(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Barclays
Bank plc's, Lloyds
Bank plc's, and Bradford & Bingley's (B&B) notes issued with the
guarantee of
the UK sovereign to 'AA' from 'AA+'.
The downgrade follows the downgrade of the UK sovereign
Long-Term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) to 'AA' from 'AA+' (see Fitch Downgrades United
Kingdom to 'AA';
Outlook Negative, 27 June 2016 available on
www.fitchratings.com). No other bank
rating is affected by this rating action, a full list of which
is at the end of
this comment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings of the UK government-guaranteed senior debt are in
line with the UK
sovereign rating and reflect Fitch's expectation that the
government would
honour its guarantee if needed.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings of the UK government-guaranteed senior debt are
primarily sensitive
to changes in the UK sovereign rating.
In the case of B&B, the rating is also sensitive to any material
changes to the
conditions of the guarantee granted by the UK government to the
bank's senior
debt.
The rating actions are as follows:
Barclays Bank plc
GBP1.5bn notes issued with NLGS guarantee, XS0768454844:
downgraded to 'AA' from
'AA+'
Lloyds Bank plc
GBP1.4bn senior long-term notes issued with NLGS guarantee,
XS0778434000:
downgraded to 'AA' from 'AA+'
Bradford & Bingley
Senior long-term guaranteed notes, XS0281590488: downgraded to
'AA' from 'AA+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst (Barclays)
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1191
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Primary Analyst (Lloyds)
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1012
Primary Analyst (B&B)
Joanna Drobnik, CFA
Director
+44 20 3530 1318
Secondary Analyst (Barclays)
Ioana Sima
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1736
Secondary Analyst (Lloyds)
Marc Ellsmore
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1438
Secondary Analyst (B&B)
Aabid Hanif
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1786
Committee Chairperson
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 2408
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
