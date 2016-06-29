(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, June 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings
for Oracle Corp.
(Oracle), including the Long- and Short-Term Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at
'A+'/'F1', respectively. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Fitch's
affirmation
affects $57.1 billion of debt, including the $3 billion undrawn
revolving credit
facility (RCF) expiring 2018 and $3.75 billion outstanding under
a separate RCF
that was repaid at maturity in June 2016. A full list of rating
actions follows
at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's ratings and Outlook reflect the following expectations:
Resumption of Revenue Growth: Fitch expects operating
performance will
strengthen from robust Oracle cloud adoption driving the
resumption of overall
top-line growth. Cloud represented only 8% of consolidated
revenues in fiscal
2016 but Fitch's Rating Case incorporates hyper-growth through
the intermediate
term. Layered on top of update and support revenue growth (more
than 50% of
consolidated revenue) offsetting continued double-digit revenue
declines for new
on-premise licenses (20% of consolidated revenue ), Fitch
expects
mid-single-digit software growth. Hardware and Services (20% of
consolidated
revenue combined) should reduce consolidated revenue by 100-200
basis points
through the forecast period.
Solid Financial Flexibility: Fitch expects Oracle's financial
flexibility will
remain solid from robust recurring free cash flow (FCF) and
significant overseas
cash, despite increasing debt over the intermediate term to fund
domestic cash
shortfalls. Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities
were $56.4 billion
as of May 31, 2016, $7.9 billion of which was held in the U.S.
The company also
has an undrawn $3 billion RCF expiring 2018 that fully backstops
a commercial
paper (CP) program and Fitch expects roughly $10 billion of
annual FCF over the
intermediate term, just under half of which Fitch estimates is
in the U.S.
Significant Recurring Revenue: Fitch expects significant
recurring revenue from
Oracle's large installed customer base, high attach-and-renewal
rates (ARR) and
software support. Despite our expectations for ongoing
double-digit declines for
New Software License revenue through the intermediate term,
Software License
Updates & Product Support (more than half of fiscal 2016 total
revenues) should
continue its positive low- to mid-single-digit growth, driven by
application
modernization (on-premise to SaaS) and support.
Strong Competitive Position: Fitch believes Oracle's strong
positions across key
as-a-service markets (enterprise resource, human resource,
supply chain and
manufacturing, data and marketing), significant database and
middleware
installed base capable of running on-premise and in the cloud
uniquely positions
Oracle as a one-stop-shop cloud service provider. Oracle faces
significant
competition from strong and fast-growing but more focused
as-a-service players,
including Salesforce.com, Inc. (Salesforce), currently the
largest SaaS provider
with a significant lead in sales and service clouds, and
Workday, Inc.
(Workday), as well as historical on-premise competitors,
including SAP AG, also
rapidly expanding cloud offerings. As a result, Fitch believes
accelerating
cloud revenue growth to be first to $10 billion in cloud
revenues from $2.9
billion for fiscal 2016 is critical to Oracle's longer-term
success, given
Fitch's expectations for secular declines in on-premise,
significant switching
costs and high customer retention rates for cloud services and
customer and
product diversification.
Lower Cloud Profit Margins: While Fitch expects the resumption
of top-line
growth in fiscal 2017 will drive operating EBITDA expansion, an
increasing mix
of lower gross margin cloud sales will weigh on profit margins.
Fitch expects
Oracle's recent cloud investments in growth capacity and sales
efficiency to
drive gross margin from a Fitch estimated 48% in fiscal 2016
(versus 96% for
on-premise). Still, Oracle may be challenged to achieve its 80%
cloud gross
margin target in the intermediate term, which, if successful,
would put it
meaningfully ahead of competitors, Salesforce (mid-70%s) and
Workday (low-70%s).
Significant Shareholder Returns: Fitch expects shareholder
returns will remain
significant and approximate annual pre-dividend FCF, in the
absence of large
domestic acquisitions. Mid-single-digit annual dividend growth
is expected with
the remainder of pre-dividend FCF for share repurchases. Oracle
has $8.8 billion
remaining under the current $10 billion share repurchase
authorization approved
on March 15, 2016, and has bought back $28.3 billion of common
stock over the
last three years ($22.9 billion net of proceeds from the
issuance of common
stock). Fitch anticipates the company will fund shareholder
returns with
incremental borrowing, given a Fitch-estimated 55% of FCF is
overseas.
Historically Acquisitive: Despite expectations for strong
organic cloud growth,
Fitch believes acquisition risk remains elevated, given
management's focus on
winning the cloud and premium valuations for as-a-service
companies. Fitch
expects smaller tuck-in acquisitions aimed at strengthening
cloud capabilities
are more likely than blockbuster deals, although aggregate
spending could be
significant. Most cloud targets are in the U.S., potentially
resulting in
debt-financed deals that may not be meaningfully additive to
profitability in
the 12-18 months following the transaction's close. Fitch
expects Oracle will
curtail share repurchases if acquisitions are expected to result
in elevated
leverage beyond the near term.
