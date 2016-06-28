(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, June 28 (Fitch) The Indonesian government's
increased budget
allocation of IDR10trn (USD750m) for its micro-loan subsidy
programme will help
to support loan growth this year, in the face of weaker consumer
and business
confidence, says Fitch Ratings.
Government has set aside the funds to provide an interest-rate
subsidy of up to
10 percentage points to the KUR (micro-loan) programme. This
should allow the
mainly state-owned distributor banks to cut the lending rate for
KUR loans to 9%
compared with above 20% for other non-subsidised micro-loans.
The government is
targeting KUR loans of IDR100trn-120trn in 2016, which should
equate to around
20% of the banking sector's total loan increase - based on the
central bank's
estimate of 12%-14% bank credit growth this year. The subsidy is
intended as a
stimulus measure to support consumer growth in response to a
broadly weaker
macroeconomic environment.
The government's credit growth estimate for 2016 is higher than
last year's
10.4% growth rate, which was the lowest annual increase since
2009. Only
IDR23trn of KUR loans were channeled in 2015, which means a
projected five-fold
increase in KUR loans this year under the new subsidy scheme.
The current non-performing loan rate for the KUR programme is
around 5%.
However, the government has a guarantee scheme to contain the
risk of
non-performing loans to ensure that banks will not suffer losses
as a result of
the programme. Banks are currently required to pay a guarantee
fee of around
1.5% to one of two appointed insurance companies - PT Asuransi
Kredit Indonesia
(PT Askrindo) and Perusahaan Umum Jaminan Kredit Indonesia (PT
Jamkrindo). These
insurers in turn provide compensation to the banks should KUR
debtors fail to
meet their financial obligations.
This highlights the important roles that PT Askrindo and PT
Jamkrindo perform in
supporting government programmes to increase access to capital
for micro and
small enterprises. The insurers' role in KUR will incur losses,
and the extent
to which these losses are not offset by other profitable non-KUR
business will
have the potential to weigh on their standalone credit profiles.
But the
insurers are state supported, and growing non-KUR loans should
also limit the
overall impact of the KUR programme.
