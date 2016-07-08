(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL, July 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed the
'AA-' Long-Term
Issuer-Default Ratings (IDRs) of South Korea's three key policy
banks - Korea
Development Bank (KDB), the Export-Import Bank of Korea (KEXIM),
and Industrial
Bank of Korea (IBK). The Outlooks are Stable. At the same time,
Fitch has
withdrawn the Long-Term Local-Currency Issuer Default Rating of
KEXIM. A full
list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOORS AND SENIOR DEBT
The three policy banks' IDRs and Support Rating Floors are
equalised with the
IDRs of the South Korea sovereign (AA-/Stable). The ratings,
along with the
Support Ratings (SRs) of '1', reflect Fitch's view that there is
an extremely
high probability of the state support to the banks, if needed.
This view is underpinned by critical policy functions undertaken
by these policy
banks, the government's de-facto solvency guarantees stated in
their respective
establishment legislation and the government's controlling
ownership on them.
The legislation for the establishment of each of the three banks
requires the
government to make up for any losses incurred by the banks but
not covered by
their reserves.
KDB is mandated to provide credit for fostering local
industries, developing
social infrastructures and resources, and supporting corporate
restructuring.
Its policy role in recent years has included bailing-out
troubled corporates
facing financial difficulty. KDB is 100% directly owned by the
government.
KEXIM's policy role is to supply export, import and overseas
investment credit
to corporates. KEXIM serves as an export-credit agency and is
the most proactive
Korean bank in providing large loans and guarantees for
long-term overseas
construction and manufacturing projects. KEXIM is effectively
under the
government's full ownership (70.0% owned by the government,
17.6% through KDB
and 12.4% through Bank of Korea).
IBK's policy objective is to contribute to building up an
efficient credit
system for viable SMEs. IBK's policy role stands out when the
system is under
stress as the bank extends more credit to SMEs while commercial
banks tend to
reduce exposures to them. The government owns a controlling
stake in IBK (50.6%
directly, 8.8% through KDB and 2.3% through KEXIM). Fitch
believes the
government is committed to keep a majority stake of the bank.
The Stable Outlooks on three policy banks' Long-Term IDRs
reflects that of the
South Korea sovereign.
The ratings on the senior debt, medium-term note programmes (for
KDB and KEXIM),
and US commercial paper (CP) programme (for KDB) of the policy
banks are the
same as the respective banks' Long-Term and Short-Term IDRs as
they constitute
direct, unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated obligation
of the banks. The
rating on KEXIM's senior market-linked notes also reflects the
principal-protected nature of the notes while the coupons vary
based on market
indicators.
Fitch has affirmed and withdrawn the Long-Term Local-Currency
Issuer Default
Rating on KEXIM as it is no longer considered by Fitch to be
relevant to the
agency's coverage because the bank has no plan to issue
local-currency debt in
offshore markets.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
Korea Development Bank, NY Branch is a branch of KDB. The rating
on the branch's
US CP programme is aligned with KDB's short-term debt rating
because the CP
programme's rating is sensitive to the same factors that might
drive a change in
KDB's short-term debt.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOORS AND SENIOR DEBT
The three key policy banks' IDRs, SRs, SRFs and senior debt
ratings are
sensitive to a change in Fitch's assumptions around the bank's
relationships
with the South Korea government and South Korea's rating. They
would be directly
affected by changes to South Korea's ratings or, for example, to
the solvency
guarantee under the acts that govern the policy banks'
establishment. Fitch does
not expect any significant changes to either in the near to
medium terms.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES
KDB NY Branch's US CP programme rating is sensitive to the
factors driving KDB's
short-term debt.
The rating actions are as follows:
KDB
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'AA-'
Senior unsecured debt and global medium-term note (GMTN)
programme affirmed at
'AA-'
Short-term debt (US CP programme and GMTN programme) affirmed at
'F1+'
KDB, New York Branch
US CP programme affirmed at 'F1+'
KEXIM
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'AA'; and withdrawn
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'AA-'
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'AA-'
Market-linked securities affirmed at 'AA-(emr)'
Euro medium-term note (EMTN) programme rating affirmed at 'AA-'
IBK
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'AA-'
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'AA-'
