(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2016 Mid-Year Sovereign Review
and Outlook
here
LONDON, July 07 (Fitch) Sovereign credit ratings are on track
for a record
number of downgrades in 2016, driven by the impact of lower
commodity prices in
emerging market economies, Fitch Ratings says in its latest
bi-annual Sovereign
Review and Outlook. There were 15 downgrades in 1H16 compared
with the previous
annual high of 20 in 2011, and 22 ratings are on Negative
Outlook, suggesting
this year's final total is likely to exceed that of 2011.
Lower commodity prices continue to be the single most important
factor
responsible for downward sovereign ratings momentum. Seven of
the 10 most
commodity-dependent sovereigns rated by Fitch have been
downgraded in 2016 or
are on Negative Outlook. All are in emerging markets.
The partial recovery in commodity prices in 1H16 has led to
improved market
sentiment towards emerging markets, but not necessarily to
improvements in
sovereign credit fundamentals. Public and external finances in a
number of
commodity-exporting countries are not yet aligned with the new
structurally-lower price environment.
The Middle East and Africa region accounts for more than half of
the negative
rating actions in 1H16 and 10 of the 22 Negative Outlooks
assigned currently.
Unlike 2011, when the previous record-number of sovereign
downgrades was
concentrated in investment-grade sovereigns, this year's ratings
deterioration
is led by speculative-grade credits. As of end-June, the ratings
of more than
one in three sovereigns in the 'B' and 'BB' categories had a
Negative Outlook.
From a regional perspective, the significance of the UK's
pending exit from the
EU is difficult to overstate. The short-term economic impact of
the vote to
leave the EU will be decidedly negative in the UK, leading us to
downgrade the
UK's rating to AA and assign a Negative Outlook on 27 June. We
revised our GDP
growth forecasts lower for 2016-2018, and project a
corresponding deterioration
in the fiscal balance and consequent rise in government debt as
a share of GDP.
There is considerable uncertainty over the political outlook,
and no agreement
as yet on when the country should trigger Article 50 of the
Treaty on European
Union, the formal mechanism for EU withdrawal.
Fitch believes that developments in the UK make it more probable
that populist
or Eurosceptic movements find greater support elsewhere in the
EU, providing
added impetus for political fragmentation and polarisation
trends that became
evident in the aftermath of the eurozone crisis. A referendum in
Italy in
October on constitutional reform will be another test of
populist pressures and
could trigger political instability.
Europe's political backdrop could have negative implications for
sovereign
ratings, as fiscal consolidation may drop further down the list
of policy
priorities. An easing of fiscal policy in the eurozone has
already been evident,
prompted by the shift of focus to issues surrounding migration
and security, and
austerity fatigue. In addition, the fiscal space made available
by lower
interest rates is not being used to bring fiscal deficits down.
Several eurozone
sovereigns have comparatively high government debt levels, which
are likely to
remain effective rating constraints.
Markets reacted positively in 1H16 to accelerated Chinese credit
growth and
other signs of activity picking up in response to policy easing,
but volatility
is likely to persist as long as Chinese policymakers send mixed
signals with
respect to addressing the country's corporate debt problem.
Fitch expects higher
US interest rates and a stronger US dollar to result in renewed
downward
pressure on the renminbi later this year, with possible regional
implications.
In the US, Fitch recently revised down its US GDP growth
forecasts, but we still
expect the Federal Reserve to raise policy rates by year-end.
Latin America is
headed for its second consecutive year of contractions as it
faces subdued
commodity prices, weak external demand (notably China, relative
to previous
growth rates) and tighter external financing conditions. Larger
government
deficits and tepid growth combined with currency depreciations
are contributing
to rising government debt.
The full report is available on www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking the link
above.
