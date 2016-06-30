(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, June 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
China-based Redco
Properties Group Ltd's (Redco) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) at 'B' with Stable Outlook. The agency has also affirmed
Redco's senior
unsecured ratings and its USD125m 13.75% senior notes due 2019
at 'B' with
Recovery Rating of 'RR4'.
Redco's ratings are affirmed as it has maintained a healthy
financial profile -
its leverage as measured by net debt/adjusted inventory was low
of 27% at
end-2015 and EBITDA margin stayed at 25%. Its small business
scale continues to
constrain its ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Equity Issuance Lowers Leverage: Redco brought in Nanchang
Municipal Public Real
Estate Group Limited, a state-owned enterprise (SOE) in Nanchang
in
south-eastern China, as a strategic investor in 2015. The SOE
took a 9.9% stake,
making it the developer's third-largest shareholder. The equity
issuance helped
reduced Redco's leverage to 27% at end-2015 from 34% at
end-2014. Furthermore,
Fitch believes the new shareholder may improve Redco's access to
prime land
parcels in Nanchang.
Healthy Margins: Fitch expects the gross profit margin from
property development
to stay at around 27% (2015: 32%) in next two to three years,
underpinned by the
company's low-cost land acquired years ago and prudent land
acquisition. The
average cost of Redco's land bank was around CNY1,000 per square
metre (sqm) as
of end-2015, with more than 60% of the land was acquired before
2013 at low
average cost of around CNY300 per sqm.
Limited Business Scale: Redco's scale with contracted sales of
CNY4.1bn in 2015
is the smallest among rated peers in the 'B' category. Although
it has
sufficient land bank to support sales expansion for the next
five years, Redco
will still face significant pressure in replenishing its land
bank given the
rising land cost, increased competition for land, and its
limited financial
resources. Redco has a total land bank of 3.8 million sqm at
end-2015 with 19
projects in its pipeline in seven cities. It does not have a
significant
presence outside its stronghold of Nanchang, the provincial
capital of Jiangxi
Province, where it ranked seventh in contracted sales GFA in
2015.
Projects Mostly in Secondary Locations: Redco's land bank is
mainly located in
the Tier-2 cities of Nanchang, Tianjin and Hefei, and most of
the land parcels,
except for the ones in Nanchang and Jinan, are situated at
secondary locations.
Fitch expects Redco's land bank to improve gradually, with the
company's making
effort to enter into Tier-1 cities, including Shenzhen,
Guangzhou and Shanghai.
This could raise its average selling price (ASP) to above
CNY9,000 per sqm in
the next two to three years from CNY6,828 per sqm in 2015.
Sufficient Liquidity: Redco had cash and cash equivalents of
CNY1.7bn (excluding
restricted cash of CNY669m), and CNY545m of undrawn bank
facilities, which are
sufficient to cover the company's short-term debt of CNY471m.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Redco
include:
- Contracted sales ASP ranging from CNY8,000 per sqm to
CNY10,500 per sqm during
2016-2017, supported by the company's projects in Tier-1 cities
- Land replenished at a rate of 0.8x-1.5x of annual contracted
sales by gross
floor area in the next two to three years, with land premium
accounting for
40%-50% of total contracted sales
- Gross profit margin from property development at around
27%-28% underpinned by
the low-cost land acquired years ago
- Land cost represents around 18%-20% of average selling price
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may collectively lead to
positive rating
actions include:
- Annual contracted sales sustained above CNY8bn (2015:
CNY4.1bn) without
compromising leverage, and
- EBITDA margin sustained above 20% (2015: 25%), and
- Contracted sales/total debt sustained above 1.3x (2015: 1.3x).
Negative: Factors that may, individually and collectively, lead
to negative
rating action include:
- Net debt/ adjusted inventory sustained above 50% (end-2015:
27%), or
- EBITDA margin sustained below 15%, or
- Contracted sales/total debt sustained below 1.0x.
