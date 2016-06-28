(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, June 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed
Baosteel Resources
International Company Limited's (BRI) Long-Term Foreign-Currency
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating of 'BBB+' on Rating
Watch Evolving
(RWE), following the rating action taken on its parent, Baosteel
Group
Corporation (Baosteel Group, 'A-'/RWE).
Please see <a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/fitch-home/pressrelease?id=965605
">Fitch
Places Baosteel's 'A-' Rating on Rating Watch Evolving Following
Announced
Restructure, published 28 June 2016.
Fitch has also placed on RWE the 'A-' rating on the USD500m
3.875% senior
unsecured notes, due 2020, issued by BRI's wholly owned
subsidiary, Baosteel
Financing 2015 Pty Ltd. The notes are unconditionally and
irrevocably guaranteed
by BRI and are rated at the same level as Baosteel Group. This
is because
Baosteel Group has granted an investment and keepwell deed and a
liquidity-support covenant deed to ensure the issuer and BRI
have sufficient
assets and liquidity to meet their respective obligations for
the notes.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The RWE follows Fitch's rating action of placing Baosteel Group
on RWE,
reflecting uncertainty over the outcome of Fitch's reassessment
of Baosteel
Group's announced restructuring with Wuhan Iron and Steel Group
(WISCO) on 26
June 2016.
BRI is rated one level below its 100%-owner, Baosteel Group, due
to its strong
linkages to the parent arising from its unique position as the
group's only
offshore resource development platform, overseas resources
trading platform and
offshore financing vehicle. Baosteel Group is rated one notch
above its
standalone rating of 'BBB+' to reflect potential state support
due to its
strategic importance to China as the largest and most profitable
steel company
that drives development of the country's steel industry.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The RWE will be resolved upon completion of our review of the
restructured
group. We will downgrade the ratings if we conclude Baosteel
Group's standalone
rating will weaken and the linkage between Baosteel Group and
China's
State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission
(SASAC) is not
enhanced,. Fitch may upgrade BRI's rating if we deem Baosteel
Group's standalone
rating as remaining unchanged and that the linkage between
Baosteel Group and
SASAC has strengthened.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Laura Zhai
Director
+852 2263 9974
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Charles Li
Analyst
+86 21 5097 3076
Committee Chairperson
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
