(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 24 (Fitch) The "Leave" result in the UK referendum
on membership of
the European Union is credit negative for most sectors in the
UK, due to weaker
medium-term growth and investment prospects and uncertainty
about future trade
arrangements, Fitch Ratings says.
Brexit will be moderately credit negative for the UK sovereign
and as we have
previously stated we will review the sovereign rating shortly.
Any negative
sovereign rating action would affect the relatively small number
of
sovereign-linked or capped ratings in infrastructure, public
finance and
structured finance and government-guaranteed bank debt. But
overall we expect
near-term rating actions for other sectors to be limited.
In the medium to long term any broader rating actions are likely
to depend on
factors such as the size and duration of the impact on GDP, the
extent of
sterling depreciation and their subsequent effect on inflation,
asset prices,
unemployment and interest rates.
Failure to agree favourable trade arrangements would also be a
significant
negative for some sectors. The UK's status as a major
international banking hub
could be damaged as some business lines shift to the EU. Higher
import costs and
pressure on exports due to the potential imposition of tariffs
would be broadly
negative for corporates. The extent to which the UK would be
able to limit net
inward migration could be significant for some asset classes.
For more detail on how we expect Brexit to affect issuers rated
by our banks,
corporates, insurance, infrastructure, public finance,
structured finance and
fund management teams, see the report "Brexit to Drive
Widespread Credit
Pressure: Ratings Impact Depends on Macro Factors, Markets and
Exit Terms"
published today and available at www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking the link
above.
