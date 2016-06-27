(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the Bank of
England's (BoE)
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'AA' from 'AA+'
following the downgrade
of the UK sovereign rating. The Outlook is Negative. The BoE's
senior unsecured
Long-Term rating has also been downgraded to 'AA' from 'AA+'.
The senior
unsecured Short-Term Foreign Currency rating has been affirmed
at 'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The BoE's Long-Term IDR is directly aligned with that of the UK
government. The
BoE is the monetary arm of the UK sovereign and as such its
credit profile is
aligned with that of the sovereign government.
Fitch currently only rates the BoE's three-year-maturity USD
bonds. The rating
does not apply to typical central bank liabilities of the BoE,
like bank notes
or commercial banks' reserves that are monetary liabilities
rather than rateable
debt.
The BoE's rating reflects its central role in the UK and
international financial
system. The rating is underpinned by support from the UK
sovereign. The near
certainty of sovereign support for the BoE derives primarily
from its national
strategic importance, as well as its ownership by the UK
Treasury.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating is sensitive to any changes in the UK sovereign
rating.
