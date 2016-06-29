(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, June 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A'
Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) ratings on The Doctors Company, an
Inter-Insurance Exchange
(Doctors) and its wholly owned insurance subsidiaries (see list
below),
collectively referred to as The Doctors Company Group (TDC). The
Rating Outlook
is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
TDC's ratings are based on above-average underwriting
performance and
profitability relative to medical professional liability
insurance (MPLI) peers,
favorable loss reserve levels, strong statutory capital
position, and an
operating strategy that is focused on long-term underwriting
profitability.
Partially offsetting these positives is the company's business
concentration in
the at times more volatile medical professional liability (MPLI)
line of
business. While not anticipated over the ratings horizon, Fitch
believes TDC, as
a specialty largely monoline company, is exposed to adverse
changes in MPLI
market conditions or other industry dynamics.
The MPLI market includes many monoline MPLI writers that
experienced strong
capital growth in the last hard market and have limited
underwriting
opportunities outside of MPLI. Efforts to deploy capital by MPLI
specialists is
dampening market pricing and is likely to promote deteriorating
MPLI market
underwriting results going forward.
MPLI follows a unique underwriting cycle to other commercial
insurance lines.
Industry premium volumes are shrinking due to fundamental market
changes and
price competition. Health care providers are moving from
independent and smaller
group practices towards employment with hospitals and large
medical groups that
are more likely to self-insure and use captive or alternative
risk programs,
reducing demand for primary MPLI coverage.
The creation of TDC RRG allows TDC to effectively provide
coverage and services
to the larger integrated healthcare systems that can be
multistate. TDC
reinsures 90% of TDC RRG business thus providing capital
support. TDC RRG also
has common branding, management, and resources.
TDC reported a statutory calendar year and accident year
combined ratio of 92.7%
and 116.2% respectively as of year-end 2015 compared to prior
period calendar
and accident year combined ratios of 94.2% and 117.8%
respectively.
Fitch views TDC's loss reserve position as modestly redundant
and notes that the
company has a history of favorable prior accident year reserve
development. In
particular, loss reserves are critically important for MPLI
writers given the
potential for reserve volatility due to changes in the
litigation environment
and inflation over time.
TDC has strong operating leverage at year-end 2105 of 0.4 times
(x) and a Risk
Based Capital (RBC) ratio of 466%. Financial leverage is modest
at approximately
11% at year-end 2015. These ratios have persisted for several
years,
demonstrating management's commitment to balance sheet strength.
Within Fitch's rating rationale are multiple rating triggers. If
TDC were to
materially deviate from any of these items, especially for an
extended period,
the ratings could be affected.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
While TDC's quantitative metrics are more consistent with a
higher rating
category, Fitch's current view of the risk characteristics of
MPLI specialists
is a limiting factor for TDC's ratings. Fitch believes that a
future ratings
upgrade would be predicated on a significant expansion in TDC's
market position
and scale through profitable growth and diversification of
business risk.
The following is a list of triggers that could lead to a
downgrade:
--An increase in the company's operating leverage, as defined by
net written
premiums to policyholder surplus, of 1.0x or higher;
--Material adverse reserve development;
--A Prism capital model score below 'Strong' (currently 'Very
Strong').
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the 'A' IFS ratings of the following TDC
insurance
subsidiaries with a Stable Outlook:
--Doctors Company, An Interinsurance Exchange;
--American Physicians Assurance;
--First Professional Insurance Company;
--OHIC Insurance Company (OHIC);
--TDC Specialty Insurance Company;
--Underwriter for the Professions Insurance Company (UPIC).
--The Doctors Company Risk Retention Group, a Reciprocal
Exchange.
Fitch has also affirmed the following ratings:
Doctors Company, An Interinsurance Exchange
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating at 'A-';
--Surplus notes at 'BBB+'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Gerald Glombicki, CPA
Director
+1-312-606-2354
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Jim Auden, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3146
Committee Chairperson
Mark Rouck, CFA, CPA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2085
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 17 May 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1008176
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.