(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, July 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
homebuilder Sino-Ocean Group Holding Limited's (Sino-Ocean
Group) Long-Term
Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-' with a
Stable Outlook.
Fitch has also affirmed Sino-Ocean Group's foreign-currency
senior unsecured
rating, and the ratings on all the outstanding US dollar bonds
it guarantees at
'BBB-'. The full list of rating actions can be found at the end
of this
commentary.
The affirmation reflects strong support from China Life
Insurance Company
Limited (China Life; A+/Stable), which provides a two-notch
uplift from
Sino-Ocean Group's standalone 'BB' credit profile. Sino-Ocean
Land's standalone
credit profile is supported by its strong focus on and leading
position in
targeted Tier 1 and 2 cities, increasing rental income, prudent
land
acquisitions, and its diversified funding channels.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Support from China Life: China Life has positioned Sino-Ocean
Group as its sole
strategic real-estate investment platform in China. It holds
29.99% of
Sino-Ocean Group and is committed to owning no less than 25% in
the future.
China Life's linkage with the property developer is strong and
provides support
for Sino-Ocean Group's rating level. China Life purchased 15% of
Sino-Ocean
Group's 10-year domestic corporate bonds in August and October
2015.
Fitch believes the emergence of Anbang Insurance Group Company
Limited as the
second-largest shareholder will not affect the relationship
between China Life
and Sino-Ocean Group.
Focus on Top-Tier Cities: Sino-Ocean Group continues to focus on
Tier 1 and 2
cities, making it well-positioned to benefit from the strong
demand in these
cities, particularly Beijing, which will account for about 29%
of its saleable
resources in 2016 by value. The company exited some Tier 3
cities in 2014 and
continued destocking in 2015. At end-2015, 55% and 44% of
Sino-Ocean's land bank
by value was in Tier 1 and 2 cities, respectively, where the
demand-supply
dynamic is more balanced than in lower-tier cities. Sino-Ocean
Group aims to
raise contracted sales by 11% to CNY45bn in 2016, compared with
its CNY78.5bn of
saleable resources. Its contracted sales in January-May 2016
rose 43% yoy to
CNY13.9bn, while the average selling price (ASP) for contracted
sales rose 18%
yoy.
Rising Rental Income: Sino-Ocean Group's revenue from investment
properties and
property management fees (including rental income from JVs and
associates based
on attributable interests) increased 32% to CNY1.5bn in 2015, as
the shopping
center project, Sino-Ocean Taikoo Li Chengdu, was fully opened
in 2015. Its
consolidated rental EBITDA improved to CNY748m in 2015 from
CNY589m in 2014.
This segment accounted for 13% of its total reported EBITDA in
2015, with
property development making up most of the rest. Sino-Ocean
Group is also
expanding its real estate finance business and other businesses
to build
synergies with its homebuilding operation and to provide an
additional source of
income in the long term. The contribution of new businesses is
still immaterial,
given their small scale.
Prudent Land Acquisitions: Sino-Ocean Group's leverage, as
measured by net
debt/adjusted inventory, decreased to 38.6% in 2015 from 40.5%
in 2014, because
the company acquired only CNY7bn of land versus CNY16bn in 2014.
Sino-Ocean
Group spent CNY4.3bn on acquiring land in Tier 1 and 2 cities in
January-May
2016, mainly by mergers and acquisitions, instead of from land
auctions. Fitch
expects the company to spend about CNY15bn on land acquisitions
in 2016, which
will form about one third of its contracted sales target.
Lower Funding Costs: Sino-Ocean Group has developed diversified
funding
channels, including onshore bonds and offshore bank loans. The
company raised
CNY14bn via the issue of domestic corporate bonds over August
2015-May 2016.
These bonds had maturities of five to 10 years and interest
rates of 3.5%-5.0%.
The proceeds will be used to refinance some of its offshore
bonds and the
perpetual bonds issued in 2011. Fitch expects the company to
trim its total debt
to CNY46bn-47bn by end-2016 from CNY54.5bn (including perpetual
bonds) at
end-2015. The company reduced its average funding cost to 6.25%
in 2015 from
7.08% in 2014. Fitch expects funding cost to further decline to
5.5%-6.2% in
2016 and 2017.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for the issuer
include:
- Attributable contracted sales of CNY40bn-50bn a year in
2016-2018.
- EBITDA margin (excluding capitalised interest) at 22%-23% in
2016-2018
- Flexible land acquisition strategy consistent with that of the
past, with
attributable land cost around CNY15bn-20bn a year for 2016-2018
- No problems in obtaining construction loans to finance
construction costs for
2016-2017
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Fitch does not envisage any positive rating action
within the next
12-18 months, given the scale and diversification of the
company, but future
developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
positive rating
action include:
- Evidence of strengthening linkage with China Life
- EBITDA margin (excluding capitalised interest) sustained above
25% (2015:
20.6%)
- Net debt/adjusted inventory sustained below 35% (2015: 39%)
- Contracted sales/gross debt sustained above 1.25x (2015: 0.7x)
Negative: Developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to negative
rating action include:
- EBITDA margin sustained below 20%
- Substantial decrease in contracted sales
- Net debt/adjusted inventory rising close to 50%
- Contracted sales/total debt sustained below 0.8x
- Evidence of weakening linkage with China Life
LIQUIDITY
Ample Liquidity to Moderate: At end-2015, Sino-Ocean Group had
CNY20.3bn in cash
and CNY3.4bn in restricted cash, enough to cover the short-term
debt of
CNY11.1bn (including perpetual bonds). Fitch expects the group's
available cash
balance to fall to around CNY15bn after reducing its debts in
2016. This will be
sufficient to fund development costs, land premium payments and
debt obligations
during 2015-2017 due to its diversified funding channels and
flexible land
acquisition strategy. The company has approved but unutilised
facilities of
CNY89.3bn at end-2015.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Sino-Ocean Group Holding Limited
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating affirmed at 'BBB-'; Stable
Outlook
Long-Term senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'BBB-'
Sino-Ocean Land Treasure Finance I Limited
Rating on outstanding US dollar bonds affirmed at 'BBB-'
Sino-Ocean Land Treasure Finance II Limited
Rating on outstanding US dollar bonds affirmed at 'BBB-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Rebecca Tang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9933
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F, Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Vanessa Chan
Director
+852 2263 9559
Committee Chairperson
Su Aik Lim
Senior Director
+852 2263 9914
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
