LONDON, July 06 (Fitch) Greek authorities are likely to want to
see further
improvements in investor and customer confidence before capital
controls,
introduced in June 2015, are materially eased at Greek banks,
says Fitch
Ratings. In our view, the economic and political environment
remains fragile and
confidence has not yet returned to the financial system. Our
standalone
viability ratings assigned to the Greek banks remain at 'f'.
Capital controls could be gradually relaxed from late 2016 if
the political and
operating environments are stable and Greece continues to
deliver the reforms
envisaged in its economic adjustment programme, in our view.
Depositor behaviour is highly sensitive to political
developments. In the nine
months prior to June 2015, amid uncertainty about Greece's place
in the
eurozone, the banking sector lost EUR43bn, or 26%, of private
sector deposits.
Deposits have not flowed back into the system and deposit levels
remain broadly
flat since June 2015. Restrictions on deposit withdrawals
discourage customers
from placing funds back with the banks.
A possible example for relaxing controls could be to raise the
EUR420 weekly
withdrawal limit per person. But it is difficult to gauge
whether depositors are
sufficiently confident in the banks or whether relaxation might
trigger a new
round of withdrawals. Volumes of banknotes in circulation
increased
significantly prior to the imposition of capital controls,
suggesting that cash
withdrawn from banks was kept in the country. Before the Greek
authorities lift
controls, they will assess whether depositor behaviour has
changed or whether
the urge to hoard cash is still prevalent.
Recapitalisations mean that the credit fundamentals of Greek
banks progressed
significantly since June 2015 and capital controls also protect
liquidity in the
system. The sector as a whole is still heavily reliant on
Eurosystem funding,
largely in the form of emergency liquidity assistance (ELA)
channelled through
the Bank of Greece. But in June 2016, the ECB reinstated a
waiver enabling it to
accept Greek public sector debt as collateral to access regular
refinancing
facilities. We estimate that Greek banks could replace around 7%
of their ELA
funding with ECB borrowing; while this is not a significant
amount, the banks
will benefit from it being a slightly cheaper form of funding.
Greek banks can also borrow under the ECB's targeted longer-term
refinancing
operations (TLTRO). TLTROs would lengthen the maturity profile
of Greek banks'
funding and reduce costs. However, TLTROs can only be used to
fund new lending
and meaningful new loan growth can only take place once
confidence returns. We
expect some further loan deleveraging in the system, reflecting
banks' tight
liquidity and muted demand from high quality borrowers. We
forecast another year
of economic contraction for Greece in 2016, with GDP contracting
by 0.9%, with
gradual improvement coming in 2017.
An up-to-date analysis of the state of the Greek banks is
provided in a special
report, published today and available by clicking on the link.
Contact:
Josu Fabo
Director, Financial Insitutions
+44 203 350 1513
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Janine Dow
Senior Analyst, Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1464
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Pilar Perez, Barcelona, Tel: +34
93 323 8414,
Email: pilar.perez@fitchratings.com.
