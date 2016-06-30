(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Barclays Bank plc's, Lloyds Bank plc's, and Bradford & Bingley's (B&B) notes issued with the guarantee of the UK sovereign to 'AA' from 'AA+'. The downgrade follows the downgrade of the UK sovereign Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'AA' from 'AA+' (see Fitch Downgrades United Kingdom to 'AA'; Outlook Negative, 27 June 2016 available on www.fitchratings.com). No other bank rating is affected by this rating action, a full list of which is at the end of this comment. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings of the UK government-guaranteed senior debt are in line with the UK sovereign rating and reflect Fitch's expectation that the government would honour its guarantee if needed. RATING SENSITIVITIES The ratings of the UK government-guaranteed senior debt are primarily sensitive to changes in the UK sovereign rating. In the case of B&B, the rating is also sensitive to any material changes to the conditions of the guarantee granted by the UK government to the bank's senior debt. The rating actions are as follows: Barclays Bank plc GBP1.5bn notes issued with NLGS guarantee, XS0768454844: downgraded to 'AA' from 'AA+' Lloyds Bank plc GBP1.4bn senior long-term notes issued with NLGS guarantee, XS0778434000: downgraded to 'AA' from 'AA+' Bradford & Bingley Senior long-term guaranteed notes, XS0281590488: downgraded to 'AA' from 'AA+' Contact: Primary Analyst (Barclays) Claudia Nelson Senior Director +44 20 3530 1191 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Primary Analyst (Lloyds) Christian Scarafia Senior Director +44 20 3530 1012 Primary Analyst (B&B) Joanna Drobnik, CFA Director +44 20 3530 1318 Secondary Analyst (Barclays) Ioana Sima Analyst +44 20 3530 1736 Secondary Analyst (Lloyds) Marc Ellsmore Associate Director +44 20 3530 1438 Secondary Analyst (B&B) Aabid Hanif Associate Director +44 20 3530 1786 Committee Chairperson Alexander Danilov Senior Director +7 495 956 2408 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1008231 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.