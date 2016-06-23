(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, June 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Islamic Development
Bank's (IsDB) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AAA'
with a Stable
Outlook. The Short-Term IDR has been affirmed at 'F1+'. The
trust certificates
issued by IDB Trust Services Ltd with the benefit of a guarantee
provided by
IsDB have also been affirmed at 'AAA'.
The ratings reflect the intrinsic strengths of IsDB, in
particular its strong
capitalisation. Its liquidity and fairly low concentration risk
compare
favourably with other regional multilateral development banks
(MDBs).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings and Stable Outlook reflect the following key rating
drivers:
The IsDB is one of the best-capitalised MDBs rated by Fitch,
with an
equity-to-asset ratio of 48.9% at end-1436H (October 2015 in the
Gregorian
calendar). Sustained growth in its financing operations
(portfolio grew 9.7% in
1436H and 8.6% in 1435H) has led to a continued increase in
leverage, which
nonetheless remains lower than peers, with a debt-to-equity
ratio of 101.8% at
end-1436H (49% at end-1432H).
According to the bank's 10-year strategic plan, financing
operations are
expected to grow at a slow pace; financing approvals will
increase only 1% per
year over the next three-to-four years. The last capital
increase in 2014 (fifth
general capital increase), which entirely consisted of callable
capital (Islamic
dinars, equivalent to IMF's special drawing rights 32bn),
provides scope to
substantially extend the financing capacity of the bank, which
is statutorily
capped by subscribed capital and reserves, and will allow the
bank to raise more
debt. The disbursement of the paid-in portion of the fourth
general capital
increase of ID4.4bn started in 1437H and will be spread over 20
years.
The IsDB extends financing predominantly to sovereign entities
(89% of total
loan portfolio at end-1436H), and the bank benefits from
preferred-creditor
status. Due to its focus on developing countries, its credit
risk is
significant: the average rating of the portfolio is estimated at
'B+' at
end-1436H.
IsDB's portfolio is more diversified than many other regional
MDBs, with the
five-largest exposures representing 35.1% of total financing
operations at
end-1436H. However, some of IsDB borrowers have experienced deep
political
troubles (Syria, Yemen). Impaired financing amounted to 2.9% of
portfolio at
end-1436H; financing to Syria (2.3% of the bank's portfolio at
end-1436H)
accounted for the largest share of impaired assets.
The IsDB's risk framework is stringent; further measures such as
the Risk
Management Roadmap are under implementation to progressively
align itself with
industry best practice. However, compared with other 'AAA'-rated
MDBs, the level
of provisioning is low given the bank's exposure to the
aforementioned countries
experiencing deep political troubles. The ratio of total
provisions to impaired
assets stood at 55.6% at end-1436H. The leverage limit was
further relaxed in
1435H to 125% from 100%.
Liquidity ratios are high, with treasury assets covering 255% of
short-term
liabilities at end-1436H, in line with 'AAA'-rated MDBs.
However, the credit
quality of treasury investments is lower than peers, with only
14.8% of treasury
assets invested in instruments (mostly bank deposits) rated
'AA-' and above at
end-1436H; this risk is mitigated by the significant use of
short-term assets at
a diversified range of banks. Foreign-exchange risk is hedged.
Shareholders' support is not a rating driver but acts as a
backstop in the event
of a material weakening of the bank's intrinsic financial
condition. IsDB's
capital is owned by the 57 member countries of the Organisation
of the Islamic
Cooperation. Credit quality of member states has been affected
by the impact of
lower oil prices; the rating of Saudi Arabia, IsDB's largest
shareholder, was
downgraded to 'AA-' from 'AA' in April 2016 and remains on
Negative Outlook. The
average rating of key shareholders (BB+) has overall remained
constant from last
year. Shareholders have consistently demonstrated their
propensity to support
the bank through regular inflows of fresh capital.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Pressure on the rating would arise from material deterioration
in capital and
leverage as a result of either a pronounced weakening in asset
quality or an
unexpected surge in credit growth. However, any negative rating
action would be
limited to three notches in the absence of a change to the
rating of IsDB's main
source of external support - Saudi Arabia.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that the asset quality of the largest borrowing
countries will
stabilise at current levels. It also assumes that member
countries will continue
to participate in the ongoing capital increase and lending
growth will remain
moderate over the coming years.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Eric Paget-Blanc
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 33
60 Rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Vincent Martin
Director
+44 203 530 1828
Committee Chairperson
Gordon Scott
Managing Director
+44 (0)20 3530 1075
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Rose Millburn, London, Tel: +44
203 530 1741,
Email: rose.millburn@fitchratings.com.
