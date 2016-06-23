(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 23 (Fitch) The Turkish economy is growing faster
than its ratings
peers and some external indicators are still improving, but a
hiatus in
structural reforms and a weakening in some policy settings means
the durability
of these trends is uncertain, Fitch Ratings says.
A pro-growth bias is apparent in monetary policy. The Central
Bank of the
Republic of Turkey (CBRT) on Tuesday cut the top rate of the
interest-rate
corridor for the fourth time this year. Cumulative cuts in 2016
total 175 bp.
Although billed as part of a planned simplification of monetary
policy under new
governor Murat Cetinkaya, the narrowing of the interest-rate
corridor has
occurred entirely at the upper end. With the interest-rate floor
unchanged, the
effective funding rate is falling, despite stubbornly high core
inflation.
Lower rates will further support consumption, which is driving
GDP growth.
Consumption has also been supported by a higher minimum wage as
well as the
influx of migrants. GDP increased by 4.8% in 1Q16 from a year
earlier at
constant prices, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute
showed earlier this
month. Household consumption increased by 6.9%, the fastest rate
in over four
years.
Consumption-driven growth draws in imports, but the adverse
effect on the
current account is more than offset by lower oil prices. The
CBRT reported this
month that the current account deficit fell nearly USD1bn yoy in
April. This was
the ninth consecutive monthly fall, and reduced the rolling
12-month deficit to
a near six-year low, despite a drop in tourist arrivals, with
Bloomberg
reporting a 28% yoy fall in April on security concerns and
Russian sanctions.
Despite the cyclical narrowing of the current account deficit,
the external
financing requirement remains large. The potential risks from
economic
overheating or changes in international investor sentiment are
long-standing
credit weaknesses, and the prospects for economic and external
rebalancing are
an important part of our sovereign ratings assessment.
The Turkish government has outlined a policy programme to tackle
structural
weaknesses. But renewed political commitment to reforms that
would sustainably
improve the pace and composition of growth and reduce
vulnerability to external
shocks (to which Turkey has been resilient) has yet to be
demonstrated.
Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, who succeeded Ahmet Davutoglu in
May, has
included reform advocates in his cabinet. But he has also
restated plans to
amend the constitution to give the presidency more powers. This
is likely to
maintain the political uncertainty that saw Davutoglu replaced,
and which
increases risks to policy predictability. We think that the CBRT
will remain
under political pressure to continue easing.
Implementation of structural reform would be credit positive, as
would a more
stable and predictable domestic political and security
environment. A
deterioration in fiscal discipline or a materialisation of
external stresses
would put pressure on Turkey's 'BBB-'/Stable sovereign rating.





















