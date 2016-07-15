(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/NEW YORK/SINGAPORE, July 15 (Fitch) Following market
consultation on an
exposure draft, Fitch Ratings has today finalized its 'Global
Bank Rating
Criteria' applicable to banks and bank holding companies
globally. The new
criteria report replaces one of the same name that was published
on March 20,
2015.
The finalization of the criteria report has not resulted
directly and
immediately in any rating changes. Fitch would like to thank
market participants
for their input.
Key changes to the criteria are as follows:
Financial Metrics: Fitch has clarified how it uses financial
metrics in its
assessment of a bank's financial profile. A core metric has been
identified for
each of the four financial profile factors that form part of
Fitch's Viability
Rating (VR) for banks. Fitch determines an implied factor score
from reported
core metrics. Implied scores can then be adjusted to arrive at
final scores
based on several considerations, some of which use complementary
financial
metrics. Fitch has made changes to some of the financial ratios
it uses in its
assessment of a bank's financial profile, removing some ratios
(eg, Fitch
Eligible Capital/Risk Weighted Assets), adding others (eg, the
Liquidity
Coverage Ratio) and making minor adjustments to others.
Derivative Counterparty Ratings (DCR): Fitch has introduced DCRs
and expects to
assign them to selected banks globally in the fourth quarter of
2016 (4Q16).
DCRs express Fitch's opinion on a bank's relative vulnerability
to default on
derivative contracts with third-party, non-government
counterparties. A DCR can
be equalised with, or notched up from, a bank's Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR). Notching up is possible when derivative counterparties
benefit from legal
seniority over a sufficiently large and sustainable buffer of
other liabilities.
Equity Credit and Fitch Eligible Capital: Fitch no longer
assigns equity credit
to a bank's hybrid capital instruments, nor calculates Fitch
Eligible Capital.
This is because FCC is Fitch's primary measure of a bank's
capitalisation, and
the agency believes it can consider the extent to which a bank's
non-core
capital strengthens its ability to absorb losses prior to
becoming non-viable
without formally assigning equity credit to hybrid instruments.
Corporate Governance: Fitch has fully incorporated in the final
criteria report
its approach to assessing corporate governance in banks.
Accordingly, the final
criteria report no longer incorporates by reference the separate
cross-sector
criteria report, 'Evaluating Corporate Governance'. Fitch's
approach to
assessing corporate governance has remained largely unchanged,
and continues to
focus on supervisory board effectiveness, financial reporting
and related party
transactions.
Institutional Support: Fitch's approach to assessing
institutional (shareholder)
support remains largely unchanged. However, the final criteria
report provides
clarifications on support from (i) parent banks whose IDRs are
notched up from
their VRs; and (ii) sister entities.
In finalizing the bank criteria, Fitch made a small number of
changes to the
content of the bank exposure draft, including i) changes to the
definition of
'qualifying junior debt' (QJD); ii) an amendment to enable DCRs
and deposit
ratings to be more than one notch above a bank's IDR when the
IDRs are in the
'B' range or lower; iii) an amendment to enable the DCR of a
same jurisdiction
subsidiary bank whose IDR is aligned with its parent's IDR due
to operational
integration to be above its IDR; iv) re-naming the 'Fitch Core
Capital/Risk
Weighted Assets' ratio to 'Fitch Core Capital/FCC-adjusted
Risk-Weighted Assets'
to clarify that reported risk weighted assets may be reduced
where equity
interests in insurance companies or securitizations are deducted
from FCC; and
v) a minor amendment to one of the 'Funding and Liquidity'
complementary
metrics.
Fitch has published a Special Report titled 'Feedback Report:
Global Bank
Criteria', which summarizes the written responses received on
the exposure draft
and Fitch's responses to this feedback.
Fitch reviews its rating criteria annually, in line with its
policies and
procedures and with applicable regulations.
