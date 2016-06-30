(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, June 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned JSC
BGEO Group's
(BGEO) upcoming issue of senior unsecured notes an expected
Long-Term rating of
'BB-(EXP)'. BGEO is Bank of Georgia's (BoG; BB-/Stable/bb-)
direct holding
company (holdco), domiciled in Georgia.
BGEO has a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB-' with a
Stable Outlook,
Short-Term IDR of 'B', Viability Rating of 'bb-', Support Rating
of '5' and
Support Rating Floor of 'No Floor' (see 'Fitch Rates BGEO Group
'BB-'; Outlook
Stable' dated 16 June 2016 at www.fitchratings.com).
The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final
documents conforming to
information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The issue's rating corresponds to BGEO's 'BB-' Long-Term IDR,
which is at the
same level as that of its main operating subsidiary, BoG,
reflecting Fitch's
view that the default risk of the holdco is highly correlated
with that of BoG.
This view is based on BGEO's expected reliance on loan
repayments and dividends
from BoG as the main source of cash flows to service the
holdco's debt. BGEO's
ratings also take into account the current absence of any double
leverage at the
holdco level and Fitch's expectation that any future double
leverage will be
moderate.
The expected total issuance amount is USD300m and the final
maturity is yet to
be determined. The issue will not be guaranteed by BoG, but at
least USD200m
will be on-lent to the bank on similar terms to those of the
bond, and up to
USD100m will be used for general corporate purposes, including
investments in
existing subsidiaries and for funding acquisitions. Fitch does
not expect double
leverage to increase above 120% after BGEO places the upcoming
senior unsecured
notes.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Changes to BGEO's Long-Term IDR would impact the issue's rating.
BGEO's ratings
are sensitive to changes in BoG's ratings. In addition, downside
risks could
arise if future BGEO debt issuance results in a marked increase
in double
leverage or if this results in significantly increased liquidity
risks at the
BGEO level.
Greater risks relating to BGEO's non-banking subsidiaries -
because of a marked
increase in their size, deterioration in their credit profiles
or greater
reliance on their cash flows for servicing of holdco debt -
could also be
negative for BGEO's ratings.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alyona Plakhova
Associate Director
+7 495 956 2409
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Konstantin Alekseenko
Analyst
+7 495 956 3003
Committee Chairperson
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 24 08
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow,
Tel: +7 495 956
9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Exposure Draft: Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 14 Apr 2016)
here
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1008230
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
