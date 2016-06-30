(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, June 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings, London, 30 June
2016: Fitch Ratings
has revised International Finance Facility for Immunisation's
(IFFIm) Outlook to
Negative from Stable and affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at
'AA'. The Short-Term IDR has been affirmed at 'F1+'. IFFIm's
senior unsecured
notes are also affirmed at 'AA'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The revision of the Outlook has been prompted by Fitch's
downgrade of the United
Kingdom's IDRs to 'AA'/Negative on 27 June 2016. IFFIm's ratings
rely primarily
on support from donors, which have committed to disburse grants
over a period of
up to 20 years.
IFFIm is a supranational entity established in 2006 through
which developed
countries facilitate the upfront financing of large-scale
immunisation
programmes in developing countries by pledging multi-year grants
as backing for
bonds issued in the international capital markets. The UK and
France are IFFIm's
largest contributors, whose share in outstanding balances of
pledged grants is
52.3% and 27.5% respectively.
Funds raised on financial markets by IFFIm are disbursed as
grants to the
so-called Global Alliance Vaccine Initiative, the Vaccine
Alliance (GAVI), a
global health public-private partnership to improve access to
immunisation for
children in a pool of 53 eligible developing countries. IFFIm
has been one of
the largest sources of funding for GAVI since its inception,
together with
direct grants from governments and foundations.
IFFIm honours its debt service thanks to the disbursement of
grants initially
pledged by donor countries according to a predefined schedule,
ranging from five
to 23 years depending on the country. Internal procedures,
including the
maintenance of a comfortable liquidity cushion and a ceiling on
indebtedness at
a lower level than pledges (the gearing ratio, based on the net
present value
(NPV) of pledges), provide additional protection to bondholders
in case of a
delay in or limited shortage of disbursements of grants by donor
countries
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch links IFFIm's ratings to the sovereign ratings of the UK
and France. In
the event of a further downgrade of the sovereign rating of the
UK or France,
IFFIm's ratings would be downgraded. Conversely, any upgrade of
the UK and
France's sovereign IDRs or a positive Outlook revision in the
UK's rating would
have positive implications for IFFIm's credit ratings.
Material delays in grant disbursements by donor countries would
also exert
pressure on the ratings.
Beyond the support IFFIm would receive from its contributors, a
breach by IFFIm
of its gearing ratio limit related to rising debt or a reduced
NPV of pledges
following an increase in the credit risk of recipient countries
or donors could
trigger a rating downgrade.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that the relative weight of donor countries in
total pledged
grants will remain broadly unchanged.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Eric Paget-Blanc
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 33
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Vincent Martin
Director
+44 20 35 30 18 28
Committee Chairperson
Gordon Scott
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1075
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
- Sources of information - The sources of information used to
assess these
ratings were International Finance Facility for Immunisation
financial
statements, and other information provided by the International
Finance Facility
for Immunisation.
