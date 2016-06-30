(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, June 30 (Fitch) The results of the 2016 Comprehensive
Capital Adequacy
Review (CCAR), the second stage of the annual stress test of the
largest US
banks, highlight the capital strength that enabled the sector to
broadly
increase payout requests, Fitch Ratings says. However, this
year's exercise
continued to underscore the need for banks to remain vigilant in
terms of their
capital planning processes.
All 33 US bank holding companies passed the CCAR quantitative
assessment,
although two banks, Deutsche Bank Trust Corporation (DBTC) and
Santander
Holdings USA Inc. (Santander USA) received qualitative
objections to their
capital plans. Morgan Stanley received a conditional
non-objection for
qualitative reasons and will need to address capital planning
weaknesses and
resubmit its plan by year end.
Most of the eight global systemically important banks (G-SIBs)
upped their share
repurchase and dividend plans. Comparisons of capital payout
plans with the
previous cycle are skewed by the 2016 requests applying to only
four quarters
following the disclosure of results, while applying to five
quarters last year
when results were published earlier in March 2015. Nonetheless,
the largest
banks raised their overall distribution requests. For example,
JP Morgan
increased planned share repurchases to $10.6 billion from $4.2
billion.
Fitch had expected banks to seek to increase capital returns as
they have
continued to build capital over the past year while becoming
increasingly
comfortable with the annual process. However, controls and
governance remain key
areas of focus for banks in future CCAR tests because the
Federal Reserve
continues to up supervisory expectations in terms of capital
modeling and
planning. The Fed noted that, despite general progress, banks
still need to
improve internal controls around various elements of capital
planning.
This year's submission also highlighted the bifurcation of banks
under the Large
Institution Supervision Coordination Committee, mainly G-SIB
institutions, and
other large but less-complex institutions. The Fed has higher
supervisory
expectations for the larger, more-complex banks. Importantly for
US G-SIBs,
future CCAR tests may require them to factor in their G-SIB
buffer requirement.
New participants TD Group US Holdings LLC and BancWest
Corporation passed, which
is positive since foreign-owned banks have historically
struggled with the
qualitative requirements of CCAR, particularly during their
first inclusion in
the process. This is the second qualitative failure in a row for
DBTC and the
third for Santander USA. The objections will not materially
affect the capital
positions and overall financial flexibility of their ultimate
foreign parents,
Deutsche Bank and Santander S.A. The Fed assessed DBTC's capital
planning and
stress testing practices based on the standards applied to the
largest US
banking groups given Deutsche Bank's large US operations,
despite DBTC only
accounting for a small proportion of the wider group's business.
