SINGAPORE, July 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Malaysia-based gaming
conglomerate Genting Berhad's (Genting) Long-Term
Foreign-Currency Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'A-'. Fitch
has also
affirmed the Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs on
Genting's 53%-owned
subsidiary, Genting Singapore PLC (GENS), at 'A-' and its
SGD2.3bn perpetual
capital securities at 'BBB'. The Outlooks for Genting and GENS
are Stable.
Genting's ratings reflect its continued strong market position
in the Malaysian
and Singaporean
gaming markets and meaningful diversification in the oil palm
plantations and
energy sectors. Genting's leisure and hospitality business,
which includes its
gaming, hotel and theme park businesses, accounted for 81% of
consolidated
EBITDA in 2015. Oil palm plantations (5%), energy (4%) and
property, investment
and others (10%) account for the balance 19%.
GENS's ratings are equalised with those of Genting due to the
strong strategic
and operational ties, with GENS contributing 47.2% of Genting's
consolidated
EBITDA in 2015. Brand-sharing and a history of providing
financial support are
also key attributes for the equalisation of the ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Market Position: Genting's ratings reflect its monopoly
position in
Malaysia and 40% market share in the duopolistic Singapore
market. Genting's
leisure and hospitality business in both these countries account
for 81% of
consolidated EBITDA. The gaming industry in both these countries
is subject to
close regulatory oversight, and the resultant barriers to entry
impart a degree
of stability to cash flows across the business cycle.
EBITDA Compression: Consolidated EBITDA margin declined to 34.7%
in 2015 (2014:
36.4%), due to a lower hold percentage in the premium players
business, a higher
number of bad debts written off, and the impact of the 6% Goods
and Service Tax
that has been levied in Malaysia since 1 April 2015. Translation
losses and the
continued impact of the GST resulted in a more significant
decline in the
consolidated EBITDA margin to 23.5% in 1Q16 (1Q15: 40.9%). Yet
Genting's EBITDA
margin continues to be robust, and the entity had maintained its
net cash
position as of 31 March 2016.
GENS Faces Multiple Pressures: During FY15 and 1Q16, GENS
reported declining
revenues, lower EBITDA margins, deteriorating performance of its
VIP gaming
business, and impairment of credit extended to its VIP
customers. These adverse
developments were partially offset by the relatively stable
performance of its
mass-market gaming business. The net cash position is a trend
which Fitch
expects will be sustained in the medium term.
Marina Bay Sands (MBS, BBB-/Stable) cannibalised GENS's market
share on account
of its locational advantage, i.e. proximity to Singapore's
Central Business
District, premium product positioning, and targeting the MICE
(Meetings,
Incentives, Conferences, and Events) segment. MBS's market share
rose to 60% of
GGR in 2015 from 50% in 2012, while GENS's correspondingly fell
to a
still-significant 40%.
The Singapore government awarded 30-year licences, including
10-year exclusivity
periods, to both GENS and MBS. GENS's market position, scale and
profitability
would weaken should the government grant additional licences on
expiry of the
exclusivity period. The government has not signalled the
granting of additional
licences to date, and Fitch believes the risk is low - given the
government's
concerns over problem gambling.
Substantial Capex Pipeline: Fitch expects Genting to incur
annual capex of
MYR7.0bn-8.0bn from 2016 to 2018. Of this capex, almost 40% is
likely to be
incurred by Genting Malaysia Berhad, mostly on Resorts World
Genting, and to a
limited extent on the UK, US and Bimini (Bahamas) properties.
GENS and
plantations would account for 8% and 6%, respectively, of the
projected capex,
while the power and oil and gas division would account for
approximately 5%.
Resorts World Las Vegas is another major pipeline project. Fitch
believes that
Genting would embark on full-scale project development only when
market
conditions are conducive.
Capital Management Initiatives: Fitch takes a favourable view on
Genting's
capital management initiatives to maintain leverage at less than
1.0x. This
could include the strategic sale of non-core assets such as the
2015 proceeds
from disposal of investments for MYR2.7bn.
The company maintains a conservative financial policy, keeping a
historical net
cash position on a consolidated basis. However, as the company
embarks on a
period of high capex, leverage may rise slightly above this
long-term trend, but
still within Fitch's 1.0x net adjusted debt to operating EBITDAR
less minority
interest tolerance for the rating level.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Genting
include:
- Consolidated annual revenue growth in FY16 and FY17 is
projected to be in
excess of 10%
- Operating EBITDAR margin will be maintained at over 30% in
FY16 and FY17
- Annual capex incurred from 2016 to 2018 will range from
MYR7.0bn to MYR8.0bn,
and
- Annual dividend payout during 2016 to 2018 will range from
MYR400m to MYR500m.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Genting
Negative: Developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to negative
rating action include:
- Net financial leverage (as measured by the ratio of net
adjusted debt to
operating EBITDAR less minority interest) being sustained at
more than 1.0x.
Fitch expects Genting to revert to a net cash position once it
completes
pipeline projects.
- Weakening of competitive position due to regulatory action in
any of the
markets in which Genting operates, and:
Upside potential to the ratings is limited by the discretionary
nature of gaming
expenditure incurred by gaming patrons and the cyclicality and
capital intensity
of the gaming business.
GENS
Any weakening of operational and strategic ties between GENS and
Genting will
result in GENS's rating being notched down from its parent's
rating.
Fitch assesses GENS's standalone rating at 'BBB', despite its
operational and
financial metrics being in line with Genting's consolidated
numbers, due
primarily to its single-market exposure.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
The full list of rating actions is as follows:
Genting Berhad
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'A-'
Genting Singapore PLC
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Rating on GENS's SGD2.3bn perpetual capital securities affirmed
at 'BBB'
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments -
- Genting has outstanding operating lease contracts. Annual
operating lease
rentals have been multiplied by a factor of 8 to arrive at the
debt equivalent
of operating leases. This is in line with Fitch's "Treatment of
Operating Leases
in Corporate Analysis" (September 2015)
- GENS' perpetual capital securities will be assigned a 50%
equity credit up to
October 2017 and nil thereafter, in line with Fitch's "Treatment
and Notching of
Hybrids in Non-Financial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis"
(February 2016)
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Non-Financial Corporate and
REIT Credit
Analysis (pub. 29 Feb 2016)
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
Solicitation Status
Endorsement Policy
