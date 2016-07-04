(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, July 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has maintained the Rating
Watch Negative
(RWN) on Flexi ABS Trust 2013-1's (Flexi 2013-1) Class E notes,
as the
reconciliation of disputed payments between Flexirent Capital
Pty Ltd (Flexi)
and one of the main vendors to the transaction, who acts as an
introducer of
receivables, progressed but was not completed by the expected
date of 30 June
2016.
The transactions are backed by unsecured commercial lease
receivables originated
by Flexi. The notes were issued by Perpetual Corporate Trust
Limited in its
capacity as trustee of the transaction.
The rating actions are as listed below:
AUD1.5m Class E notes (ISIN AU3FN0019485) 'BBBsf'; remains on
RWN
KEY RATING DRIVERS
A substantial portion of the pool remains in arrears due to the
disputed
calculations. Flexi 2013-1's 30+ day arrears were 16.8% and 90+
day arrears were
9.2% at 30 May 2016. Fitch expects arrears to fall as the
reconciliation process
progresses. Removing the effect of the disputed loans, 30+
arrears were low at
2.0%. Losses were also low, at 3.6% of the original pool, but
Fitch expects
losses to rise as write-offs from the dispute are realised.
When the reconciliation is completed, the relevant party will
make the required
payment to the trust. Flexi expects the reconciliation to be
completed by 30
September 2016, at the earliest. Fitch expects to resolve the
RWN at the end of
this period.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Flexi 2013-1 is currently paying sequentially, as the arrears
trigger was
breached. This is resulting in a significant build-up of
subordination. Fitch
may downgrade the class E Flexi 2013-1 notes by up to one
category if the
resolution results in a significant loss.
DUE DILIGENCE USAGE
No third party due diligence was provided or reviewed in
relation to this rating
action
DATA ADEQUACY
Fitch conducted a file review of 10 sample loan files, focusing
on the
underwriting procedures conducted by Flexi compared to its
credit policy at the
time of underwriting. Fitch checked the consistency and
plausibility of the
information and no material discrepancies were noted that would
impact Fitch's
rating analysis.
A comparison of the transaction's representations, warranties
and enforcement
mechanisms (RW&Es) to those of typical RW&Es for this asset
class is available
by accessing the reports and/or links given under Related
Research below.
Contacts:
Lead Surveillance Analyst
Katie Brookes
Analyst
+612 82560 364
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd. Level 15, 77 King St, Sydney, NSW 2000,
Australia
Committee Chairperson
Natasha Vojvodic
Senior Director
Phone +612 8256 0350
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
Sources of Information:
The source of information used to assess these ratings was
Flexi. The issuer has
informed Fitch that not all relevant underlying information used
in the analysis
of the rated notes is public.
Applicable Criteria
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
(pub. 14 May
2014)
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum (pub. 14 May 2014)
here
Global Consumer ABS Rating Criteria (pub. 03 Dec 2015)
here
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria (pub. 27 Jun 2016)
here
Related Research
Flexi ABS Trust 2013-1
here
Flexi ABS Trust 2013-1 - Appendix
here
Representations, Warranties and Enforcement Mechanisms in Global
Structured
Finance Transactions (Applicable to Transactions Rated from
Sept.26, 2011 until
June 15, 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services
licence (AFS
licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit
ratings to wholesale
clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is
not intended to
be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of
the Corporations
Act 2001.