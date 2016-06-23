(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, June 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Nigeria's Long-term
foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'B+' from 'BB-'
and Long-term
local currency IDR to 'BB-' from 'BB'. The Outlooks are Stable.
The issue
ratings on Nigeria's senior unsecured foreign-currency bonds
have also been
downgraded to 'B+' from 'BB-'. The Country Ceiling has been
revised down to 'B+'
from 'BB-' and the Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at
'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrade of Nigeria's IDRs reflects the following key
rating drivers:
Nigeria's fiscal and external vulnerability has worsened due to
a sharp fall in
oil revenue and fiscal and monetary adjustments that were slow
to take shape and
insufficient to mitigate the impact of low global oil prices.
Renewed insurgency
in the Niger Delta in 1H16 has lowered oil production,
magnifying pressures on
export revenues and limiting the inflow of hard currency.
Fitch forecasts Nigeria's general government fiscal deficit to
grow to 4.2% in
2016, after averaging 1.5% in 2011-15, before beginning to
narrow in 2017. The
government has adopted a fiscal adjustment strategy centred on
raising non-oil
revenue and has made some progress in raising tax revenue by
improving revenue
collection and improving the control over revenue raised by
government
departments and state-owned enterprises. Despite expected
increases in non-oil
revenue, the agency expects overall general government revenue
to drop to just
5.5% of GDP, from an average of 12% in 2011-15. On the
expenditure side, Nigeria
has also cut fuel subsidies and adopted a number of public
financial management
reforms that have contained the growth of current expenditure,
including the
move to a Treasury Single Account and the implementation of
information systems
that have reduced the number of ghost workers.
Nigeria's low level of general government debt, forecast to be
14% of GDP in
2016, is well below the 'B' median of 53% and a rating strength.
However, the
fall in general government revenue represents a risk to the
country's debt
profile. Fitch estimates general government debt/revenue will
rise to 259% in
2016 from 181% in 2015, higher than the 223% median for 'B'
rated peers. At
end-2015, only 19% of central government debt was denominated in
foreign
currency. Nevertheless, depreciation of the naira will increase
the debt and
debt service burden.
A weak policy response to falling external revenues has led to
an increase in
external vulnerabilities, slower GDP growth and a widening of
the current
account deficit. On 20 June, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)
commenced trading
on the inter-bank foreign exchange market under a revised set of
guidelines that
will result in a more flexible exchange rate. However, the new
regime will not
be fully flexible as it will still involve a parallel market as
importers of 41
items are excluded from the inter-bank market, which will
continue to hinder
growth, capital inflows and investment, in Fitch's view.
Furthermore, the
delayed change in exchange rate policy casts some uncertainty
over the
authorities' commitment to a more flexible system. The CBN's
previous exchange
rate policy of managing demand for hard currency and restricting
access to
dollar auctions at the official FX rate resulted in a
significant shortage in
dollar liquidity.
Fitch expects that some continued intervention in the FX market
will reduce
international reserves, which were below USD27bn before the new
market began
trading compared with USD34bn at end-2014. Fitch expects
reserves to fall to 3.4
months cover of current external payments by end-2016.
Fitch forecasts GDP growth to fall to 1.5% in 2016, down from
2.7% in the
previous year, after GDP contracted by 0.4% year-on-year in
1Q16, stemming
partly from low hard currency liquidity. 2Q16 is likely to
experience a further
contraction, as the resurgence of violence in the Niger Delta
has brought oil
production levels down to around 1.5 million barrels per day
(mbpd) in May, from
approximately 2.1 mbpd in January.
Nigeria's 'B+' IDRs also reflect the following key rating
drivers:
In the medium to long term, the move to a more flexible exchange
rate mechanism,
if implemented effectively, is likely to be supportive of
economic growth and
economic rebalancing in the face of the drop in oil revenues.
The accompanying
depreciation of the naira will also increase foreign currency
denominated fiscal
revenue in naira terms. However, the positive effects of naira
devaluation will
take some time to fully materialise and, in the meantime,
Nigeria will be
vulnerable to a number of downside risks.
Fitch expects the current account deficit to widen to 3.3% of
GDP in 2016, from
2.6% in 2015 and compared with the median of 'BB' rated peers at
2%. Increased
external borrowing will reduce Nigeria's position as a small net
external
creditor, although this will remain stronger than the 'B' range
median.
The authorities' move to liberalise fuel prices has allowed more
supply to come
to market, but together with FX restrictions it has led to a
rise in inflation
to 15.6% in May. Inflationary pressures from the depreciation of
the naira will
be partly balanced by improved foreign currency access which
should reduce
supply constraints. Fitch forecasts inflation to end the year at
lower than 12%.
Our base case for Nigerian banks is that regulatory total
capital ratios will
not decline significantly due to the effective devaluation. Any
impact will be
offset by still strong profitability and high levels of internal
capital
generation. The new FX regime crucially also provides access to
US dollars for
the banks to meet demand and their internal and external
obligations.
Political risks include the insurgency by Boko Haram and ethnic
and sectarian
tensions in the Niger Delta and Biafra regions. Nigeria's
ratings are
constrained by weak governance indicators, as measured by the
World Bank, as
well as low human development and business environment
indicators and per capita
income. Nevertheless, there has been some progress in terms of
the peaceful
transition of power in 2015, the first in Nigeria's history, the
new
administration's gains in checking the Boko Haram insurgency in
the northeast as
well as renewed anti-corruption efforts by the federal
government.
The economy is heavily dependent on oil, which has accounted for
up to 75% of
current external receipts and 60% of general government revenues
before the fall
in oil prices. Ongoing reforms within the Nigeria National
Petroleum Corporation
and the power sector have the potential to increase efficiency
within the oil
and gas industry and improve the overall business environment
through
improvements to electricity generation and transmission.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Nigeria a score equivalent to a
rating of 'B+'
on the Long-term FC IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee did not adjust the output
from the SRM to
arrive at the final LT FC IDR.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's
QO is a
forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for
adjustment to the
SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within
our criteria
that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that could lead to a downgrade are:
- A loss of foreign exchange reserves that increases
vulnerability to external
shocks.
- Reversal of key structural reforms and anticorruption and
transparency
measures.
- Worsening of political and security risks that reduces oil
production for a
prolonged period or worsens ethnic or sectarian tension.
- Failure to narrow the fiscal deficit leading to a marked
increase in public
debt.
The main factors that could lead to an upgrade are:
- A rise in non-oil revenues that leads to a reduction of the
fiscal deficit and
the maintenance of a manageable debt burden.
- A revival of economic growth supported by the sustained
implementation of
coherent macroeconomic policies.
- Increase in foreign exchange reserves to a level that reduces
vulnerability to
external shocks.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch forecasts Brent crude to average USD35/b in 2016 and
USD45/b in 2017.
Applicable Criteria
Applicable Criteria
Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 26 May 2016)
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
Solicitation Status
Endorsement Policy
