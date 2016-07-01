(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Belgium's
Long-Term Foreign
and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA' with
Negative Outlooks.
The issue ratings on Belgium's senior unsecured Foreign and
Local Currency bonds
have also been affirmed at 'AA' and the issue rating on
commercial paper at
'F1+'. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'AAA' and the
Short-Term
Foreign-Currency IDR at 'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Belgium's 'AA' IDRs reflect the following key rating drivers:
Belgium's ratings balance the government's high public debt
burden and
persistent fiscal slippage in recent years against the economy's
substantial net
external creditor position, strong governance indicators, high
income per capita
and record of macroeconomic stability.
Belgium's gross general government debt/GDP is the highest among
'AA' rated
sovereigns at 106.1% in 2015. Fitch forecasts debt to rise to
106.3% of GDP in
2016 (against a 'AA' peer median of 39%), following a 0.5pp fall
in 2015 after
KBC repaid the remainder of its financial sector support loan
worth 0.7% of GDP.
Fitch expects debt/GDP to remain above 100% until 2020
(unchanged from our
previous review). Sovereign refinancing risk for Belgium is low,
due to a long
average debt maturity of 8.5 years, and a low average weighted
bond yield of
2.7%. The government debt portfolio is predominantly
euro-denominated.
The government's fiscal targets have faced successive downward
revisions since
October 2014 when the new government decided to soften near-term
fiscal
consolidation while it pursued structural reforms aimed at
stimulating economic
growth. The 2016 Stability Programme's new target deficit of
2.5% of GDP for
2016 is up from 2.0% in the 2015 Programme, and reflects 0.3pp
of extraordinary
spending for asylum seekers and higher security expenses
following the March
terrorist attacks in Brussels, and lower revenues from the
government's strategy
to shift taxes away from labour. The government's target deficit
of 1.4% of GDP
for 2017 is up from 1.0% a year earlier, and partly reflects a
worse starting
position.
Fitch forecasts a slightly larger deficit than the authorities
of 2.7% for 2016,
reflecting implementation risks around the remaining 2016
measures, and despite
an expected decline in interest expense of 0.3pp of GDP. The
agency also
forecasts a larger deficit of 1.8% of GDP for 2017, reflecting a
more
challenging environment for public expenditure cuts with ongoing
labour strikes.
Risks to Fitch's forecasts are tilted to the downside due to
likely negative
revisions to Belgium's growth outlook resulting from the UK
leaving the European
Union (EU).
The European Commission (EC) concluded in its May 2016
assessment of the
Stability Programme that Belgium was considered to be compliant
with the
transitional debt rule in 2015, but was not forecast to be
compliant in 2016.
The EC also concluded that the government was compliant with the
preventive arm
of the Stability and Growth Pact for 2015, but risks some
deviation from the
adjustment path towards the medium-term objective (MTO) in 2016
from an overall
assessment, after taking into account the exercising of
additional 0.3pp of GDP
of flexibility clauses in 2016. However, they point to a risk of
significant
deviation from the adjustment path towards the MTO in 2017.
The government has been implementing structural reforms that
will benefit
competitiveness, including a cut to employer's social security
contributions by
1% and a temporary freeze to the wage indexation mechanism in
2014-15. These
measures are estimated to lower wage costs by 2%-3% in 2016 and
have partially
reversed the erosion of Belgium's cost competitiveness relative
to its
neighbours. The government also passed pension reforms at
end-2015 to strengthen
the age and career requirements for pensions, removing
incentives for early
retirement and reducing public pension payouts. This is
estimated to result in
fiscal costs of ageing halving to 2.1pp of GDP by 2060.
Fitch forecasts real GDP to grow by 1.2% in 2016 and 1.5% in
2017 and 2018.
Fitch trimmed its growth forecast for 2016 since its previous
review (1.3%) to
reflect the impact of the March terror attacks on the tourism
and hospitality
sector. Growth is expected to be driven by private consumption
and investments,
with net exports recovering only modestly due to weak external
demand. Downside
risks to the forecasts include the impact of the recent labour
strikes, and the
impact of reduced UK and global demand from the UK's decision to
leave the EU.
The UK accounts for 9.5% of Belgian goods and services exports,
higher than the
EU average of 5.2%.
Inflation was weak in 2015 at 0.6% owing to falling energy
prices and weak
demand, but is forecast to rise faster than the eurozone average
to an average
of 1.7% in 2016-17 due to rises in VAT on electricity, excise
duties and
administered prices. This could erode Belgium's competitiveness
gains in recent
years as the wage indexation mechanism is reactivated in 2016.
The economy has a strong net external creditor position of 51%
of GDP
attributable to Belgian households and corporations. Belgium's
current account
has improved to a surplus of 0.2% of GDP in 2016 due to the
falling price of oil
imports and better export performance in recent years.
Fitch-rated Belgian banks have a weighted-average viability
rating of 'a',
consistent with other 'AA' rated peers. This reflects the good
health of the
Belgian banking sector, with profitability and capitalisation
metrics improving,
and non-performing loans at a low level of 3.6% of total loans
at end-2015.
Government guarantees to the state-owned bank Dexia remained
large at EUR34.7bn
at May-2016 (8.1% of GDP).
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Belgium a score equivalent to a
rating of 'AA'
on the Long-term FC IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the
SRM to arrive at
the final LT FC IDR by applying its QO, relative to rated peers,
as follows:
- Public finances: -1 notch, to reflect high gross general
government debt/GDP
and sizeable contingent liabilities in the form of government
guarantees on
Dexia's debt. The SRM is estimated on the basis of a linear
approach to debt/GDP
and does not capture the higher risk at high levels of debt/GDP.
- External finances: +1 notch, to reflect Belgium's large net
external creditor
position relative to 'AA' peers, which is not captured by the
SRM.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's
QO is a
forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for
adjustment to the
SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within
our criteria
that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Negative Outlook reflects the following risk factors that
may, individually
or collectively, result in a downgrade:
- Further slippage in the government deficit reduction path,
leading to a slower
debt reduction trajectory.
- Persistently weak GDP growth.
The Negative Outlook means Fitch's analysis does not currently
expect
developments with a material likelihood of leading to positive
rating action.
Nonetheless, future developments that may individually or
collectively lead to
positive rating action are:
- Improved confidence in the government's ability to reduce the
budget deficit
and place public debt/GDP on a sustained downward trajectory.
- Strengthening growth prospects and competitiveness,
particularly through
implementation of structural reforms.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
In its debt sensitivity analysis, Fitch assumes a primary
surplus averaging 1.4%
over the next 10 years, trend real GDP growth averaging 1.1%, an
average
effective interest rate of 2.8% and GDP deflator of 2.0%. Based
on these
assumptions, the debt/GDP ratio would rise slightly to 106.3% in
2016 before
declining to 105.2% in 2017 and 90.5% by 2025.
Fitch will update its forecasts for the eurozone in July in the
light of the
outcome of UK's referendum to leave the EU. This will likely
lead to some
moderate downward revision of forecasts for Belgium's GDP
growth, which would
likely have some adverse impact on the budget deficit, absent a
policy response.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Eugene Chiam
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1512
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Maria Malas-Mroueh
Director
+44 20 3530 1081
Committee Chairperson
Ed Parker
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1176
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Country Ceilings (pub. 20 Aug 2015)
here
Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 26 May 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1008376
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.