing.
Land Development to Harvest: Jinmao's land sales are rebounding
after a tough
2015 due to the government's strict land control in Changsha,
where Jinmao
operates its Meixi Lake Projects. However, Jinmao has
successfully sold three
land parcels for CNY4.6bn in total in the year to date at
selling price as high
as CNY19,476 per sqm, compared with CNY10,462 last year in its
Nanjing project.
Therefore we expect profit margin for the company's land
development segment to
exceed 50% in 2016.
The unsold primary land in Meixi Lake Phase 1 would be a stable
source of cash
for Jinmao as land costs have already been paid and it does not
need to incur
further development expenditure. Fitch estimates Jinmao can
generate another
CNY10bn of cash from selling the rest of Meixi Lake Phase 1. The
unsold primary
land in the Meixi Lake Phase 2 and Nanjing Qinglong Mountain
projects amounted
to about 16 million sqm at end-June 2016, which will sustain
more than 10 years
of development to support property sales.
Moderate Leverage: Jinmao's net debt/adjusted inventory,
including the
investment property business, increased slightly to 35.9% at
end-2015 from 34.7%
at end-2014 on a deconsolidated basis. The net leverage ratio is
not likely to
increase further, given strong contracted sales performance both
in property
sales and land sales, and the estimated capex for future
development. Fitch
expects Jinmao's net leverage to fall below 35% in the next 12
months as it has
completed construction for most of the new investment properties
in the pipeline
and its strong land bank means it is not under pressure to
aggressively acquire
land in the short term.
Advantage in Government Linkage: Jinmao's business continues to
be supported by
its status as a state-owned property company. This provides the
company with an
advantage in government-led strategic projects, and helps
provide strong access
to domestic bank funding. This is illustrated by the favourable
locations of its
investment properties and commercial development projects.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Jinmao
include:
- contracted sales (including primary land sales) to increase in
the low to mid
teens to reach CNY36bn in 2016, CNY43bn in 2017
- Gross profit margin of property development remains above 40%
in the next 24
months
- Gross profit margin of land development remains at 50% in the
next 24 months
- Investment property and hotel revenue rises in the single
digits and EBITDA
margin at 60% in the next 24 months
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following ratios and numbers apply to Jinmao after the
deconsolidation of
Jinmao Investment Holdings (JI), unless specified.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
-Net debt/adjusted inventory, including investment property
business, remaining
above 35% on a sustained basis
-Substantial decrease in margin and total sales in property
development and land
development from 2015
-(Recurrent EBITDA + dividends from JI)/gross interest expense
ratio falling
below 0.5x on a sustained basis (2015: 0.42x)
-Reduced ties with state-owned majority stakeholder Sinochem
Group, including a
reduction in Sinochem Group's equity stake in Jinmao to under
51% (53.97% as at
end-2015), or a shift from strategic projects due to weaker
relationships with
local governments
-Reduced access to onshore bank loans or inter-company funding
support
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
-maintaining (recurrent EBITDA + dividends from JI)/gross
interest expense above
1.5x with similar scale and healthy leverage in property
development on a
sustained basis, or
-contracted sales from project development and land development
of over CNY35bn
with strong margin on a sustained basis, while keeping healthy
leverage and
(recurrent EBITDA + dividends from JI)/gross interest expense
ratio over 1.0x
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Vicki Shen
Director
+852 2263 9918
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
60-68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Rebecca Tang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9933
Committee Chairperson
Su Aik Lim
Senior Director
+852 2263 9914
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1007948
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.