(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, June 23 (Fitch) Following its peer review of three
Mexican Midsized
banks, Fitch Ratings has taken the following rating actions:
Banco Regional de Monterrey, S.A.:
--National scale Long-Term rating upgraded to 'AA+(mex)'from
'AA(mex)'; Outlook
Stable;
--National scale Short-Term rating affirmed at 'F1+(mex)'.
In addition, Fitch has affirmed the ratings for the following
banks:
Banco del Bajio, S.A.:
--Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'BBB-';
Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'F3';
--Viability rating at 'bbb-';
--Support Rating at '4';
--Support Rating Floor at 'BB-';
--National scale long-term rating at 'AA-(mex)'; Outlook Stable;
--National scale short-term rating at 'F1+(mex)'.
Banco Interacciones, S.A.:
--Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs at 'BB+'; Outlook
Stable;
--Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs at 'B';
--Viability rating at 'bb+';
--National scale long-term rating at 'A+(mex)'; Outlook Stable;
--Support rating at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF';
--National scale short-term rating at 'F1(mex)'.
--National scale long-term rating for local senior unsecured
debt issues at
'A+(mex)';
--National scale long-term rating for local subordinated debt
issues at
'BBB+(mex)'.
The banks included in this peer review are considered by Fitch
among the most
consolidated medium-sized banks in Mexico. They all rank
immediately below the
seven large universal banks in terms of loans and deposits, and
together
represented 7% and 6.7%, respectively, of the Mexican banking
system at March
2016. These banks are specialized in specific sectors, products
or geographical
areas where they have demonstrated good expertise and
performance.
The three banks maintain good and consistent financial
performance, where asset
quality is well-controlled and non-performing loans (NPLs) are
low, as a result
of their corporate clientele, predominantly SME and government
lending. Their
profitability remains sound and consistent due to their stable
and sound
margins, moderate credit costs, and well-controlled operating
expenses. Their
lower funding costs than other local mid-sized banks is also
factored in as a
positive.
In all cases, loss absorption capacity is sound due to solid and
stable
capitalization ratios, all with comfortable buffers above
regulatory minimums.
Ample loan loss reserves for all three further support their
loss absorption
capacity.
In Fitch's view, the main challenge for these banks is to
continue enhancing
their liquidity profiles even with the relatively ample maturity
mismatches
between assets and liabilities, coupled with relatively
concentrated funding
structures. However, Fitch considers as positive the banks'
efforts to improve
access to long-term funding via the larger credit facilities of
local
development banks and long-term debt issuances, together with
gradually growing
their liquid assets base. To further reduce the high
concentration risk (by
borrower and geographic zone) also remains among the main
challenges.
Fitch has published individual press releases for each of these
banks that are
available on www.fitchratings.com and
www.fitchcentroamerica.com. These press
releases include each issuer's key rating drivers and
sensitivities, as well as
the list of all rating actions taken.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
-- 'Global Bank Rating Criteria' (March 20, 2015);
-- 'Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria'
(April 28, 2015);
-- 'National Scale Ratings Criteria (Oct. 30, 2013).
