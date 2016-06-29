(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, June 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-
and Short-Term
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.
(FMBI) at
'BBB-"/'F3', with a Stable Outlook following its announcement
that it will
acquire Standard Bancshares, Inc. (SBI), which had $2.5 billion
in assets at
first quarter 2016 (1Q16). See the full list of rating actions
at the end of
this release.
The 100% stock transaction is valued at $365 million and
represents a
price-to-tangible book value of 1.35x. The deal is expected to
be accretive to
FMBI's earnings in 2018 with a company-estimated internal rate
of return (IRR)
of 15%. FMBI is taking a 2.75% credit mark on SBI's loan book.
The transaction
is expected to close in late 2016 or early 2017, subject to
regulatory approval.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
Fitch's affirmation and Stable Outlook reflect the view that the
SBI transaction
represents low credit risk and manageable integration relative
to FMBI's current
rating of 'BBB-'. Moreover, Fitch believes that the company has
assumed
reasonable cost-save estimates given the significant amount of
overlap between
the two entities. Further, execution risks are viewed as modest
given that SBI
is in sound financial condition after capital injections in 2013
by a private
equity firm. Finally, the size of the acquisition, its strategic
fit and the
impact on FMBI's capital ratios are all within Fitch's
expectations.
Fitch had been expecting FMBI to announce a relatively larger
acquisition in
either 2016 or 2017 given its recent crossing over of the $10
billion asset
threshold. In the past, management had indicated that the
after-tax cost of the
Durbin Amendment, which will take effect for FMBI in 3Q17, would
be around $5
million and that the bank would take part in more meaningful M&A
transactions in
order to mitigate the earnings impact of growing past $10
billion in assets.
Today's announcement of FMBI purchasing SBI and Fitch's
subsequent affirmation
reflects Fitch's view that management continues to execute on
its strategic plan
to take measured, intentional actions to cross the $10 billion
threshold in
order to maintain reasonable earnings performance while
maintaining adequate
capital levels. Moreover, the affirmation reflects our
expectation that
integration risk is relatively lower given FMBI's previous
acquisition
experience.
In Fitch's view, today's announced transaction presents good
cost-save
opportunities of approximately 40%. This level appears
reasonable given market
overlap in south Chicago and into northwest Indiana between FMBI
and SBI. The
price of the transaction is also in-line with recently announced
acquisitions
for banks of similar size as well as deals within the
Chicagoland market.
Fitch observes that FMBI's pro forma loan portfolio make-up
should remain
relatively constant post-closing. The company will remain
commercial-loan
focused with commercial and industrial (C&I) loans making up
around one-fourth
of the loan book, and CRE, inclusive of owner-occupied and
multifamily, making
up just under half. In Fitch's view, this presents positives and
negatives to
FMBI's overall rating over time. Positively, it shows
management's desire to
stay within its core lending competencies. Negatively, the
bank's pro forma CRE
concentration will continue to constrain FMBI's rating over
time.
FMBI's capital position is expected to remain relatively stable.
Estimated pro
forma, combined tangible common equity (TCE) ratio is expected
to remain around
8% when the transaction closes, in line with peers, and then
climb to the
mid-to-high 8% range into 2017, as earnings retention is
expected to outpace
shareholder distributions as well as asset growth.
Fitch last affirmed FMBI's IDRs and Viability Rating (VR) in
September 2015.
SUPPORT RATING (SR) AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR (SRF)
FMBI has an SR of '5' and SRF of 'NF'. In Fitch's view, FMBI is
not systemically
important and therefore, the probability of support is unlikely.
The IDRs and
VRs do not incorporate any support.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
FMBI's trust preferred stock is notched four levels below its
VR. These ratings
are in accordance with Fitch's criteria and assessment of the
instruments'
non-performance and loss severity risk profiles. Thus, Fitch has
affirmed these
ratings due to the affirmation of the VR. FMBI's trust preferred
stock is
notched two times from the VR for loss severity, and two times
for
non-performance.
HOLDING COMPANY
The IDR and VR of FMBI are equalized with its operating company,
First Midwest
Bank, reflecting its role as the bank holding company, which is
mandated in the
U.S. to act as a source of strength for its bank subsidiaries.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
FMBI's uninsured deposit ratings at the subsidiary banks are
rated one notch
higher than the company's IDR and senior unsecured debt because
U.S. uninsured
deposits benefit from depositor preference. U.S. depositor
preference gives
deposit liabilities superior recovery prospects in the event of
default.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
Fitch believes there is limited upside to FMBI's ratings over
the intermediate
term given the continued bank's geographic concentrations.
Moreover, rating
upside is limited as FMBI works on closing and integrating
today's announced
transaction.
Over a longer period of time, Fitch continues to believe there
could be positive
rating or Outlook movement for FMBI. Catalysts for such rating
actions would
include evidence of underwriting standards in-line with higher
rated peers as
its loan portfolio further seasons. Further catalysts include
the ability to
generate stronger core profitability measures while maintaining
good capital
ratios.
FMBI's ratings are sensitive to its ability to achieve many of
the key targets
in undertaken for this transaction. Today's acquisition should
aid in absorbing
the adverse impact on revenue related to the Durbin Amendment,
allowing FMBI to
maintain reasonable profitability going forward. Although not
expected, the
bank's ratings could be pressured if it is not able to
realize/generate the IRR,
estimated profitability improvements, and cost saves
incorporated in the deal.
Further, should unexpected operational and integration risks
arise that are
material to financial performance, FMBI's rating could likely be
reviewed for
negative rating action.
Additionally, ratings pressure could ensue should management
take an aggressive
approach to capital management such as future acquisitions of
size or
shareholder distributions that push capital meaningfully below
peer levels.
Finally, FMBI has a $115 million senior debt issuance maturing
in November 2016.
Fitch expects FMBI to issue either debt or a hybrid instrument
in advance to
fund this maturity. However, failure to do so and a subsequent
drop in holding
company liquidity could result in adverse rating action.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to
Fitch's assumptions
regarding FMBI's capacity to procure extraordinary support in
case of need.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Hybrid capital issued by FMBI and its subsidiaries are all
notched down from the
VRs of FMBI in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each
instrument's
respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk
profiles, which vary
considerably. Their ratings are primarily sensitive to any
change in FMBI's VRs.
HOLDING COMPANY
If FMBI became undercapitalized or increased leverage
significantly there is the
potential that Fitch could notch the holding company IDR and VR
from the ratings
of the operating companies.
LONG AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSITS
The ratings of long- and short-term deposits issued by FMBI and
its subsidiaries
are primarily sensitive to any change in the company's IDR. This
means that
should a long-term IDR be downgraded, deposit ratings could be
similarly
impacted.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB-';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F3';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb-';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB-';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
First Midwest Bank
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB-';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F3';
--Long-Term deposits at 'BBB';
--Short-Term deposits at 'F3'.
--Viability Rating at 'bbb-';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
First Midwest Capital Trust I
--Preferred stock at 'B+'.
