LONDON, July 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that banks'
Additional Tier 1 (AT1)
issuance volume and pricing will continue to suffer under
uncertainty
surrounding the consequences of the UK vote to leave the EU,
weak prospects for
global growth and pending clarifications around coupon
restriction triggers.
Issuance volumes recovered after a sharp drop in investor
appetite in the first
two months of 2016, but the outcome of the UK's EU referendum
has induced
renewed volatility in capital and currency markets. We expect
banks with
significant exposure to the UK to delay issuing
confidence-sensitive
instruments, including AT1, until market sentiment improves. UK
banks have been
among the largest issuers of AT1 securities to date, but HSBC
was the only bank
to issue AT1 in 2016 ahead of the UK referendum.
A possible decrease of policy interest rates in the UK and EU
could underpin the
attractiveness of these higher yielding instruments, as would
more clarity on
coupon omission mechanism. But on balance, we believe the AT1
issuance market
will be depressed for the remainder of 2016, and the volume seen
in 2015 of
USD82.5bn globally, is unlikely to be matched this year in the
absence of a
strong rebound in the second half of the year.
Market conditions permitting, we expect continued issuance by
Asian banks, where
outstanding AT1 instruments are still low as a share of
risk-weighted assets,
and in selected European countries, for instance Switzerland,
where the largest
banks can use up to 4.3% of high-trigger AT1 instruments to meet
2019 going
concern capital requirements.
In its latest AT1 Tracker Dashboard, Fitch highlights that banks
issued a low
USD14.6bn in 1Q16, of which around 60% was by Chinese and
Japanese groups. EMEA
issuance in 2016 to date included well-established French,
Italian, Swiss, Dutch
and Spanish names, along with smaller issues, including an
Israeli bank's Tier
2. Fitch's AT1 Tracker includes 195 capital instruments with
numerical
write-down or conversion triggers, totalling USD231.7bn.
The updated Tool includes rated and unrated AT1 and other
capital-trigger bonds
issued up to end-1Q16 as well as end-2015 financial data on AT1
issuers, which
allows users to assess the absolute and relative coupon risk of
AT1 instruments
and the write-down/conversion risk of AT1 and Tier 2 contingent
capital
instruments. The Dashboard also includes country- or
bank-specific commentary
including on pending regulatory developments.
