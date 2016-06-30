(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, June 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Johnson &
Johnson's (JNJ)
Issuer Default Rating at 'AAA'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A
complete list of
Fitch's rating actions follow at the end of this press release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The company's 'AAA' rating reflects the following:
--Potential biosimilar competition for Remicade in the U.S. in
late-2016/early-2017 and adverse foreign exchange movement will
weigh on
revenues during 2016, but Fitch expects the company's operating
and financial
trends to remain positive.
--JNJ will likely maintain a commitment to deploying cash for
dividends,
acquisitions, collaborations and internal investment
opportunities that it
believes will support long-term profitable growth.
--Fitch believes JNJ will operate with leverage consistent with
its 'AAA' rating
and with solid liquidity supported by significant cash balances
and ample access
to credit markets. Current leverage leaves the company little
flexibility to
take on additional debt.
Innovation-Driven Growth Despite Headwinds: Fitch expects that
JNJ will continue
to generate moderate intermediate-term top-line growth, despite
facing a number
of challenges during 2016 and beyond. The company continues to
bring innovative
new products to market and expand the utilization of established
products and
franchises. Nevertheless, unfavorable foreign exchange rates and
competition in
select franchises will likely dampen reported sales growth
during 2016. Remicade
faced biosimilar competition in Europe during 2015, which
modestly reduced
year-over-year sales in those affected countries. Fitch expects
this trend to
continue during at least the four-year forecast period. In
addition, biosimilars
could challenge Remicade in the U.S. in late-2016/early-2017.
JNJ pursues innovation across all three of its business
segments, which provides
it with favorable long-term growth prospects, as well as
opportunities to
support margins. Research and development (R&D) intensity is
greatest in its
biopharmaceutical business, followed by the medical device
segment. The company
also pursues collaborations and outright acquisitions to
supplement its internal
new product development efforts. This strategy has produced a
significant number
of innovative, value-added medical therapies and products. While
the consumer
business is not as R&D intensive, innovation is still a key
component in
defending and advancing JNJ's franchises in this segment.
Broad Portfolio Mitigates Risk: JNJ operates with three business
segments and a
large diversified product portfolio, reducing its operational
and financial
reliance on any individual product. It employs a decentralized
business model
with its various franchises to promote receptivity to their
respective markets,
while maintaining a strong cultural-centric philosophy driven by
its
longstanding credo. The company develops and manufactures
consumer
healthcare-related products, medical devices and
pharmaceutical/biologic
therapies. Its diverse business model also enables JNJ to pursue
a broad array
of treatment advancements that offer growth opportunities.
JNJ's largest selling product, Remicade, accounts for roughly
9.6% of sales. It
is also a biologic, which typically faces patent slopes as
opposed to patent
cliffs like traditional, small-molecule drugs. This dynamic
mitigates the risk
of generic/biosimilar competition. The next three largest
products, in total,
account for less than 10% of company sales. In addition, Fitch
views the
company's patent expiration risk as manageable.
Free Cash Flow (FCF) for Growth and Shareholder Returns: Fitch
looks for JNJ to
produce strong annual FCF (operating cash flow minus capital
expenditures minus
dividends) during 2016-2017 of $8.5 billion-$9.4 billion.
Moderate organic sales
growth and incrementally improving margins, aided by an
improving sales mix and
a continued focus on costs, should support solid cash flow from
operations,
offset by manageable capital expenditures and dividends. Fitch
expects JNJ will
prioritize cash deployment for dividends, internal/external
growth opportunities
and then for share repurchases.
JNJ will likely remain acquisitive, focusing on targets or
products that offer
innovation and growth in the health care sector. Fitch expects
the company to
finance its transactions within the context of its 'AAA' credit
profile.
Shareholder-focused activities, such as dividend increases and
share repurchases
will presumably continue, and Fitch believes the company will
finance these
primarily with FCF. As of April 3, 2016, JNJ had repurchased a
total of $2.6
billion in shares since the inception of the $10 billion
repurchase program was
announced on Oct. 13, 2015.
Current Leverage/Limited Flexibility: Fitch believes JNJ will
operate with
leverage consistent with its 'AAA' rating and with solid
liquidity supported by
significant cash balances and ample access to credit markets.
However, current
leverage of 1.0x leaves the company little flexibility to take
on additional
debt. The company should be able to use some of the roughly
$39.9 billion of
cash and short-term investments to fund targeted and larger
acquisitions. JNJ,
however, likely holds the vast majority of cash outside of the
U.S.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for JNJ's 'AAA'
rating include
the following:
--Low- to mid-single-digit revenue growth in 2016 and 2017.
--Margin improvement driven by favorable product mix and an
ongoing focus on
cost control during the near term.
--Annual FCF of $8.5 billion-$9.4 billion during 2016-2017.
--Leverage to range between 0.8x and 1.0x with moderately
increasing levels of
debt.
--Capital deployment priorities focused on dividend and then
balanced between
acquisitions and share repurchases, with the mix depending on
the availability
and valuation of strategically appropriate targets.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
While Fitch does not anticipate a downgrade during its four-year
forecast
horizon, a negative rating action could occur if some
combination of
deteriorating operational performance and leveraging
transactions stress the
company's credit profile. Fitch believes the company's broadly
diversified
health care related franchises make it more likely that a
negative rating action
would be prompted by a leveraging transaction, as opposed to
operational stress.
Three of the key rating metrics for JNJ's 'AAA' rating that
Fitch believes
investors should consider are the following:
--Total debt/FCF of 3.0x (reported April 3, 2016 at 3.7x);
--Total debt/EBITDA of 1.0x reported April 3, 2016 at 1.0x);
--Net debt of $4 billion-$5 billion (reported April 3, 2016 at a
net cash
position of $16.6 billion).
LIQUIDITY
Solid Liquidity: JNJ has significant liquidity and access to the
credit markets.
Moderate growth and relatively stable margins enabled the
company to generate
$6.3 billion of FCF during the latest 12 month (LTM) period
ended April 3, 2016.
JNJ had approximately $39.9 billion in cash plus short-term
marketable
securities (STMS) and access to $10 billion in short-term
borrowings on Jan. 3,
2016.
Debt Structure: JNJ had approximately $23.3 billion in debt,
including $523
million in short-term debt on April 3, 2016, with approximately
$3 billion of
long-term debt maturing in 2016, $1.7 billion in 2017 and $1.5
billion in 2018.
Fitch expects that the company will refinance the vast majority
of its upcoming
maturities.
FULL LIST OF RATINGS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Johnson & Johnson
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AAA';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'AAA';
--Subordinated debt at 'AAA';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+';
--Commercial paper at 'F1+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Historical and projected EBITDA is adjusted to add back
non-cash stock based
compensation. In 2015, Fitch added back $874 million in non-cash
stock based
compensation to its EBITDA calculation.
