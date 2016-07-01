(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/BARCELONA/LONDON, July 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Credit
Municipal de Paris's (CMP) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA-'. The Outlook is Negative. The Short-Term
Foreign-Currency IDR has been affirmed at 'F1+'.
CMP's EUR250m medium-term notes (Bons a moyen terme negociables;
BMTN) programme
has been affirmed at 'AA-' and its EUR750m short-term notes
(Certificats de
depots; CD) programme at 'F1+'.
Fitch classifies CMP as a credit-linked public-sector entity of
the City of
Paris (AA/Negative/F1+), its sponsor authority under public law
and its
reference shareholder under banking regulations. This is
attributable to the
entity's strong legal status, and control and oversight by its
sponsor. CMP's
integration with its sponsor and strategic importance also play
a role. As a
result, CMP's ratings are notched down once from those of the
City of Paris, to
which they are credit linked.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
CMP's ratings reflect the strong statutory support and control
by the City of
Paris stemming from CMP's status as both a local public agency
(EPA) and a fully
city-owned financial institution. They also take into account
CMP's position as
a socially oriented organisation, endowed with the regional
monopoly on
pawnbroking, which is considered a public service under French
law. The Negative
Outlook reflects that on the City of Paris's Long-Term IDRs.
CMP benefits from a statutory solvency guarantee from the City
of Paris. The
city committed its full financial support to CMP and subsidiary
CMP Banque
through a 2004 letter of comfort signed by the Mayor. This
support was
demonstrated in July 2015 by the city's EUR42m recapitalisation
of CMP to enable
it to address the run-off procedure of CMP Banque, which is
expected to last
until 2023.
Fitch believes the city's close monitoring of CMP's cash
position prevents
liquidity shortfalls and mitigates refinancing risk. The City of
Paris heads
CMP's board of administrators, defines its overall mission and
strategy, and
appoints civil servants to key management positions. The city's
department for
public-sector entities closely monitors CMP's activity and
risks.
CMP's operations are low-risk as loans are backed by pawned
assets that can be
sold at well above loan value and that are guaranteed by
auctioneers for 50% of
their value. Consumer finance regulation stipulates that
pawnbroking loans have
to be repaid by debtors, even under debt-relief procedures. Cost
of risk is low,
although it increased somewhat in 2015 (1.1% of net banking
income, from 1% in
2014), due to a voluntary lengthening in the notice period
preceding the sale of
pawned assets.
CMP recorded a negative EUR36m net result in 2015, resulting
from a one-off
EUR46.1m impairment of its shares in CMP Banque, after the
latter was placed in
run-off in June. Calculation of the depreciation is based on a
discounted net
valuation of CMP shares in its subsidiary at the end of the
run-off procedure in
2023. Fitch understands that no further depreciation is expected
until then.
Excluding exceptional items, CMP's performance remained sound in
2015. Its
activity is typically counter-cyclical. After sharp growth in
2011-2013, CMP's
activity is growing more moderately (loan volume grew 3% in
2015) amid a modest
economic recovery and lower gold prices. Net banking income
increased by a
strong 11% in 2015, with cheaper refinancing costs. The
cost/income ratio
improved to 64%, from 70% in 2014, with stable operating costs.
CMP's refinancing is based on a strong track record in the
interbank market and
on its EUR250m BMTN programme. Funding is diversified, based on
CD issuance and
retail savings accounts. At end-2015, the liquidity ratio
remained sound (141%).
Despite the negative result, CMP's capital base remained strong
at end-2015,
thanks to the EUR42m capital increase by the City of Paris, with
a Basel III
solvency ratio of 18.6%.
CMP Banque posted total cumulative losses of EUR16.9m in
2011-2014. Despite
restructuring plans aimed at restoring profitability, the
run-off procedure was
decided in June 2015, along with a redundancy plan. This led to
a EUR21m
provision as of 2015, leading to the EUR24m recapitalisation by
CMP. CMP
Banque's solvency ratio remained sound at 14.80% at end-2015
(end-2014: 12.88%),
above the 11% threshold set by the supervisory banking
authorities. CMP has
requested that the banking authorities withdraw CMP Banque's
banking licence,
which may occur later in 2016.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade could result from a weakening of the links between
the City of Paris
and CMP, or from a downgrade of the city.
An upgrade could be triggered if greater certainty on the extent
and timeliness
of potential liquidity support from the City of Paris could
justify an
equalisation of the two entities' IDRs.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Olivier Jacques
Associate Director
+33 1 44 29 91 89
Fitch France S.A.S.
60, rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Tertiary Analyst
Pierre Charpentier
Analyst
+33 1 44 29 91 45
Committee Chairperson
Guilhem Costes
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8410
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
