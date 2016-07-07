(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, July 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a
presentation on
Georgian banking sector.
The presentation discusses the Georgian banking sector in the
context of
neighboring emerging markets and reviews the specifics of the
domestic market.
Fitch highlights that Georgia's economic performance compares
favourably with
most of its neighbors. As a result, the banking sector was the
fastest growing
in the region, despite some moderation in lending growth from
2014. The
presentation also considers high retail lending penetration and
its underlying
risks in the context of rapid recent retail growth and high
dollarisation rates.
At the same time, Fitch notes that the asset quality and
capitalisation metrics
of Georgian banks have so far been more resilient than other
Commonwealth of
Independent States markets, albeit downside risks remain. The
sector's
profitability also remains solid, despite the challenging
environment and rising
loan impairment charges, and performance outlook is stable.
The presentation also discusses the funding structure of the
banking sector,
highlighting the high level of external debt, in particular
relative to the
country's official reserves, that constrains the authorities'
ability to provide
support to banks, especially in foreign currency.
Further details are available in 'Georgian Banking Sector:
Overview', available
at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.
