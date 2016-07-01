(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, July 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised
Indonesia-based
homebuilder PT Modernland Realty Tbk's (Modernland) Outlook to
Negative from
Stable. At the same time the agency has affirmed the company's
Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating at 'B'. A full list of the rating actions is
provided at the end
of this commentary.
The Negative Outlook reflects the risk that Modernland could
breach a number of
its local-currency debt covenants in 2017, as EBITDA may remain
weak unless
presales improve in the next six to 12 months. Modernland may
not be able to
achieve its presales target for 2016 due to the slow domestic
macroeconomic
environment and its dependence on cyclical industrial land
sales, which may put
a strain on its cash collection. The IDR was affirmed at 'B' as
the company may
take measures to improve the recognition of EBITDA or
alternatively obtain
waivers on covenant breaches.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Weak Presales; Covenant Breach: Modernland's 1Q16 presales fell
86% yoy to
IDR197bn, which accounted for less than 10% of its 2016 target.
The decline was
driven by slow economic growth and the government's crackdown on
tax evasion,
which has left buyers cautious. Fitch forecasts this may lead to
Modernland
breaching a number of its local-currency debt covenants in 2017,
as EBITDA
declines following the weakness in presales.
The implementation of a tax amnesty in Indonesia on 1 July may
boost demand for
property, although Modernland's overall credit profile is not
likely to benefit
in the short term given the potential surge in new property
launches in the
market once the amnesty takes effect and Modernland's major
exposure towards the
industrial segment.
Volatile Industrial Cashflows: Modernland's exposure to
industrial land sales
results in more volatile cash flows than peers that depend on
residential sales.
Nevertheless, this remains an important contributor to
Modernland's cash flows,
and the volatility is mitigated by the low development risks of
the industrial
segment.
Modernland has a good 20-year track record in developing
industrial estates, and
has built strong relationships with tenants. Its flagship
Cikande industrial
estate has a very low average land cost compared with the
current average
selling price (ASP) of around IDR1.5m per square metre (sqm),
and Modernland has
sufficient land to continue developing there for around five
years, assuming no
further land acquisitions. Fitch believes Modernland can build
on its success in
Cikande and use a similar business model for future developments
in Bekasi.
Limited Residential Track Record: Fitch expects Modernland's
residential and
commercial segment to account for more than 60% of presales by
2018, driven by
the Jakarta Garden City (JGC) project and the new launches in
Bekasi. The
growing proportion of residential sales will counterbalance
volatility in
industrial land sales, but Modernland's track record in
developing an
integrated, large-scale residential project is still limited
relative to the
other rated developers.
ASRI Land Sales Delayed: Fitch expects cash collection from land
sales to PT
Alam Sutera Realty Tbk (ASRI, B+/Negative) to lag behind
management's
expectation. Fitch's rating case assumes majority of the
proceeds that was
expected to be received this year to be delayed to 2017, mainly
due to ASRI's
weak presales. Nevertheless, Modernland believes ASRI remains
committed to
completing the acquisition, given the strategic location of the
land and the low
acquisition price compared with the current market price in the
area.
Manageable Forex Risk: Modernland has entered into a few
call-spread options to
fully hedge the principal of its USD191m bond due 2019, covering
rupiah
depreciation of up to IDR15,500 per US dollar. The company has
also entered into
a similar hedging arrangement for its USD57m outstanding bond
due 2016, covering
rupiah depreciation of up to IDR14,000 per US dollar. In
addition, Fitch
believes that Modernland's thick margins are sufficient to
absorb short-term
currency volatility.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Presales (excluding one-off sales) of IDR1.5trn and IDR3.6trn
in 2016 and
2017, respectively
- Average ASP growth of 5%-10% year on year
- Land acquisition capex of IDR825bn and IDR743bn in 2016 and
2017, respectively
- Majority of ASRI's land sale proceeds to be delayed to 2017
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- If the company fails to achieve its 2016 presales target and
there is
heightened risk it may breach covenants on its local-currency
debt, or the
company fails to negotiate waivers on covenant breaches
- Presales/ gross debt sustained at less than 40% (2016F: 77%)
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead the
Outlook to be revised back to Stable include:
- The company achieves its 2016 presales target and the risk of
it breaching its
local-currency debt covenants is reduced, or the company
successfully manages to
negotiate waivers on covenant breaches
LIQUIDITY
Adequate Liquidity: Modernland had IDR519bn of cash and IDR999bn
of current
maturities at end-2015. Of the IDR999bn, management extended the
maturity on
IDR150bn of working capital facilities to 2017. Furthermore,
Fitch's rating case
expects Modernland to be able to repay its upcoming USD57m bond
maturity (part
of the current maturities) in October 2016 using a combination
of cash collected
from previous years' presales and the proceeds from a planned
rupiah bond
issuance. Part of Modernland's cash balance is held in US
dollars, which
mitigates some currency risk on the repayment. Liquidity is also
supported by
Modernland's access to local and international capital markets.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
PT Modernland Realty Tbk
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'B'; Outlook revised to Negative from
Stable
Senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'B'
Modernland Overseas Pte Ltd
USD57m outstanding 11% senior unsecured notes due 2016 affirmed
at 'B' and
Recovery Rating of 'RR4' (original principal amount was USD150m
prior to the
exchange in 2014)
Marquee Land Pte Ltd
USD191m outstanding 9.75% senior unsecured notes due 2019
affirmed at 'B' and
Recovery Rating of 'RR4'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Hasira De Silva, CFA
Director
+65 67967240
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Bernard Kie
Analyst
+62 21 2988 6815
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower
Jl Prof Dr Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta 12940
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0325
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
