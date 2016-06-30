(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, June 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
rating of the Greek
covered bonds issued by Alpha Bank AE (Alpha, RD/RD; Viability
Rating (VR): f),
National Bank of Greece S.A. (NBG, RD/RD; VR: f) and Piraeus
Bank S.A. (Piraeus,
RD/RD; VR: f), as follows:
Alpha's covered bonds affirmed at 'CCC+'
NBG's Programme I affirmed at 'B-'; Stable Outlook
NBG's Programme II affirmed at 'CCC+'
Piraeus's covered bonds affirmed at 'B-'; Stable Outlook
The affirmations follow the annual review of the programmes.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch rates the Greek covered bonds on the basis of their
recovery prospects
assuming a default of the issuers. The Greek covered bonds
issuers' Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) and VR are still 'RD' and 'f', reflecting
an uncured
payment default on obligations other than the covered bonds, and
recourse
against the cover pool has not been activated, a circumstance
not explicitly
envisaged in Fitch covered bonds rating criteria.
This represents a variation from Fitch's "Covered Bonds Rating
Criteria" dated
11 March 2016. As a result of this variation Fitch does not
disclose the
breakeven overcollateralisation (OC) for the programmes'
ratings. The rating
impact of applying this criteria variation is undetermined.
Fitch tested if the committed, contractual or legal minimum OC
plus other forms
of protection available to investors (excess spread (calculated
as the
difference between the weighted average (WA) spread/coupon on
the assets and the
cost of the covered bonds multiplied by the difference of the WA
lives) or the
negative carry factor deduction in the mandatory tests) was
sufficient to cover
for credit risk and open interest rate positions. Fitch did not
factor in
maturity mismatches as in a recovery scenario all the bonds
become immediately
due and payable.
In its analysis, Fitch has also taken into account the balance
of the programme
accounts which have funds sufficient to cover the interest
payments on the bonds
for at least the following three months.
The 63.14% OC that Piraeus commits to (disclosed in the April
2016 quarterly
investor report) and the 25% contractual OC for NBG Programme I
are sufficient
to achieve outstanding recovery prospects on the covered bonds
given a default
of the issuer (91%-100%). These are commensurate with the 'B'
rating category,
according to Fitch's rating definitions. The rating of these
programmes is
constrained by the 'B-' Country Ceiling for Greece. The Stable
Outlook assigned
to both programmes is driven by the stable cover assets
composition.
The 'CCC+' rating of the covered bonds issued by Alpha and NBG
under Programme
II is driven by superior recovery prospects on the covered bonds
given default
of the issuer (71%-90%). These are achieved with the OC that
Fitch relies on
(5.3% minimum legal and 25% contractual OC, respectively).
Credit risk is the main rating driver for the Greek programmes.
The composition
of the cover pools of Alpha, NBG Programme I and Piraeus has
remained broadly
stable since the last review and is reflected in the 'B'
portfolio loss rate
(PLR) of 7.9%, 5.8% and 8.0%, respectively. NBG Programme II's
'B' PLR reduced
to 9.2% (from 13.7%) after the EUR3bn buyback in May 2016, when
the bank decided
to take out the Swiss franc loans and most of the arrears,
reducing them to 0.2%
from 28.7% in December 2014. NBG also redeemed and cancelled
EUR2.25bn
outstanding bonds.
Interest rate mismatches absorb 6.8% (Alpha), 13.0% (NBG
Programme II) and 2.6%
(Piraeus) of the OC available to investors. In NBG Programme I
an interest rate
swap is in place with Deutsche Bank AG London branch to mitigate
interest rate
risk.
Fitch's Discontinuity Cap and IDR uplift analysis, which
generally determines
the maximum rating notch uplift from the IDR of the issuing
entities to the
covered bond rating on a probability of default basis, remain
unpublished. This
is in accordance with its covered bonds criteria, which also
specify that for
programmes of issuers with an IDR of 'RD' and a VR of 'f', the
agency will
continue to factor in the protection against discontinuity risk.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Changes in the sovereign rating and/or in the country ceiling
may affect the
rating of the covered bond programmes issued by Alpha Bank AE,
National Bank of
Greece S.A. and Piraeus Bank S.A.
The ratings of the covered bond programmes are also sensitive to
changes to the
Greek banks' Issuer Default Ratings and to the
overcollateralisation that the
issuers commit to.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
