HONG KONG/LONDON, June 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Bahrain's
Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BB+'
from 'BBB-' and
Long-Term local currency IDR to 'BB+' from 'BBB'. The Outlooks
are Stable. The
issue ratings on Bahrain's senior unsecured Foreign and Local
Currency bonds
have also been downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-' and 'BBB',
respectively. The
Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'BBB+' and the Short-Term
Foreign Currency
IDR has been downgraded to 'B' from 'F3'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrade of Bahrain's IDRs reflects the following key
rating drivers:-
Lower oil prices are causing a marked deterioration in Bahrain's
fiscal
position. There is progress in fiscal consolidation, but not a
clear path
towards reaching a more sustainable position. Fitch expects
general government
debt to rise to nearly 80% of GDP in 2016 from around 62% of GDP
in 2015, well
above the 'BBB' and 'BB' medians of around 40%. Debt service is
an increasing
burden on the state budget and Fitch expects it to rise to
around 41% of revenue
in 2016 and 55% in 2017, from 30% in 2015. Interest payments
will be around 20%
of budget revenue in 2016-2018. Debt issuance costs have risen.
Fitch expects the general government budget deficit to widen to
15.4% of GDP in
2016, from 14.8% of GDP in 2015, under a baseline Brent oil
price assumption of
USD35/bbl for 2016 (rising to USD55/bbl in 2018). Fitch
estimates that Bahrain's
fiscal break-even Brent oil price is around USD130/bbl. The
deficit is more than
three times the 'BBB' and 'BB' medians. Oil and gas receipts
(historically
around 85% of budget revenues) fell approximately 40% in 2015
and Fitch expects
them to fall a further 20% in 2016. Fitch's forecast for 2016
assumes steady
progress towards implementation of the government's revenue and
cost-cutting
initiatives, with non-oil revenue rising and expenditure
falling.
The policy response has been insufficient to significantly ease
the unfavourable
fiscal and oil price dynamics. According to Ministry of Finance
calculations,
revenue measures with a full-year fiscal impact of around 1% of
GDP have already
been implemented in 2015 and early 2016 and measures worth a
further 1% of GDP
are planned. Subsidy reduction measures could eventually
generate savings of
more than 5% of GDP per year. Implementation of a 5% rate of VAT
in 2018, if
agreed, could yield up to 1.6% of GDP in revenue, according to
IMF calculations.
Even assuming full implementation of these measures and a Brent
oil price of
USD55/bbl, the general government deficit would still be 7.3% of
GDP in 2018.
More measures to reduce current expenditure are in the pipeline
but have not yet
been quantified.
Bahrain's IDRs also reflect the following key rating drivers:-
Fitch expects real non-oil growth to remain steady at 4% in
2016-2018 as
increased activity associated with state owned enterprise
investments and GCC
Development Fund projects offsets the dampening effect on demand
of tighter
fiscal policy. Non-oil growth is also supported by macroeconomic
stability, a
strong local skills base, a cost advantage and a relatively
well-developed
environment for doing business, particularly in the financial
sector. In
conjunction with expected oil sector growth of around 0.5%, this
will result in
overall real GDP growth of around 3.3% in 2016-2018. Real GDP
expanded by 2.9%
in 2015, with hydrocarbons sector contracting by 0.9% and output
in the non-oil
sector rising by 3.9%.
A strong banking sector supports the rating. Banks are
well-placed to extend
more credit to the economy and the government, enjoying
profitability, high
levels of capitalisation and liquidity, and low non-performing
loan levels.
Wholesale banks' foreign assets support Bahrain's net external
creditor position
(46% of GDP), well above that of the median 'BB' country. Higher
policy rates
and yields on government bonds have not translated into higher
private sector
borrowing costs, with many domestic entities being able to
borrow below the
sovereign curve.
Governance indicators as measured by the World Bank are stronger
than the 'BB'
medians, despite Political Stability and Voice and
Accountability scores that
are worse than for 85% of all countries rated by Fitch. Tensions
continue
between the government and the predominantly Shia opposition and
sporadic
low-level violence continues. Social pressures and the lack of a
sustainable
political solution hamper implementation of the fiscal reforms
necessary to
tackle the worsening debt trajectory.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Bahrain a score equivalent to a
rating of 'BBB-'
on the Long-Term FC IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the
SRM to arrive at
the final LT FC IDR by applying its QO, relative to rated peers,
as follows:
- External Finances: +1 notch, to reflect Bahrain's large net
external creditor
position.
- Public Finances: -2 notches, to reflect a rapidly worsening
fiscal position
and rigidities in the government revenue and expenditure
profiles.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's
QO is a
forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for
adjustment to the
SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within
our criteria
that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that could lead to negative rating action are:
- Failure to reduce the fiscal deficit sufficient to stabilise
the government
debt-to-GDP ratio.
- Severe deterioration of the domestic security situation.
The main factors that could lead to positive rating action are:
- A reduction in the budget deficit consistent with a decline of
the government
debt-to-GDP ratio in the medium term.
- A broadly accepted political solution to domestic political
tensions.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that Brent crude will average USD35/bbl in 2016,
USD45/bbl in 2017
and USD55/bbl in 2018.
Fitch assumes that Bahrain will continue to derive fiscal
savings and growth
support from the implementation of GCC development projects
financed by Kuwait,
Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. Lower oil prices are not assumed to
impact the flow
of funds from these countries.
Fitch assumes no change to the rule of the royal family and the
current order of
succession.
Fitch assumes that regional conflicts will not directly impact
Bahrain or its
ability to trade.
Fitch assumes no change to the peg of the Bahraini dinar to the
US dollar.