Supplemental Adjusted Net Leverage: Fitch expects incremental
borrowing to plug
domestic cash shortfalls will weigh on gross credit protection
measures over
time. We expect Oracle will avoid repatriating meaningful
offshore cash to the
U.S., given it would trigger significant tax liabilities. Pro
forma for today's
$14 billion senior notes issuance, Fitch estimates total
leverage (debt to
operating EBITDA) will be roughly 3x, up from 2.6x for fiscal
2016. However,
supplemental adjusted net leverage (total debt netted against
adjusted
cash/operating EBITDA) will be and remain near 1.5x through the
forecast period,
compared to 1.1x for fiscal 2016. Fitch expects Oracle will use
a portion of the
senior notes issuance to refinance upcoming maturities, which
include $3.75
billion of bank debt expiring in the current quarter and $6
billion of bond
maturities in fiscal 2018.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
--Robust cloud services growth of more than 65% for fiscal 2017
and the addition
of $1.5 billion of cloud revenues through the remainder of the
forecast period.
--Mid-teen revenue declines in new on-premise licenses through
the forecast
period from ongoing migration to the cloud.
--Low-single-digit revenue growth in Software License Updates
and Product
Support revenue from support adoption for cloud services growth.
--Hardware and Services revenue reduce overall top-line growth
by 100-200 bps
from ongoing cloud adoption.
--Flat Fitch estimated gross profit margin at just under 80%
despite increasing
mix of lower gross profit margin cloud service sales.
--Operating EBITDA expands to the high 40%s, versus a Fitch
estimated 45% for
fiscal 2016, from operating leverage, given the company's rapid
growth and more
efficient go-to-market sales strategy.
--Capex is roughly 3% of revenue, driven primarily by the
company's investments
in land acquisition.
--Shareholder returns approximate annual FCF, with dividend
growth of 5% and the
remainder for share repurchases.
--Incremental debt will plug domestic cash shortfalls.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive rating actions are unlikely, given what Fitch believes
is a strategic
rationale for a higher rating at the expense of financial
flexibility required
for acquisitions and shareholder returns. However, management's
commitment to
maintain supplemental adjusted net leverage below 1x over the
longer term and
Fitch's expectations Oracle will be first to achieve $10 billion
of cloud
services, which Fitch believes would support the company's win
the cloud
strategy, could result in positive rating action.
Negative rating actions could occur if:
--Fitch expects Oracle will sustain supplemental adjusted net
leverage above 2x
and total leverage above 3x from incremental borrowings to fund
domestic cash
shortfalls in conjunction with lack of profitability growth;
--Fitch expects annual FCF sustained near or below $5 billion
due to negative
revenue growth or structurally lower profitability from less
competitive cloud
service offerings.
LIQUIDITY
Fitch expects Oracle's liquidity will remain solid. As of May
31, 2016 liquidity
was supported by:
--$56.1 billion of cash, cash equivalents and marketable
securities, of which
all but $8 billion was located outside the U.S. and would be
subject to
significant taxation if repatriated;
--$3 billion CP program fully back-stopped by a $3 billion RCF.
Fitch's expectations for $10 billion of annual FCF through the
intermediate term
also supports liquidity, of which Fitch assumes just under half
is generated
inside the U.S.
Total debt at May 31, 2016 was $43.9 billion and consisted of:
--$3.75 billion of RCF due June 2016;
--$2.5 billion of 1.20% senior notes due October 2017;
--$1 billion of floating rate senior notes due July 2017;
--$2.5 billion of 5.75% senior notes due April 2018;
--$500 million of floating rate senior notes due January 2019;
--$1.5 billion of 2.375% senior notes due January 2019;
--$1.75 billion of 5% senior notes due July 2019;
--$750 million of floating rate senior notes due October 2019;
--$2 billion of 2.25% senior notes due October 2019;
--$1 billion of 3.875% senior notes due July 2020;
--$1.7 billion of 2.25% senior notes due January 2021;
--$1.5 billion of 2.8% senior notes due July 2021;
--$2.5 billion of 2.5% senior notes due May 2022;
--$2.5 billion of 2.50% senior notes due October 2022;
--$1 billion of 3.625% senior notes due July 2023;
--$2 billion of 3.4% senior notes due July 2024;
--$2.5 billion of 2.95% senior notes due May 2025;
--$1 billion of 3.125% senior notes due July 2025;
--$500 million 3.25% senior notes due May 2030;
--$1.75 billion of 4.3% senior notes due July 2034;
--$1.25 billion of 3.9% senior notes due May 2035;
--$1.25 billion of 6.50% senior notes due April 2038;
--$1.25 billion of 6.125% senior notes due July 2039;
--$2.25 billion of 5.375% senior notes due July 2040;
--$1 billion of 4.5% senior notes due July 2044;
--$2 billion of 4.125% senior notes due May 2045;
--$1.25 billion of 4.375% senior notes due May 2055.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch affirms Oracle's ratings as follows:
--Long-Term IDR at 'A+';
--RCF at 'A+';
--Senior Unsecured Debt at 'A+';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1';
--CP at 'F1'.
Fitch also rates today's $14 billion senior notes issuance 'A+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jason Pompeii
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3210
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Matthew Hankin, CFA
Director
+1-646-582-4985
Committee Chairperson
David Peterson
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3177
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: June 29, 2016
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments
Financial adjustments include Fitch's application of
Supplemental Adjusted Net
Leverage ratio, which nets a portion of cash, cash and
equivalents and
marketable securities investments held outside the U.S. against
debt. Fitch
values cash and short-term investments based upon Fair Value
Measurement
observation levels, assumes a 35% tax rate upon repatriation and
that a portion
of repatriated cash will be returned to shareholders. Fitch nets
the remaining
cash against total debt, resulting in a ratio to operating
EBITDA.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1008197
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.