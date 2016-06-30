(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Kuwait-based
Warba Bank
(Warba) a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A+' with a
Stable Outlook
and a Short-Term IDR of 'F1'. A full list of rating actions is
available at the
end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRs, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor
Warba's Long- and Short-Term IDRs, Support Rating (SR) and
Support Rating Floor
(SRF) reflect Fitch's expectation of an extremely high
probability of support
from the Kuwaiti authorities in case of need.
Warba's Long-Term IDR of 'A+' is in line with its SRF, which
considers the
ability and willingness of the authorities to provide
extraordinary support.
Kuwait's strong ability to provide support is reflected in its
Long-Term IDRs of
'AA'/Stable. The authorities' willingness to provide support
factors in
demonstrated support for the banking system as well as Warba's
close links to
the state and its ownership by a number of Kuwaiti
government-related entities
(including the Kuwait Investment Authority; KIA), which
collectively hold 32.5%
in the bank.
Fitch believes there is an extremely high probability that all
rated Kuwaiti
banks that require support would receive it, irrespective of
franchise,
ownership and support history, and therefore Warba's SRF and
Long-Term IDR are
in line with those of most other Fitch-rated Kuwaiti banks and
are at the
Kuwaiti bank's domestic systemically important bank (D-SIB) SRF
of 'A+'.
Warba's Short-Term IDR is 'F1' as Fitch makes a differentiation
between the
support-driven short-term ratings of the banks and the sovereign
at this rating
level (Kuwait's Short-Term IDR is 'F1+').
Viability Rating (VR)
Warba's company profile has a high influence on its VR given the
bank's early
stage of growth and evolving franchise and business model. As a
result, Warba
generates modest earnings and profitability, which are key
rating weaknesses. In
Fitch's view, Warba has a higher risk appetite than peers,
reflecting its
sensitivity to market risk from international investments. The
VR also reflects
rapid asset growth, albeit consistent with the bank's strategy
to build a
diverse and viable franchise.
We believe the bank has good risk management and underwriting
standards,
underpinned by strong regulatory oversight. Asset quality
metrics are sound,
with Warba reporting a very low impaired financing ratio and
high reserve
coverage. Asset quality is, however, tempered by a few instances
of restructured
financing, large concentrations in financing (by name and
industry) and high
exposure to investment risk.
Capital ratios are very strong. However, Fitch views
capitalisation as only
adequate in light of Warba's business model risks, asset
concentrations, fast
growth, low internal capital generation and small absolute
equity base. We
nevertheless recognise that the bank has good access to new
capital given the
financial strength of its key shareholder, KIA.
Warba is primarily funded by customer deposits, including large
deposits from
government-related entities, which remain supportive. Its
Fitch-calculated
financing/deposits ratio is increasing, with financing growth
outpacing deposit
growth. The volume and mix of customer deposits is expected to
improve as the
retail franchise expands. The bank remains a net interbank
borrower. Liquidity
risk is mitigated by a large international/regional Sukuk
portfolio and good
access to shareholder deposits.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRs, SR and SRF
Warba's IDRs, SR and SRF are sensitive to a change in Fitch's
assumptions on the
Kuwaiti authorities' propensity or ability to provide timely
support to the
bank. At present, Fitch considers the likelihood of any change
to be small.
VR
Warba's VR could be upgraded with a stronger company profile and
franchise, as
well as a sustained improvement in earnings and profitability.
The VR could be
downgraded if capital ratios or asset quality weaken materially
or if the bank's
strategy proves unsuccessful.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-Term IDR assigned at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR assigned at 'F1'
Viability Rating assigned at 'b+'
Support Rating assigned at '1'
Support Rating Floor assigned at 'A+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Mahin Dissanayake
Director
+44 20 3530 1618
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Maria Irusta Barasoain
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1283
Committee Chairperson
Redmond Ramsdale
Senior Director
+971 4 424 1202
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
