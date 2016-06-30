(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Prudential
Assurance Company
Ltd's (PAC) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'AA'. The
agency has also
affirmed Prudential Plc's (Prudential) US subsidiaries Jackson
National Life
Insurance Company and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of
New York's
(collectively, JNL) IFS ratings at 'AA'.
At the same time, Fitch has affirmed Prudential's Long-Term
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at 'A+' and senior unsecured debt at 'A'. The
Outlooks on the
group's IFS rating and Long-Term IDR are Stable. A full list of
ratings actions
is at the end of this press release.
The rating actions follow the downgrade of the United Kingdom's
IDRs to 'AA'
with a Negative Outlook from 'AA+' (see 'Fitch Downgrades the
United Kingdom to
'AA'; Outlook Negative'; dated 27 June 2016 at
www.fitchratings.com).
Prudential's strong credit profile and global diversification
mean a further
one-notch downgrade of the UK's ratings would not automatically
trigger a
downgrade of the group's 'AA' IFS ratings.
Prudential's operations are well diversified globally, with
significant
operations in Asia and the US in addition to its UK business. In
2015, 54% of
its assets backing insurance operations were related to business
written in Asia
and the US, and 76% of the group's long-term operating profit
was generated
outside the UK.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Prudential's ratings reflect the group's strong and resilient
capital position,
operational scale and strong business positions in its key
markets of the UK,
the US, and Asia. Prudential also has strong cash generation and
a strategy
focused on high-margin products with short pay-back periods and
a profitable
asset-management business. The group scores "extremely strong"
in Fitch's Prism
factor-based capital model, and its US operations have a strong
regulatory
risk-based-capital ratio (end-2015: 481%).
In Asia, Prudential has one of the strongest franchises achieved
by a Western
company and continues to grow strongly. Business written in Asia
has continued
to contribute most of the group's new business value, with 57%
of new business
profit generated in the region in 2015 (2014: 55%). We believe
Prudential is
well placed to exploit the low penetration of the Asian
insurance markets and
benefit from rising personal wealth across the continent.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include: a
fall in
Prudential's Prism score to low in the 'very strong' category or
in its US
operations' regulatory risk-based capital ratio to below 400%;
Fitch-calculated
financial leverage over 25% (end-1H15: 18%); interest coverage
below 5x (10.3x
in 2014); or material crystallisation of credit risk, longevity
risk or adverse
policyholder behaviour.
Prudential has the joint-highest IFS rating among European
insurance groups and
an upgrade is unlikely in the near term.
A downgrade of Prudential would trigger a downgrade of JNL and
PAC. As Fitch
factors group support into JNL's rating, which would be lower on
a standalone
basis, JNL's ratings could also be downgraded if, in Fitch's
view, there were a
decline in the strategic importance of JNL to Prudential.
A further one-notch downgrade of the United Kingdom's IDRs would
not
automatically lead to any rating actions for Prudential or its
subsidiaries due
to the group's global diversification. However, a multiple-notch
downgrade of
the United Kingdom could lead to a downgrade of Prudential's
ratings.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Prudential
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Commercial paper affirmed at 'F1'
Senior debt affirmed at 'A'
Junior subordinated debt and perpetual subordinated capital
securities affirmed
at 'BBB+'
PAC
IFS rating affirmed at 'AA'; Outlook Stable
Jackson National Life Insurance Company
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
IFS rating affirmed at 'AA'; Outlook Stable
Surplus notes affirmed at 'A+'
Short-term IFS affirmed at 'F1+'
Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York
IFS rating affirmed at 'AA'; Outlook Stable
Jackson National Life Global Funding
Medium-term notes affirmed at 'AA'
Jackson National Life Funding LLC
Medium-term notes affirmed at 'AA'
Contact:
Primary Analyst (Prudential group)
Sam Mageed
Director
+44 20 3530 1704
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Primary Analyst (JNL)
Bradley S. Ellis, CFA
Director
+1 312 368 2089
Fitch Ratings Limited
70 W. Madison St.
13th Floor, Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst (Prudential group)
David Prowse
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1250
Secondary Analyst (JNL)
Julie A. Burke, CPA, CFA
Managing Director
+1 312 368 3158
Committee Chairperson
Federico Faccio
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1394
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
