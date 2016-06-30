(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, June 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A'
rating to
Brown-Forman Corporation's (Brown-Forman) multi-tranche offering
including
EUR300 million 10-year senior notes and GBP300 million 12-year
senior notes. The
Rating Outlook is Negative.
Brown-Forman intends to use the net proceeds of the
multi-tranche offering for
general corporate purposes and to repay commercial paper
indebtedness, a portion
of which was incurred in connection with the June 2016
acquisition of The
BenRiach Distillery Company Limited (BenRiach).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Credit Profile Erosion
The Negative Outlook reflects the continued erosion of
Brown-Forman's credit
profile driven primarily by an aggressive financial policy
toward debt-funded
share repurchases and expectations that Brown-Forman will fully
complete its $1
billion share repurchase program in fiscal 2017, combined with
the increased
debt associated with the acquisition of BenRiach. Fitch views
the acquisition as
highly complementary and fills a gap in Brown-Forman's aged
spirits portfolio.
As a result, Fitch believes leverage will increase to
approximately 2.1x in
FY2017 before moderating in FY2018 to slightly less than 2x due
to growth in
EBITDA. This compares to debt/EBITDA of 1.6x for FY2016.
Strong Anchor Brand, Favorable Demand Trends
Brown-Forman's ratings are supported by the sizeable operating
earnings and
consistent cash flow generation that is derived from the strong
and competitive
brand portfolio of one of the largest worldwide spirits
companies. Major
contributors to Brown-Forman's operating earnings are its Jack
Daniel's
franchise, which is the fourth-largest premium spirits brand and
the largest
selling American whiskey brand in the world including its highly
successful line
extensions, Tennessee Honey and Tennessee Fire.
On an annual basis the Jack Daniel's Family represents
approximately half of the
volume depletions for the company's major brands. Brown-Forman's
other major
brands, Finlandia Vodka, Canadian Mist and El Jimador Tequila,
have experienced
further volume pressure during FY2016. The El Jimador-Brand
Family depletion
volumes declined in Mexico as the company continues its brand
repositioning at a
more premium price point via multi-year price increases.
Brown-Forman's spirits portfolio competes primarily in the
premium and super
premium categories and skews toward American whiskeys. Fitch
views this as a
competitive strength, because the aging process and inventory
investments
required are a barrier to entry providing an impediment
particularly for value
competition. Brown-Forman spirits have taken share from beer and
clear spirits,
with the favorable demand trends driven by flavored and
higher-end American
whiskey.
As such, Brown-Forman has experienced strong category momentum
for Jack Daniel's
Tennessee Honey and the higher-priced Woodford Reserve Family
with depletion
volume growth at 8% and 26%, respectively, for FY2016. Overall,
the Jack
Daniel's Family depletion volumes grew by 5%. Industry demand
trends should
remain positive for the foreseeable future, which, when coupled
with
Brown-Forman's portfolio, would allow the company to grow at
above-average rates
for the next several years.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for Brown-Forman
in 2016 include:
--Net revenue flat-to-slightly negative in FY2017, and growing
low- to
mid-single digits in FY2018. Underlying revenue growth is
expected in the 5%-6%
range over the forecast period.
--EBITDA margins increasing in FY2017 to approximately 37.5%,
and 40bps in
FY2018 driven by improved gross margins on the brands in the
portfolio.
--Capital expenditures of $108 million in FY2016, growing to
over $200 million
in FY2017 to support additional capex related to the BenRiach
acquisition and
distillery buildout for Slane Castle.
--Free cash flow (FCF) margins growing from 4.4% in FY2016 back
to the high
single digits by FY2018 driven by organic growth and capital
spending declines.
--Total Debt/EBITDA of 1.6x in FY2016 increasing to
approximately 2.1x in FY2017
assuming Brown-Forman completes its $1 billion share
authorization. Leverage
moderates to less than 2x as a result of EBITDA growth in FY2018
and beyond.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a positive
rating action include:
Positive rating actions are not anticipated in the intermediate
term given the
expected increase in leverage and the Negative Outlook. Over the
longer term, a
positive rating action would be based on continued strong
operating performance
driven by the Jack Daniel's Brand Family combined with:
--Decreased leverage such that total debt-to-operating EBITDA is
below 1.5x;
--FFO adjusted leverage in the low 2x range on a sustained
basis.
Any potential ratings upgrade, however, would be limited given
Brown-Forman's
dependence on the Jack Daniel's franchise.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action include:
--Total debt/EBITDA sustained above 2x;
--FFO adjusted leverage sustained above 3x;
--FCF margin sustained below 5%;
--A material leveraging transaction;
--Further aggressive shareholder-based initiatives;
--A significant and sustained loss of market share for the Jack
Daniel's brand.
LIQUIDITY
Brown-Forman's cash balances, stable FCF generation and
substantial credit
facility capacity provide good liquidity. As of April 30, 2016,
Brown-Forman had
$263 million of cash. FCF for FY2016 was $150 million. FCF is
expected to remain
in a similar range in FY2017 before rising back to $200
million-$300 million
annually in FY2018 and beyond as organic growth in the
mid-single-digits and
expected decreases in capital spending offset the loss in cash
flow from the
Southern Comfort brand. Fitch expects Brown-Forman will fund a
portion of the
acquisition with offshore cash proceeds from the Southern
Comfort divestiture
and should provide Brown-Forman an opportunity to access future
foreign-generated cash.
The company has not drawn on its $800 million five-year credit
facility that
matures in November 2018, which can be expanded by $400 million.
The new 364-day
$400 million revolving facility further bolsters liquidity and
serves as another
backstop to support the company's $1.2 billion commercial paper
(CP) program. CP
borrowings were $271 million for the year ended April 30, 2016,
which leaves
available capacity of $929 million. The five-year credit
facility includes an
interest-coverage financial maintenance covenant of 3x.
Brown-Forman maintains a
very manageable maturity profile with $250 million coming due in
2018.
Fitch rates Brown-Forman as follows:
--Long-Term Issuer Default rating (IDR) at 'A';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1';
--Commercial paper at 'F1';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'A';
--Bank credit facility at 'A';
--364-day revolving facility at 'A'.
The Rating Outlook is Negative
Contact:
Primary Analyst
William Densmore
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3125
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Carla Norfleet Taylor, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3195
Committee Chairperson
Monica Aggarwal
Managing Director, CFA
+1-212-908-0282
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: April 27, 2016
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.