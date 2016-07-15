(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Global Non-Bank Financial
Institutions Rating
Criteria
here
NEW YORK/LONDON, July 15 (Fitch) Following market consultation
on an exposure
draft, Fitch Ratings has finalized its 'Global Non-Bank
Financial Institutions
Rating Criteria' applicable to securities firms, investment
managers, business
development companies, finance and leasing companies, and
financial market
infrastructure companies.
No rating changes have arisen as a result of the finalization of
the criteria
report.
As highlighted in the exposure draft, the changes reflected in
the criteria
include the consolidation of several previous sub-sector
criteria reports, the
expansion of financial ratio benchmarks by the non-bank
financial institution
(NBFI) sub-sector and incorporation of Fitch's corporate
governance framework.
The NBFI criteria consolidates the previous sub-sector criteria
entitled
'Financial Market Infrastructure Companies Criteria' dated March
2015 and
'Criteria for Rating U.S. Mortgage REITs and Similar Finance
Companies' dated
February 2015. Both of these previous sub-sector criteria
reports have been
withdrawn.
The updated criteria also provide an expanded suite of financial
ratio
benchmarks by sub-sector. The benchmarks indicate typical
ranges, by rating
category, for financial ratios related to asset
quality/performance; earnings
and profitability; capitalization and leverage; and funding,
liquidity and
coverage.
Fitch has also fully incorporated its approach to assessing
NBFIs' corporate
governance in the criteria. Accordingly, the criteria no longer
incorporate by
reference the separate cross-sector criteria report 'Evaluating
Corporate
Governance.' Fitch's approach to assessing corporate governance
in NBFIs has
remained largely unchanged and continues to focus on supervisory
board
effectiveness, financial reporting, and related party
transactions.
In finalizing the NBFI criteria, Fitch did not make material
changes to the
content of the NBFI exposure draft, but did add clarifying
language with respect
to investment managers, investment companies and investment
funds in order to
provide greater clarity on points of analytical differentiation
between these
types of entities.
Fitch has also published a Special Report entitled 'Feedback
Report: Global
Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', which
summarizes the one
written response received on the exposure draft and Fitch's
responses to this
feedback. Fitch would like to thank market participants for
their input.
Fitch reviews its rating criteria annually, in line with its
policies and
procedures and with applicable regulations.
Contact:
David Weinfurter
Managing Director, Financial Institutions
+44 20 3530 1505
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Nathan Flanders (North America NBFI)
Managing Director, Financial Institutions
+1 212 908 0827
Christian Kuendig (EMEA NBFI)
Senior Director, Financial Institutions
+44 20 3530 1399
Jonathan Lee (APAC NBFI)
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Alejandro Garcia (Latin America NBFI)
Managing Director
+52 81 8399 9100
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
