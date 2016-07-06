(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, July 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed eHi Car
Services Limited's
(eHi) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'BB-' with a
Stable Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed eHi's foreign-currency
senior unsecured
rating and the rating on the USD200m 7.5% senior notes due 2018
at 'BB-'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
National Expansion, Market Leader: eHi continues to be China's
second-biggest
car rental company with majority market shares in Shanghai and
eastern China.
Its total fleet size rose 93% to 38,070 and total revenue
increased 70% to
CNY1.5bn in 2015. eHi also started operations in 52 new cities
in 2015. Fitch
expects eHi to continue to expand and its fleet size to increase
to more than
55,000 in 2016 even though fleet additions will slow due to
operating efficiency
considerations.
Improving Operating Leverage: Both eHi's gross profit margin and
EBITDA margin
(excluding gains and losses on car disposals) widened around
60bp to 21.6% and
39.2% respectively in 2015. The EBITDA margin in 1Q16 improved
further to 44%.
This was aided by an increase in rental vehicles per outlet to
96 at end-2015
from 57 at end-2014, which reduced payroll expenses per vehicle.
Fitch expects
eHi's EBITDA margin (excluding gains and losses on car
disposals) and EBIT
margin to be above 40% and approach 10%, respectively in the
next few years, the
minimum levels required to maintain its current rating.
Closing Gap with Competitor: eHi has been gradually closing the
gap with its
biggest rival, the larger CAR Inc. (CAR; BB/Negative). eHi's
rental revenue was
almost 37% of CAR's in 1Q16, compared with only 29% in 2015.
Fitch forecasts
eHi's revenue to increase 40%-50% in 2016, compared with CAR's
20%-30%. eHi
successfully grabbed more market share in 2015 by increasing
vehicle supplies
and keeping price competitive.
Avoiding the Zhuanche Business: eHi started leasing vehicles to
online travel
service provider Ctrip and ride-sharing company Didi, which
provide zhuanche (or
premium chauffeured car) services, in 2014 and 2015,
respectively. This helped
eHi to absorb additional fleet capacity. The two platforms rent
vehicles from
eHi as corporate clients and together accounted for less than 5%
of eHi's total
revenue in 2015.
The Chinese zhuanche industry expanded rapidly in 2015, but now
faces intense
competition with more capital brought into ride-hailing services
such as Didi,
Uber and Yidao. None of the market participants have turned a
profit so far.
Fitch thinks eHi has limited its downside business risks by
avoiding direct
participation in the zhuanche industry. However, any changes in
the regulations
may be costly as eHi will be significantly behind competitors in
the
fast-growing industry.
Healthy Leverage despite Capex Pressure: The disposal of its
minority stake in
Didi and several rounds of equity and debt financings have
helped eHi to shore
up liquidity in 2015. eHi also managed to obtain better terms
with vehicle
suppliers and enjoyed a CNY800m increase in accounts payable in
2015. Fitch
expects eHi to spend CNY2bn-3bn capex each year in 2016-2018 to
replenish and
increase operating vehicles. eHi's FFO net leverage was low at
1x in 2015 and is
likely to increase to around 2x in 2016 without additional
equity injection.
Regulation Risks: Regulation risks continue to linger in the car
rental and car
service market in China. The government has not yet drawn up a
blueprint for the
industry's regulatory framework. Any unexpected change in
regulations, for
example in industry definitions, license purchase restrictions,
point deduction
systems, peer-to-peer car rental and the zhuanche businesses,
may adversely
impact eHi's operations in the future. Fitch will monitor any
regulation changes
and potential impacts on the industry.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Total fleet size increases to 55,000 in 2016 and 67,000 in
2018
- Net revenue will rise about 45% in 2016. Growth will gradually
slow down
afterwards
- Fleet depreciation schedule: 15% of gross fleet value
- Fleet vehicles are disposed after two to three years of use
- EBITDA margin continues to benefit from scale expansion and
improve to above
40% in 2016-2018
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- FFO adjusted net leverage sustained above 3x
- EBITDA margin (excluding gains/losses from car disposals)
sustained below 40%
(2015: 39%)
- EBIT margin sustained below 10% (2015: 5%)
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- No positive rating pressure in the next 12-18 months until it
establishes a
longer track record of used-car disposal and sustains a fleet
renewal cycle
- A more mature regulatory environment in the car rental
business
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Yee Man Chin
Director
+852 2263 9696
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Chloe He
Associate Director
+86 21 5097 3015
Committee Chairperson
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
